Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:19:03 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money

 
 
21/03/2020    08:00 GMT+7

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

The source said Falcon 8X and Falcon 2000S were delivered to the buyers in Vietnam in December 2018. He refused to reveal the prices of the helicopters, the nationality the helicopter registered, and the names of the two businessmen.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money

Doan Nguyen Duc, president of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group



Falcon 8X can accommodate 14 passengers with a flight range of nearly 11,900 kilometers. Falcon 2000S can contain eight passengers with the range of 6,200 kilometers. According to Aviationweek, one Falcon 8X is valued at $58 million, while one Falcon 2000S $30 million.

The source also said that six private helicopters are owned by Vietnamese businessmen.

Doan Nguyen Duc, president of Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group, was the first person publicizing the purchase of a private helicopter. In 2008, Duc spent $5.1 million to buy a product of Beechcraft King Air 350. At that moment, Duc was one of the richest businessmen, topping the list of the 100 richest stock billionaires.

It is very costly to maintain helicopter. To be able to put the helicopter into use, Duc had to pay $2 million in tax, hire pilots and spend on technical maintenance. He had to spend VND300 million on the helicopter each month.
 

Duc’s King Air 350 mostly flew between HCM City and the localities where Hoang Anh Gia Lai’s projects were located, and flew to neighboring countries such as Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar with the flight range of 2,000 kilometers.

Duc said in local newspapers that he consulted with many people before buying the helicopter. He learned about the Vietnamese laws to find out what he could do and what were prohibited by the laws.

After five years of using a private helicopter, Duc could save time traveling. He sometimes met air traffic congestion, but the time for o waiting was just 5-10 minutes.

Like car owners, Duc said in general, one would want to buy a new helicopter after three years of use. He is planning to order another helicopter.

The owner of another private helicopter in Vietnam is Tran Dinh Long, chair of Hoa Phat Group. At the time when Long bought the helicopter, valued at VND17.4 billion, he was among top five richest stock billionaires. In 2011, the owner of Hoa Phat Group replaced the six-seat helicopter with a 12-seat one.

It is very costly to maintain helicopter. To be able to put the helicopter into use, Duc had to pay $2 million in tax, hire pilots and spend on technical maintenance. He had to spend VND300 million on the helicopter each month.

In 2013, Duc transfer the helicopter to Vietstar Airlines. The selling price was not revealed.

Duc recently has bought a helicopter at $1.3 million, but it serves agricultural production. The product will be used in Cambodia at Duc’s farms.

In 2011, Hoa Phat’s president sold the helicopter to the manufacturer and bought a new one. 

Le Ha

Vietnamese dollar billionaires’ assets drop, says Forbes

Vietnamese dollar billionaires’ assets drop, says Forbes

The total asset value of Vietnamese dollar billionaires have dropped according to statistics from Forbes.  

How much is needed to be listed among the top stock billionaires in Vietnam?

How much is needed to be listed among the top stock billionaires in Vietnam?

In 2009, when the VN Index soared from 324 points to the year's peak of 630 points, the richest stock billionaire had total assets worth over VND9 trillion. 

 
 

Other News

.
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

Visa suspension to cause economic losses
Visa suspension to cause economic losses
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The temporary suspension of visas for foreign arrivals to the country is anticipated to have a significant impact on the Vietnamese economy in general, with the aviation industry being particularly damaged, according to economic insiders.

EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
EU’s border closure yet to affect goods circulation: official
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The European Union (EU)’s border closure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has not yet had a significant impact on goods circulation, said an official from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
ECB launches emergency €750bn coronavirus package
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde: "There are no limits to our commitment to the euro".

CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
CNN: Vietnamese coffee wakes up the world
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The US Cable News Network (CNN) published an article on March 17, explaining why the world is waking up to Vietnamese coffee.

Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
Experts optimistic about industrial property prospects
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

 Experts are optimistic about industrial property development prospects in Vietnam, given the country’s rapid integration and improving investment climate.

High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
High vulnerability rate of businesses in Covid-19 expected
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The human mortality rate due to Covid-19 is 3.4 percent worldwide. For businesses, the vulnerability rate is believed to be much higher.

Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
Digital transformation expected to boost export of forestry products
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam's export value of wood and wood products reached US$1.53 billion in the first two months of this year, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.1 per cent, according to a report by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
Improving productivity is shortest way to economic development
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Director General of General Statistic Office of Việt Nam (GSO) Nguyen Bich Lam talks about the importance of improving labour productivity for the country’s development.

Exporters advised to use digital platforms
Exporters advised to use digital platforms
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The E-commerce Index Report shows that Vietnam has over 500,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), but only 32 percent of businesses have joined global trade through digital channels.

Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
Delay forecast for banks’ capital hike plans
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Government’s plans to increase capital for large State-owned commercial banks in the first quarter of this year could be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, analysts predicted.

VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
VN banks, insurers and firms work together to protect the community
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some local banks, insurers and firms have worked together to help further protect the community with different anti-coronavirus packages.

Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
Vietnam seeks new markets for farm produce
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) has asked its Vietnam Trade Offices (VTRs) overseas to help connect Vietnamese enterprises with foreign partners to boost farm produce exports.

Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
Ministry proposes aviation service fee subsidy due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  18/03/2020 

The Transport Ministry is asking for an aviation service fee subsidy for local airlines that have suffered an initial economic loss of over 30 trillion VND (1.29 billion USD) due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 