Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system

17/07/2020    09:55 GMT+7

The Ministry of Public Security has warned people about investing in the WinsBank system through website WINSBANK.IO.

Police issue warning over illegally-operated WinsBank system
The WinsBank system has signs of using virtual money as a means of raising capital and doing business in illegal multi-level method and payment. This company operates casino investment, betting, lottery; digital asset mortgage loans; virtual currency WinCoin (Win) and issuance shares of Eshare (ESR). -— Photo bocongan.gov.vn

The WinsBank system is suspected of using virtual currency as a means of raising capital and doing business in illegal multi-level method.

WinsBank is a product of the World Blockchain Holdings Limited Company (formerly Winsfun), with its address at 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize. This company operates casino investments, betting, lottery; digital asset mortgage loans; virtual currency WinCoin (Win) and issuance of shares of eShare (ESR).

To attract investors, WinsBank has made many promises about the future of the virtual currency Win and the ESR share price, while offering economic benefits to deceive people to invest money in the WinsBank system.

WinsBank promises that investors will enjoy a fixed interest rate from 2 per cent to 12 per cent per year after participating in the system by buying virtual currency WinCoin, with 13 WinCoin investment packages worth from US$100 to $1 million or buying ESR shares with 16 packages from $100 to $1 million.

In addition, it said investors would receive additional profit when introducing new investors to WinsBank under the multi-level business model.

The police have discovered the WinsBank system is organised by a group of people in Vietnam, who are operating without a business registration and headquarters in the country.

 

WinsBank does not have any manufacturing activities, creating valuable products and services, but mainly operates under the multi-level model, taking money from new participants to pay interest and commission to older ones. When the money is high enough, the organisers will stop paying interest to the participants, and at the same time, collapse the system and run away with the money raised.

The model of selling ESR shares, trading the WinCoin virtual currency and paying bonuses through WinBank shows signs of multi-level business activities, which have not been licensed by the Ministry of Industry and Trade under the Government’s Decree 40/2018/NĐ-CP.

Illegal multi-level marketing activities, disguised in any form, will be handled according to the Criminal Code 2015, amended in 2017, on charges of violating regulations on business activities under the multi-level method.

“Vietnam has not recognised any type of virtual money and cryptocurrencies, so investors will bear a lot of risks when investing in virtual money investment activities and virtual products,” the ministry has noted.

The ministry notified people who have invested in the WinsBank system can go to the nearest police station or contact the Cyber Security and High-tech Crime Prevention Department to report and provide information.  VNS

Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
Australia initiates anti-dumping lawsuit against Vietnamese aluminum zinc coated steel
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Australian Anti-dumping Commission (ADC) initiated two anti-dumping and anti-subsidisation investigations for some aluminium zinc coated steel products, which originate from Vietnam and some other countries.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 17
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Central province to call for PPP investment in airport and sea port

Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
Stock market will sustain strong growth: securities watchdog chief
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The stock market celebrates its 20th anniversary this month. It has already made great contributions to Vietnam’s economic development while its future prospects look very bright due to its fundamentals.

Vietnam’s autos target US market
Vietnam’s autos target US market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The US market will be a big test for Vietnam’s automobile industry in its path to become ‘Asia’s Detroit’.

VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
VN banks cautious about setting business plans due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Shareholders at meetings this year are expressing caution about setting specific business targets due to Covid-19.

Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
Promoting corporate sustainability is key to enterprise resilience after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is not only a big test for enterprise resilience but also an opportunity for businesses to re-evaluate their long-term strategy and urgency of sustainable development.

VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
VN Transport Ministry opens bids on five PPP projects for North-South Expressway
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has approved bidding documents for five component projects of the North-South Expressway to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) format.

Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
Help for Vietnam Airlines discussed
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Though Vietnam has largely been recovering quite rapidly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the country’s aviation industry remains significantly affected, with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines suffering the most damage. 

Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
Lender BIDV tops corporate bond market in H1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) was the biggest corporate bond issuer in January-June.

Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
Vietnam's insurance market expected to grow 20 percent
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s insurance market is expected to achieve a growth rate of more than 20 percent this year, according to Vietnam Report (VNR).

VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
VN's older shoppers are discovering convenience of digital payment: report
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

There is increased adoption of digital payments by older users, according to a new report released by online shopping platform, Shopee.

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
Over 20 firms have market cap of over US$1 billion each
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After 20 years of operations, the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HOSE) has seen as many as 23 firms with a market capitalization of over US$1 billion each, 

Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
Many coastal hotels in Danang offered for sale after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many coastal hotels in the central city of Danang have been put on sale after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
Vietnam receives first coal batch imported from the US
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The Northern Coal Trading Joint Stock Company, a member of the Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Holding Corporation (Vinacomin), has received the first batch of more than 21,700 tonnes of coal imported from the US.

Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3% this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year: McKinsey
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Vietnam could resume pre-COVID-19 growth levels by next year although the pandemic threw a spanner in the works for the country’s thriving economic growth story, McKinsey & Company said in report published on Consultancy.asia.

Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
Multinational groups to relocate production to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade’s (MOIT) report on industrial production and trade activities in H1 showed that Vietnam’s great achievements in containing the epidemic were highly appreciated by the international community.

EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
EU announces quotas for Vietnamese farm produce
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

The European Commission (EC) on July 15 announced quotas for several Vietnamese agricultural products and rice in line with the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 16
BUSINESSicon  16/07/2020 

Foreign businesses proposed joining petroleum products trading

