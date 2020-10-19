Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines

19/10/2020    15:50 GMT+7

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Hog prices are gradually decreasing on falling demand and rising imports. — VNS Photo Van Chau

This month pork has been sold at the Hoc Mon wholesale market in HCM City for around VND72,000 (US$3.17) per kilogramme, VND8,000 down from previous months, according to its management.

Le Xuan Huy, deputy general director of the CP Livestock Joint Stock Company, said hog prices are down because of increased imports of both frozen pork and live pigs as well as lower demand.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in the first seven months of this year Vietnam imported more than 93,248 tonnes of pork, mainly from Canada, Germany, Poland, Brazil, the US, Spain, and Russia, 223 per cent up from the same period in 2019.

The ministry licensed imports of pigs on the hoof from Thailand from mid-June. As of August 36 companies registered to quarantine more than 4.7 million pigs arriving from Thailand into Vietnam, and over 75,000 of them have been slaughtered so far.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien said Vietnam has not set a quota for imports of live pigs or meat and the Department of Animal Health always facilitates customs clearance of imports.

 

But importing pork has been difficult since African swine fever reduced the global pig population by 12 per cent.

Nguyen Kim Doan, vice chairman of the Dong Nai Livestock Association, said live hog prices in the south has been around VND70,000 per kilogramme over the past week, and sometimes even lower while the production cost at present is VND71,000.

Another reason for hog prices to fall was the advent of the seventh lunar month, known as Vu Lan month, on August 19, a time when many families do not eat meat for religious reasons.

“The return of COVID-19 also caused the price of pigs to fall as demand decreased.”

Nguyen Van Trong director of the ministry’s department of livestock production, said as of the end of July the country had some 25.2 million pigs, 81.9 per cent of the number before African swine fever first hit in January 2019.  VNS

Efficient reproduction of pigs and enhancing imports of frozen pork and live pigs have made prices of live hogs fall, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

 
 

.
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Domestic travellers help boost tourism recovery

VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam has been seen as an ideal destination for foreign companies looking for elsewhere to relocate production channels in a bid to diversify their supply chains in the post-Coronavirus pandemic.

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

