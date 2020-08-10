Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/08/2020 07:43:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad

12/08/2020    07:37 GMT+7

While private enterprises have made more outward investments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been gradually reducing their investments, reported Bizlive.

The Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) reported that Vietnam’s enterprises registered $222.67 million worth of investment abroad in H1, an increase of 11.4 percent compared with the same period last year.

Vietnamese private enterprises increase investments abroad

Of this, 70 newly licensed projects had total investment capital of $185.3 million, up 78.4 percent.

Prior to that, in a report to the government about outward investment in 2019, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said the total registered capital reached $528.78million, an increase of 10 percent over 2018, while the profit and capital transferred to home country was $313.5 million.

As of the end of 2019, the cumulative registered capital had reached $20.6 billion and the profit and capital transferred to home country $3 billion.

Five enterprises had investment capital abroad exceeding $1 billion, namely, PetroVietnam (oil and gas), Viettel (telecom), Vietnam Rubber Group (VRG), Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group and Thaco (automobile).

PetroVietnam’s oil and gas exploitation project in Russia brought profit of $170.07 million, Viettel’s telecom network project in Cambodia $22.1 million, while the projects in East Timor $6.3 million and in Laos $5.8 million.

FIA noted the significant increase in number of small and medium projects registered by private enterprises in recent years, which is a contrast to the decrease in number of oil and gas and telecommunication projects by SOEs.

FIA noted the significant increase in number of small and medium projects registered by private enterprises in recent years, which is a contrast to the decrease in number of oil and gas and telecommunication projects by SOEs.

 


All newly registered outward investment projects in 2019 were developed by private enterprises, including Vingroup, Vietjet, Thaco, FPT, T&T, Vinamilk and TH True Milk, while there was no SOE in the list of investors.

According to Nguyen Tri Hieu, a respected finance expert, Vietnam’s outward investment remains modest, lower than 10 percent of GDP.

This is understandable. Over the last 40 years, Vietnam has been focusing on investments in the domestic market to develop various business fields of the economy. The strategy is appropriate to the country’s conditions and development level.

Hieu said it is necessary to give more support to encourage enterprises, especially private ones, to make outward investments, and expand the fields enterprises can invest in, such as trade, service, real estate, information technology, finance and banking.

He commented that the investments in the banking sector remain very low. The investments in the field cannot bring fat profits because of low competitiveness and limited services, but they will bring certain benefits, such as can better serving overseas Vietnamese businesspeople.

FIA also noted the diversification in target investment markets with many projects registered in the US, Australia, Spain, Canada, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, while investment in neighboring Laos and Cambodia is slowing down.

Translated by Kim Chi 

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?

How are SOEs’ outward investment projects performing?

State-owned economic groups had registered 114 outward investment projects as of the end of 2019 with registered capital of $13.8 billion, according to the MInistry of Public Investment.

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds

Vietnam’s outward investment rebounds

Outward investments, which fell for a short time because of Covid-19, resumed again after the social distancing policy ended.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
Vietnam faces lowest growth in 35 years
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Economists have predicted the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic could leave Vietnam facing its lowest level of economic growth in 35 years.

Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
Export turnover of Vietnam's main agricultural products down significantly
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The export of many agricultural products, especially industrial crops such as pepper, rubber, tea, and cashew nuts, fell remarkably from January to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
Vietnam Airlines projects loss of over US$650 million this year
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has forecast a consolidated pre-tax loss for 2020 of nearly 15.18 trillion VND (over 650 million USD) due to COVID-19.

No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
No new FDI in 12 provinces in first seven months of the year
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

As many as 12 cities/provinces have not seen new FDI projects this year, reported Saigon Times.

Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
Vietnamese banks to continually cut costs to aid COVID-19 affected firms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has asked banks to further reduce operating costs in the remaining months of the year in order to continue lowering interest rates to support COVID-19 affected firms and individuals.

Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
Vietnam aims to have 2,000 supporting businesses
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a resolution to promote the development of support industries with the aim of having 2,000 enterprises capable of directly supplying parts for multinational corporations in ten years.

Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
Daring proposal: pumping US$2.5-5 billion to save Vietnamese businesses
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Some economists have suggested pumping 1-2 percent of GDP, or $2.5-5 billion, into 28 SME credit guarantee funds to help businesses overcome current difficulties.

Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

In late July, news that 15 Japanese companies received support from their Government to move to Vietnam from China became a hot topic in the media.

Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
Local businesses struggle as another outbreak hits
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

As another wave of COVID-19 hits the nation, many businesses are already on the verge of collapse.

Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
Vietnam's IT employees expect to work on solutions to crises similar to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

IT investment and digital working are highlighted in the latest survey to facilitate the digital future of work.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 11
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Fierce competition in retail market

Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
Policies needed to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs policies to promote mechanical engineering in agriculture to increase added value and quality for the farming sector, experts have said.

Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
Many companies largely rely on joint ventures
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Some UPCOM-listed companies are enjoying stable earnings brought by joint ventures they established with foreign partners, but their core businesses remain insignificant.

Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
Vietnam sees bumper fruit exports this year
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

After litchi gained entry to Australia, durian, star apple and mangosteen have also obtained visas to enter the choosy market.

Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
Textile, electronics hardest hit in pandemic
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Textile and electronics have been the two export-oriented sectors mostly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
Heavy Singapore investment rolls on through new normal
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

With Vietnam boasting great potential for investment, Singaporean businesses and individuals are rolling out projects across the country, channelling massive capital flows into diverse sectors.

Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
Vietnam's LNG market becomes busy as energy sector restructures
BUSINESSicon  11/08/2020 

Though the LNG market in Vietnam is still in its infancy, both state-owned enterprises like PV Gas and private companies like Angelin Energy see its great potential, reported Nhip Cau Dau Tu.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
E-commerce companies called to account for fake books in circulation
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

E-commerce companies cannot deny their responsibilities behind the rampage of fake books on their platforms.

Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
Many localities attract no foreign investments in Jan-Jul
BUSINESSicon  10/08/2020 

Up to 12 provinces in Vietnam did not record any new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects during the first seven months of this year, according to a report of the Foreign Investment Agency under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 