Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

Rice is ready for export at Cua Lo Port in the central province of Nghe An.

In a message sent to the inspectorate on Monday, PM Phuc said he wanted to clarify if there were signs of profiteering and negative actions in rice exports as well as press information reflecting the publicity and transparency related to customs procedures for rice exports.

The inspection results must be completed and submitted to the Prime Minister in June.

From now to June, exports of rice will take place as normal following Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh’s proposal to allow an export volume of 400,000 tonnes of rice in April and May each.

Viet Nam is one of the largest rice exporters in the world but rice export volume is limited because the Government wants to ensure food security as it is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The volume of rice export is limited while the global rice price is rapidly increasing due to the demand for food reserves in many countries.

Problems have been reported in carrying out customs procedures, with some businesses able to export rice and many others stuck with their rice stored at ports. VNS

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.