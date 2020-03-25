Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 02:09:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PouYuen Vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent COVID-19

 
 
13/04/2020    02:07 GMT+7

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee suggested the prime minister to suspend the operations of PouYuen Vietnam for three days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On April 11, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong signed a document to be sent to the prime minister on the inspection of implementation of COVID-19 preventive measures at PouYuen Vietnam, where more than 70,000 labourers are working in three shifts and are transported by more than 800 buses every day.

pouyuen vietnam proposed to suspend operations for three days to prevent covid 19

PouYuen Vietnam has more than 70,000 employees working in rotation at its facility every day. Photo: thanhnien.vn

Accordingly, the committee recognised the efforts of the company in implementing sanitation measures to cope with COVID-19.

However, the Committee’s document also stated that PouYuen Vietnam is a tremendously large company, the huge number of employees (and their accumulated needs) cannot meet the requirements of Directive No.16 dated March 31 of the PM and Official Letter No.2601 of the Government Office on prevention measures to fight against coronavirus outbreak.

“PouYuen Vietnam, therefore, has a very high risk of infection, according to criteria from the Steering Committee of COVID-19 Prevention and Control,” according to the document.

According to the committee, the infection risk index of PouYuen Vietnam at April 9 was 81 per cent – above the threshold for halting operations.

On April 6, 2020, Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee issued Official Letter No.1249/UBND-VX outlining the scoring system for assessment of COVID-19 infection risk, applicable for all enterprises.

Based on their risk index, enterprises are allowed to maintain or are ordered to suspend business operations. Enterprises can maintain operations if the rate is less than 10 per cent.

Less than 30 per cent was defined as low risk of infection in which enterprises may maintain operations but must carry out periodic inspections to lower the highest sub-index.

From 30 to 50 per cent was defined as average risk of infection, where enterprises may maintain operations if no sub-index is at 7 or above.

 

From 50 to 80 per cent was defined as high risk of infection where enterprises must suspend operations until the score is improved.

From 80 to 100 per cent was defined as very high risk where enterprise must suspend their operations.

According to the City People's Committee, if the epidemic occurs at PouYuen Vietnam, the consequences would be extremely serious because of its large workforce and an outbreak would not only affecting the health of the workers of the company itself but also those in neighbouring enterprises of Ho Chi Minh City and other adjacent provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, and Tay Ninh.

Thus, after considering the benefits of the company and the community, as well as receiving consultancy from other competent bodies, Phong said that the temporary halt of PouYuen Vietnam’s operation was crucial at the peak of the country's efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, to protect the health of the company’s workers and local residents.

In previous working visits from the committee to PouYuen Vietnam, the company has shown many different measures to safeguard the health of its workers. These include installing partitions between workers, increasing distance among workers, setting up alternate working hours to avoid a large number of workers at the same place at a time, measuring the temperature of all workers and experts, and requiring all workers and experts to wear masks and keep their hands clean and hygienic. However, due to its sheer scale, these measures cannot make PouYuen Vietnam eligible for operation.

Ho Chi Minh City has more than 450,000 enterprises with less than 4 millions employees.

By April 12, the city has reported 54 cases of infection with 40 were successfully treated and 14 others currently undergoing treatment. VIR

Bich Ngoc

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19

Prices plummet, factories halt operation, auto market hit hard by Covid-19

Despite sharp price cuts of hundreds of million of dong, cars still cannot find buyers. The automobile market is predicted to see a minus 15 percent growth rate this year.

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1

Record number of businesses stop operations in Q1

The number of businesses which stopped operation in Vietnam hit a record number of nearly 35,000 in the first quarter of this year, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).  

 
 

Other News

.
State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.

PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: The US clothing firms now making gowns and gloves
Coronavirus: The US clothing firms now making gowns and gloves
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Companies want to help supply medical equipment but a decentralised response can be "chaotic".

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?
Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 12
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
BUSINESSicon  12/04/2020 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The warnings about bad air quality in Hanoi and HCM City given by forecasting centers in late 2019 could lead to a stronger electric motorbike market.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

EU ministers reached the deal after long talks, pledging support for countries hit hard by coronavirus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 