02/06/2020 13:12:27 (GMT +7)
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam's development strategy: WB

 
 
02/06/2020    11:46 GMT+7

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

which combines innovation with balanced development and the allocation of private, public, human and natural capital, should lie at the heart of Vietnam’s socio-economic development strategy for 2021-2030.

Workers at a bike parts factory – PHOTO: DAO LOAN

“Vietnam is one of the greatest development success stories of our time. The country, however, is now at a turning point where some of its traditional growth drivers are gradually weakening,” stated Ousmane Dione, World Bank country director for Vietnam.

“To achieve its ambition to become a high-income economy by 2045, Vietnam must put the growth of productivity front and center of its economic model. In other words, it needs to grow not only faster but also better,” he added.

Some of the forces that have propelled Vietnam’s growth are now declining. The country’s demographic dividend is fading and global trade is reducing, while other challenges such as pollution and the rise of automation are growing. Moreover, the Covid-19 crisis could be an accelerator of these trends.

To thrive in such a changing environment, the World Bank suggested that Vietnam should strengthen its productive assets, giving priority to four areas: dynamic firms, efficient infrastructure, skilled workers and opportunities for all and a green economy.

According to the report, encouraging competition and easing the entry and exit of firms will ensure the flow of resources to the most innovative and productive firms. This can only happen in a supportive business environment that guarantees access to finance, transparent regulations and legal protection.

In terms of infrastructure, the country now needs to improve the efficiency and sustainability of infrastructure services including financing and operations and maintenance.

Vietnam scores well on basic education but it will need to promote university and vocational-technical skills that are becoming even more important for a productivity-led growth model. Those facing barriers to enter the labor market including ethnic minorities should be provided with greater opportunities to boost both social equity and economic growth as the population ages and the labor force shrinks.

Last but not least, sustainable development requires a more effective management of renewable natural resources such as land, forests and water; stricter pollution controls, including in major urban centers; and the mitigation of and adaptation to the inevitable growing impacts of climate change. SGT

 
 
 

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Climate Innovation Centre (VCIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is implementing programmes to help domestic firms find strategic partners in technology, finance and trade.

Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The recent proposal from the Ministry of Construction to limit new investment in high-end residential property, including villas and high-rise apartments, 

Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

A business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade has been launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to help connect enterprises in the two countries.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  4 giờ trước 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Le Toan Thang, deputy director of the National Start-up Support Centre, talks on assisting Vietnamese start-ups in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

New firms up 36 percent in May

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
Export offensive gains shape as lockdowns ease around the world
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
Upcoming EVFTA to fortify lenders
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

European and Vietnamese banks alike could gain the upper hand down the road thanks to upcoming ratification of the historic trade deal between Vietnam and the EU.

Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
Domestic routes resuming, international flights pending
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
ThaiBev denies rumors on stake sale of Vietnam’s No.1 brewer Sabeco
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
Hanoi office market sees stable performance despite Covid-19: Savills
BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

. Latest news

