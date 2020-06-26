Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/06/2020 22:52:07 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Petrolimex pushes for PGBank-HDBank merger before Aug 31

 
 
27/06/2020    22:49 GMT+7

Petrolimex, which holds a 40% stake in the Petrolimex Group Commercial Bank (PGBank), sought to complete the merger between PGBank and the HCMC Development Bank before August 31, said the Vnexpress website.

An HDBank teller counts Vietnamese dong notes. Petrolimex, which holds a 40% stake in the Petrolimex Group Commercial Bank (PGBank), sought to complete the merger between PGBank and the HCMC Development Bank before August 31 – PHOTO: HDBANK

“We can’t wait for the merger any longer… As a large shareholder, we are under more pressure than others,” said Tran Ngoc Nam, a board member of PGBank and a representative of Petrolimex’s stake in the financial arm. The largest fuel retailer by market capitalization has a 40% stake in PGBank and is also the major shareholder.

If the merger fails to go through before August 31, Petrolimex will sell its entire stake to another investor. However, the plan will be implemented cautiously so as to not violate the terms of the merger contract, Nam said at an annual meeting today, June 24.

Nguyen Quang Dinh, chairman of PGBank, said the lender is in the process of merging but the State Bank of Vietnam has not approved the final project yet. The central bank gave its in-principle approval to the deal in September 2018.

This year, PGBank plans to raise its total assets by 7.7% to some VND34 trillion, with credit up 6.6% and mobilization up 8.3%. The bank expects to recover bad debts worth VND521 billion and list on the market for unlisted public companies or UPCoM. SGT

 
 
 

Other News

.
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
Hanoi attracts US$17.6 billion for 229 projects
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Hanoi is going to present investment certificates for 229 projects with a total value of US$17.6 billion and sign 38 memoranda of understanding worth a combined US$28.6 billion, according to the Tuoi Tre Online website.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 27
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Hanoi Gift Show 2020 to open in October

Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
Authorities get to grips with new bad debt mountain
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A spike in the amount of bad loans sitting in banks’ books has triggered Vietnamese authorities to seek new paths to recovery,

Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
Coca-Cola suspends social media advertising despite Facebook changes
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The company condemns racism and seeks more accountability from Facebook and other platforms.

Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
Vietnam prepares to resume international flights
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

It is still unclear when Vietnam will reactivate international flights and reopen its market to foreign travelers, but agencies and travel firms all are making hectic preparations.

Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
Banks’ support desired for mobile payments
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

New approaches, especially regarding activities of banks, are required to boost the reach of mobile money agents and expand financial inclusion in Vietnam.

VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
VN supporting firms need better policies to help them recover
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The policies on supporting businesses have been designed well, but the support is not enough to help businesses recover losses, economists say.

Process supervision can end licence limbo
Process supervision can end licence limbo
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Along with luring in new foreign investment inflows, one of the major tasks for the government is to tackle oversights in regards to foreign-invested projects without construction licences.

Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
Debt limit to be adhered to despite bumps in road
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

In spite of a dent in state budget revenue and a rise in spending this year causing a big fiscal deficit, the government will be able to retain the country’s public debt situation, ensuring national financial security.

Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
Finance ministry says public investment funds borrowed from abroad must be disbursed quicker
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Loans borrowed from abroad for public investment must be disbursed quicker if Vietnam is to recover economically from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Ministry of Finance.

COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
COVID-19-induced uncertainty continues to drag on emerging East Asian bonds
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drag on local currency bond markets in emerging East Asia, including Viet Nam, as investment sentiment globally and in the region wane and containment measures limit economic activity.

VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
VEPR urges tax policies for FDI to be revised to prevent tax avoidance and evasion
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to revise tax and land policies for foreign direct investment (FDI) companies to ensure a level playing field for businesses.

Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
Coronavirus: Qantas to axe 6,000 jobs due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The airline says the collapse in billions of dollars of travel revenue means it has "little choice".

Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
Olympus quits camera business after 84 years
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Once a huge camera-maker, it is looking to carve off that part of its business and focus elsewhere.

Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
Vietnam's logistics service industry ready for opportunities from EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

Vietnam’s logistics service industry is preparing infrastructure and techniques to grasp opportunities from the Europe-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to attract foreign investors with a wave of factories.

Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
Bayer to pay $10.9bn to settle weedkiller cancer claims
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The chemical giant is settling almost 100,000 US lawsuits from users of its popular Roundup herbicide.

Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
Vietnam's public debt payment at safe levels after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The ratio of public debt to GDP is not too high, but the pressure of debt repayment in both VND and foreign currencies will increase in 2020-2021.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 26
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

HCM City records low credit growth, high risk of bad debts

Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
Vietnam's footwear firms forced to lay off workers due to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has left tremendous impact on Vietnam's footwear industry, with the lack of production orders and the consequent drop in exports forcing them to lay off employees. 

Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
Vietnam Airlines to buy more aircraft despite big losses
BUSINESSicon  26/06/2020 

The national flag air carrier is still moving ahead with its plan to buy 50 narrow-body aircraft, though it has reported a loss of VND2.6 trillion in Q1.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 