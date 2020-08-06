Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam

10/08/2020    07:28 GMT+7

Domestic consumption will help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic

A series of supply and demand connections have been carried out recently by businesses to stimulate domestic demand.

Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam



Vu Thanh Son from Hapro said the link between distributors and manufacturers will help stabilize the market and allow consumers to buy goods with high quality and at reasonable prices.

Not only Vietnamese but FIEs have also taken measures to stimulate domestic demand.

Nguyen Thi Phuong, CEO of Central Retail, said that Big C supermarket chain has many more suppliers, which better satisfies the increasingly high demand for goods. The connection, according to Phuong, also gives opportunities to farm producers to supply goods to Big C.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) reported that the total goods and service retail turnover in June 2020 reached VND431 trillion, increasing by 6.2 percent over May and 5.3 percent over the same period last year. The figure was VND2,380 trillion in H1.

The economy is step by step returning to normal, but enterprises hit hard by Covid-19 are still facing difficulties.

The GSO’s (General Statistics Office) April survey on 126,500 businesses found that 91 percent of medium sized enterprises, 89.7 percent of small enterprises and 82 percent micro enterprises said they were seriously affected by the epidemic.

As many as 29,200 enterprises suspended their operation in H1, while 19,600 businesses were waiting for the dissolution procedures to be completed before leaving the market.

Meanwhile, over 7,400 enterprises completed procedures for dissolution and 22,400 were not found at the registered addresses, up by 34 percent.

The government has applied a series of measures to stop the economic decline and revitalize production and business. Not only enjoying 50 percent reductions in taxes and fees, tax and land rent payment extension like other enterprises, SMEs can also enjoy 30 percent corporate income tax reduction in 2020.

Pham Dinh Thuy from GSO said there have been no statistics about the impacts of the policies on enterprises’ operation, but he is sure that few SMEs can access the preferential credit packages.

Stimulating domestic demand is one of the major points of the Government’s Decree No 105 on the measures to stop the economic decline and help businesses recover production.

According to GSO, consumption grew by 7.04 percent in H1 compared with the same period last year, contributing 8.48 percentage points to the GDP growth. Of this, people’s consumption made up 7.75 percentage points, while the government’s consumption was 0.73 percentage point.

The asset accumulation contributed 4.26 percentage points, while the import-export gap decreased growth by 7.01 percentage points due to the trade deficit.

Kim Chi 

Economists warn of ‘psychological inflation’ in Vietnam

The high CPI increase in the first half of the year will challenge the regulation of goods and service prices in the remaining months of the year, experts say.

Businesses in HCM City's central business districts are idle as demand is weak

Many streetfront buildings in large cities that house shops that were busy in the past are idle because business activities have declined due to Covid-19.

 
 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Provisions now in place via EVFTA for Vietnamese labour advances

Strategies for new FDI trends in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The 'new normal' is accelerating the trend of foreign investors relocating production lines to Vietnam, according to Bizlive.

High-end brands target mid, low-end market to offset revenue losses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The low-cost market segment is a strategy for luxury brands to offset revenue decreases and diversify sources of revenue.

Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Instead of projects with a small scale, realtors are now developing large projects in areas away from the city center.

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Singaporean property developers are maintaining consistency with their ventures in Vietnam, based on generally healthy economic growth and an emerging middle class.

VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into force, Vietnam’s investment and trade ties with the European Union are expected to receive a new boost.

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

