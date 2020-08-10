Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/08/2020 09:14:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture

11/08/2020    08:07 GMT+7

Vietnam needs policies to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture to increase added value and quality for the farming sector, experts have said.

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
Supports in land, tax and credit policies are needed to promote the development of the mechanical engineering in agriculture. — Photo congthuong.vn

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, agricultural mechanisation still had very low levels of adoption in Vietnam with an average of 1.6 horsepower (HP) per hectare, much lower than 4HP per hectare of Thailand, 8HP of China and 10HP of the Republic of Korea,

Vietnam must now import about 70 per cent of its agricultural machinery, mainly from China. Domestically-produced agricultural machines cost 15-20 per cent more than those imported from China.

Phan Tan Ben, director of Phan Tan Agricultural Machinery Company Limited, said the local agricultural machinery industry was outdated and was about to come to a dead-end compared to the rapid development of other regional countries.

Agriculture mechanisation was taking place but the machinery was mostly imported while domestically-produced machines were losing their position in the market, Ben said.

The main reason for this situation was that Vietnam had not developed spearheads in mechanical engineering and agricultural mechanism in particular, lacking strategies for the industry's development.

He added there was also a lack of resources for investment in the industry, outdated technologies and a shortage of raw materials. In addition, competition from imported machines from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea was also an issue, he said.

According to Nguyen Chi Sang, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Enterprises, market demand for each type of agricultural machine remained small, which would not ensure an economy of scale.

Another factor was that mechanical projects required very huge investment, Sang said, adding that most Vietnamese firms lacked such huge capital while the Government’s support remained limited. In addition, the part-supplying industry for the mechanical industry had not been developed.

 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development forecast Vietnam had significant demand for agricultural machinery by 2025, including 500-1,000 rice planting machines per year and 2,000-3,000 rice combine harvesters annually.

Demand for harvester machines for sugarcane, coffee, corn, been and peanuts would be three to five times higher.

Nguyen The Ha, director of Bui Van Ngo Technology Institute, said that the Mekong Delta had a large demand for agricultural machinery which was estimated to amount to billions of dollars.

According to Ben, the Government’s support in terms of capital, tax and land policies and human resources was critical for the development of the agricultural machinery industry.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade said to develop the mechanical industry, it was necessary to develop policies to encourage large-scale agricultural production.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said it was studying a special credit package for the purchase of agricultural machines which would accelerate agricultural mechanisation. The package will be proposed to the Government for consideration.  VNS

Niche inventions lessen load on farmers

Niche inventions lessen load on farmers

Despite just a few years of schooling and with little in the way of formal training in mechanical engineering, Nguyen Thanh Hung from Hong Ngu District in Dong Thap is nonetheless famed locally

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs

Vietnam eyes place in world’s top 10 farm produce processing hubs

The agriculture ministry has devised measures to turn Vietnam into one of the world’s most 15 developed countries in terms of agriculture by 2030, and among the top 10 farm produce processing hubs.

 
 

Other News

.
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

With Vietnam boasting great potential for investment, Singaporean businesses and individuals are rolling out projects across the country, channelling massive capital flows into diverse sectors.

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

E-commerce companies cannot deny their responsibilities behind the rampage of fake books on their platforms.

Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam did not record any new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first seven months of this year, according to a report of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

Real estate market: big investors prefer M&amp;A deals
Real estate market: big investors prefer M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The real estate market is facing difficulties because of both Covid-19 and legal problems. Businesses with powerful financial capability are now hunting for land and projects, reported Doanh Nhan Sai Gon.

North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors
North-South expy project: Ministry says no to ineligible investors
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Investors eligible to execute the North-South Expressway’s component projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) format must be financially capable, have experience and propose the lowest amount of State funding.

Foreign access urged for holiday property
Foreign access urged for holiday property
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction has sent a proposal to the government to permit non-national individuals and organisations to purchase holiday property in Vietnam.

With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
With all eyes on virus control, VN stocks set to swing
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

While corporate earnings reporting no longer has an impact on overall market sentiment, all eyes will be on new developments of the second wave of coronavirus in Vietnam.

Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
Bad debts tend to rise despite slow credit expansion
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Non-performing loans are still increasing despite slow credit expansion as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches many businesses to their limits.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 10
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Rubberwood panels temporarily taxed at zero

Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
Vietnamese in Germany supplying Vietnamese food to compatriots
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  22 giờ trước 

Some 180,000 Vietnamese people now call Germany home. Many have set up businesses in the hope of catering to demand for Vietnamese food while contributing to local economic development.

Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
Vietnam's e-commerce sites using live streaming to sell goods
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Selling goods through live streaming, which has exploded in the Chinese market, has become popular in Southeast Asia, including in Vietnam, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu (nhipcaudautu.vn).

First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
First-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day kicks off
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The first-ever ASEAN Online Sale Day (AOSD) was launched on Saturday at aseanonlinesaleday.com, gathering some 150 regional firms who offer goods and services at promotional prices.

Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
Startups’ IPO plans may be delayed for several years because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

For startups, growing enough to become a public company through an IPO (initial public offering) is an important goal, reported Saigon Economic Times

Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

Vietnam needs to reform its trade mechanisms while local businesses are advised to be more proactive to take advantage of the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
BUSINESSicon  09/08/2020 

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
Policies need to be timely and reasonable to stimulate demand in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Domestic consumption will help the economy recover from the effects of the Covid-19 epidemic

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 