15/05/2020 08:53:36 (GMT +7)
BUSINESS
 
 
Positive market signs emerge for Vietnam's grand reopening

 
 
15/05/2020    08:46 GMT+7

Instead of adopting the age-old “sell in May and go away” strategy, and focusing on months with traditionally stronger market growth, investors now could be more bullish about a stock rally, buoyed by optimism about a gradual reopening of businesses.

1491p22 positive market signs emerge for vietnams grand reopening
Traders are advised to stay cautious instead of following traditional market moves in May, Photo: Dung Minh

Market uncertainties sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an abrupt end of the bull market, leaving investors’ confidence plummeting through multiple selling sessions.

However, the unprecedented outbreak could set the stage for positive recovery signs. Some sectors that will benefit the most include e-commerce, retail, insurance, healthcare, aviation, and construction.

The current low oil price is acting as a boon for e-commerce retailers to upgrade their last-mile delivery services – one of the key catalysts to match customer satisfaction. Although weak demand will likely hurt retailers to some extent, experts believed that the low oil price may boost sales volumes by enabling more free shipping promotions or even same-day deliveries.

Notably, some brick-and-mortar players are developing their own omnichannels to catch up with e-commerce peers, such as Mobile World Investment Corporation, Masan Group, and VinCommerce. Experts also believed that supporting companies such as FPT Corporation, CMC Corporation, and Viettel Post will be given the green light to thrive.

Meanwhile, the government has banned exclusive COVID-19 insurance packages, taking one profitable business from insurers. However, they are now rolling out new and innovative products to weather the storm stemming from the pandemic.

Last year was the sixth in a row in which Vietnam’s insurance market witnessed a premium growth rate at over 20 per cent per annum. Hence, investors could opt for insurers due to their substantial potential down the road. Some market movers to watch include Bao Viet Holdings, PetroVietnam Insurance, BIDV Insurance, and Vietnam National Reinsurance.

Besides this, the demand for healthcare protection has surged dramatically during the crisis, leading to some investors betting big and believing in the defensive nature of those firms.

“Although we do not expect that the pandemic will create a strong growth trend in personal care in the long term, such high demand will likely continue as consumers are used to practising good personal hygiene,” noted researchers at KIS Securities. “For example, traders should keep an eye on LIX Detergent which is seeing a bullish breakout since the end of March”.

As VIR reported previously, the government has announced shifting eight expressway projects towards public investment, which might enforce appetite for construction stocks.

Hoa Phat Corporation (HPG) seems to be a prudent choice, as investors would bet big on Dung Quat Steel Complex to be a recipe for success of HPG, as well as a game-changer for the entire domestic steel market.

 

“When the two phases of Dung Quat Steel Complex are completed, HPG will shorten the delivery time to Vietnam’s southern region from seven to three days, which could help the company achieve its 35-40 per cent market share target,” said Tran Ba Trung, analyst at VNDIRECT.

Furthermore, firms providing construction stones will also receive much attention.

On the other hand, Vietnam’s lifted social distancing restrictions have drummed up support for non-essential services to re-open – explaining the recent rally of stocks like Sabeco and Habeco.

Also, the Ministry of Transport removed restrictions on the frequency of domestic flights and passenger distancing, calling for the restart of international flights, which would smooth the path of groups like Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet.

In April, trading value remained flat at average VND4.3 trillion ($187 million) per session on Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange but in terms of volume and liquidity saw jumps thanks to low stock prices. Around 285 million shares changed hand in each session in April, the all-time high, showing a strong bottom-fishing demand.

“Seasonal effects will be likely ineffective this year and we don’t recommend investors to not go short in May. Instead of a correction, we expect an upward sideways month ahead thanks to new local money,” said Hieu Tran, analyst at KIS Securities.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed raising the 5 per cent capital ceiling on lending for securities purchases at banks, thereby easing the listing requirements for foreign-invested enterprises – a move to cushion the domestic economy. Other measures include extending the deadline for annual stakeholder general meetings for another three months to September 30 and reducing the approval time for treasury stock buybacks to one or two days from seven days as previously. VIR

Luu Huong

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed raising the limit of credit for securities investments as a solution to help businesses seek capital.

 
 

In good stead to capitalise on digital tech
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s digital transformation is entering a new development period which is expected to lure increasing involvement among local and multinational corporations. 

COVID-19 outbreak enhances trend of "make where you sell"
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 outbreak is accelerating the shifting of corporate mindsets on diversifying from China and onboarding the trend of “make where you sell”.

Revenues plummet amid global health emergency
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Unprecedented public health challenges have crimped a hefty sum of profits of both foreign-invested enterprises and domestic counterparts. 

Chinese cars to arrive in Vietnam en masse
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Chinese cars will flood the Vietnamese market, both CBU and domestically assembled products, soon after the epidemic ends.

Asian hotel investors pivot to debt financing as owners look to shore up balance sheets
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Hotel owners across Asia are seeking greater access to debt financing to bolster cash flows as they face historically low occupancy rates.

VN real estate market to recover shortly: Experts
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The slowdown in 2019 and the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in the opening months of 2020 saw Vietnam’s property market hit “double trouble”, but experts have said the possibility of a quick recovery remains.

China has bountiful litchi crop, Vietnam worries about its litchi sales
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s farmers have been warned of difficulties exporting litchis to China, which expects a bountiful crop this year.

Apartment lease in HCM City has few takers
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The HCM City apartment lease market has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak despite landlords reducing rentals, experts said.

Gov’t to cut, simplify at least 20 per cent regulations on business
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government will cut or simplify at  least 20 per cent of the current regulations on business through 2025, according to Resolution No. 68/NQ-CP released on Wednesday.

No new airlines until aviation market recovers: VN Transport Ministry
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam will temporarily halt the consideration of new airlines until the aviation market has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade defence instruments important to Vietnam’s open economy
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Strengthening the application of trade defence instruments would be necessary for Vietnam, which was among countries with the highest economic openness level, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Vietnam imports pigs from Thailand
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam has imported 250 pigs from Thailand to breed and is encouraging businesses to import more to help restock herds across the country after the impacts of the African swine fever outbreak.

Singapore becomes biggest investor in Vietnam during Jan-April
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Singapore rose to become the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 with 5.07 billion USD, accounting for 41 percent of the total.

Ministry of Transport proposes increasing BOT toll fees
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has recently proposed the Government to consider and approve the option of increasing BOT toll fees in order to remove difficulties for the investors who suffered revenue losses.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 14
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Target of one million firms a tall order amid COVID-19

Temporary cessation in approval of new airlines in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

The MoT proposed to halt the establishment of new airlines, with new applications considered only once the aviation market rebounds to a normal state.

Transport giants clamour for government support
BUSINESSicon  14/05/2020 

Despite the supporting policies soon ahead, state-owned transport giants will take some time to recover from the global health crisis as a fault in global supply chains remains apparent.

VN Trade Ministry considers selling farm produce online to China
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT), in an effort to rescue Vietnam’s farm produce, has decided to organize online trade between Vietnamese sellers and Chinese businesses.

Finance Ministry measures expected to lure capital flow to stock market
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has proposed raising the limit of credit for securities investments as a solution to help businesses seek capital.

Urban ecological townhouses: the attractive segment of VN real estate market
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

During the time of coronavirus epidemic, the criteria for choosing real estate products focus more on the green, clean and health aspects, instead of short-term benefits.

