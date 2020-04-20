Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:26:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Prime Minister requests inspection over rice exports

 
 
21/04/2020    10:54 GMT+7

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday requested the Government Inspectorate inspect rice exports in recent times.

Rice is ready for export at Cua Lo Port in the central province of Nghe An.

In a message sent to the inspectorate on Monday, PM Phuc said he wanted to clarify if there were signs of profiteering and negative actions in rice exports as well as press information reflecting the publicity and transparency related to customs procedures for rice exports.

The inspection results must be completed and submitted to the Prime Minister in June.

From now to June, exports of rice will take place as normal following Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh’s proposal to allow an export volume of 400,000 tonnes of rice in April and May each.

Viet Nam is one of the largest rice exporters in the world but rice export volume is limited because the Government wants to ensure food security as it is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The volume of rice export is limited while the global rice price is rapidly increasing due to the demand for food reserves in many countries.

Problems have been reported in carrying out customs procedures, with some businesses able to export rice and many others stuck with their rice stored at ports. VNS

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Vietnamese rice exporters surprised with the quick end of export quota

Vietnamese rice exporters surprised with the quick end of export quota

Many rice exporters were left surprised because the export quota of 400,000 tonnes of rice in April ended quickly in just three hours.  

 
 

Other News

.
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
US oil prices turn negative as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
Hotels setting up for post-pandemic boom
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

A new wave of mergers and acquisitions in the hotel segment may reach the shores of Vietnam’s coastal and central cities even as the hospitality sector struggles with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Changes required for central real estate
Changes required for central real estate
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite going through a quiet period due to the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, investors and real estate businesses in Danang and the central region are striving to remove difficulties to maintain stable operations and adapt to a new direction.

Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
Vietnamese brands expected to be a highlight amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese brands are expected to shine in the global supply chain, said Minister of Industry and Trade (MoIT) Tran Tuan Anh in a letter of congratulations to the country’s business community on Vietnam Brand Day.

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Long An Province has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to scrap all restrictions on the export of sticky rice since it has around 56,000 tonnes of stocks.

Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, construction businesses still firmly believe bright growth lies ahead for the rest of the year.

Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

An interdisciplinary inspection team led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been established to work with agencies to determine how much rice is stuck at ports so that the ministry can come up with an appropriate rice export plan.

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 