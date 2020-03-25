Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/03/2020 11:49:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts

 
 
26/03/2020    10:40 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered a halt of signing new rice-exporting contracts, the Government Office said in a latest document concerning this matter.

PM orders suspension of signing rice-exporting contracts hinh anh 1

Packages of rice for export 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is tasked with coordinating with relevant agencies, localities and rice exporters to review the supply, exports and reserves of the food.

It will have to report to the PM by March 28 for consideration of adjustments to rice-exporting activities.

PM Phuc also tasked the ministry, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the Ministry of Finance with ensuring rice supply for the people amid climate change and the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

On March 18, PM Phuc presided over a meeting, during which he stressed the food security must be ensured in a really firm way under any circumstance.

Rice is the main food for the Vietnamese people, and also the country’s major hard currency earner.

Vietnam is currently the third largest rice exporter in the world after India and Thailand. In 2019, the country exported 6.37 million tonnes of rice with a total revenue of 2.81 billion USD.

A report of the MARD showed that Vietnam earned 410 million USD from exporting 895,000 tonnes of rice in the first two months of 2020, up 32.6 percent in value and 27 percent in volume compared to the same period last year./.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
COVID-19 pandemic challenges garment and textile businesses
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Half of all textile exports from HCM City go to the US, while the EU accounts for 15-18 per cent of annual exports.

Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
Deregulation the way forward for business: expert
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Nguyen Dinh Cung, former director of the Central Institute for Economic Management and member of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc's economic advisory group, speaks about measures to improve the business environment.

Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
Foreign investors pour $8.55b in VN in Q1
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Foreign investors poured a total of US$8.55 billion in Viet Nam from January 1 to March 30, equivalent to 79.1 per cent of the same period last...

COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
COVID-19 to pull Vietnam’s growth down to 6.3%: Fitch Solutions
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions on Tuesday revised down Viet Nam’s economic growth in 2020 to 6.3 per cent from 6.8 per cent previously due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
VN seafood exporters floundering due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A survey by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) found that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was hitting seafood companies hard, especially since the beginning of March.

Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
Is Vietnam’s ready-made food prepared for the Chinese market?
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 crisis, which has paralyzed many factories in China, offers an opportunity for Vietnam’s processed food to penetrate the 1.4 billion consumer market.

Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
Vietnam increases application of trade defence instruments
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam is increasing the application of trade defence instruments to protect the legitimate rights of domestic producers as the country integrates rapidly into the global economy.

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
Enterprises face hardships, workers worried about future
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

As many enterprises are considering laying off workers, the unemployment rate is expected to rise in the time to come.

Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
Price gap of gold narrows in Viet Nam and globally
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Gold prices went up in both global and local markets on March 24 when the gap of the prices between the two markets narrowed.

Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
Nike turns to digital sales during China shutdown
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Sportswear giant Nike says online sales have helped cushion blow of widespread store closures during virus.

Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
Companies race to buy back shares as stocks tumble
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Dozens of companies are racing to buy back shares to stabilise prices amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
Coronavirus: Asia markets rise after US stimulus package agreed
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Stocks rally around the world as America agrees a near-$2tn financial package to support its economy.

Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
Vietnam’s e-commerce sees few benefits during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

While Amazon has had to recruit 100,000 more workers to satisfy orders, at Vietnam’s marketplaces, purchases remain weak except for face masks and hand sanitizers.

Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
Vietnam suspends rice export to ensure food security in face of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A leading official of the General Department of Vietnam Customs just signed an urgent document sent to the provincial and municipal Departments of Customs, asking them to suspend the export of rice from the country starting from 0:00am of March 24.

Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
Construction sector struggling because of COVID-19 epidemic
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 epidemic has affected the Vietnamese economy, including the construction sector.

Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
Trade Ministry proposes reopening of auxiliary border gates with China
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc permit customs clearance of goods through auxiliary border gates on the Vietnam-China border.

VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
VN agro-forestry-fishery exports to US, EU hit by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

With Vietnam’s main agro-forestry-fishery export markets after China such as the US and Europe being hit by the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19), Vietnamese exporters are suffering.

Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
Ford temporarily suspends production in Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

Ford Motor Company has announced it will temporarily cease production at its assembly plant in Vietnam in response to the growing impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
Vietnam has sufficient resources to stabilise forex market: State Bank
BUSINESSicon  24/03/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam has said it is ready to intervene in the market when the intervention rate is lower than the current listed exchange rate on a large scale by spot or forward transactions to stabilise the foreign exchange market.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 