Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/05/2020 22:11:14 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to National Assembly

 
 
21/05/2020    11:56 GMT+7

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh presented a proposal from the State President to the National Assembly (NA) for ratifying the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), at the ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on May 20.

Proposal for ratification of EVIPA submitted to NA hinh anh 1

The Vice President said that with four chapters, 92 articles, and 13 annexes, the pact will replace 21 existing investment encouragement and protection agreements between Vietnam and EU member countries.

The deal prescribes certain regulations to ensure relations between Vietnam and the EU develop in a spirit of respecting independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.

Such principles are in accordance with targets agreed upon in the EU-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework Agreement (PCA), she added.

The implementation of the EVIPA will contribute to enhancing economic, trade, and investment ties between the two parties while consolidating and deepening relations, Thinh went on.

Along with the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EVIPA is expected to further affirm Vietnam’s important role and geopolitical position in Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific at large.

It will create momentum for Vietnam to perfect its institutions and policies in order to improve its investment environment.

Vietnam hopes to attract more investment in such areas as high-tech processing and manufacturing, clean and renewable energy, high-quality services, and banking and financial services, in which the EU has strength and potential, Thinh said.

 

On the same day, Nguyen Van Giau, head of the NA’s Committee for External Relations, presented an assessment on the ratification of the EVIPA.

Most opinions agree on the necessity of proposing the legislature ratify the EVIPA at the same time as the EVFTA, he said.

Joining the EVIPA is in line with guidelines and policies on international integration from the Party and the State, and will help to bolster Vietnam’s prestige and profile in the international arena.

Rapid ratification of the pact and the EVFTA at this session would increase reliability and create an important premise for EU member countries to quickly complete internal legal procedures for the agreement to take effect, Giau said.

Both Thinh and Giau pointed to challenges given the pressure of competition from foreign investors, which requires Vietnam to perfect its institutions and policies and improve the capacity of competent agencies and businesses to respond to investment disputes in line with the EVIPA.

The committee proposed the NA ratify the EVIPA and issue a resolution recognising and allowing the enforcement of the final decision of the investment dispute settlement body under the EVIPA at this ninth session.

It also proposed the legislature step up cooperation with the parliaments of EU member countries to push ahead with ratification./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
Government actions not enough to revive business sector: academic
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government needs to do more to revive the business sector, Dr Tran Hung Son, Deputy Director of the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology under the Vietnam National University-HCM City has said.

National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
National Assembly discuss EVFTA's implementation
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said the EVFTA was a comprehensive and fair deal that represented both Vietnam and the EU's rights and interests at a National Assembly meeting on Wednesday in Hanoi.

State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 21
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
Debt guarantee: light at the end of tunnel for Vietnamese SMEs
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
Mortgaged assets are not selling well: local banks
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Commercial banks are rushing to sell immovable properties which are collateral for unpaid debts. But finding buyers has been difficult.

Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
Vietnam faces fierce competition to attract capital flight from China
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
Vietnam in strong position to defend against external shocks: HSBC
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
Casino development helps stimulate tourism demand in VN
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
Vietnam raises monthly taxable personal income threshold by 22%
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
Two more payment intermediary services licensed in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
Transferring solar projects to foreign investors 'normal': MoIT
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
Vietnam budget transparency score in 2019 significantly improved: OBS 2019
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
The ‘cash kings’ in the Covid-19 period
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
Foreigners yet to be granted land use rights in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
Temporarily halting petrol and oil imports must be considered carefully: ministry
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
Vietnam slashes registration fee by half to rev up domestic car sales
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
Vietnam’s North-South Expressway project gets fresh air
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
Decisive reforms needed for Vietnam to realize full benefits of EVFTA: WB
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
Hanoi announces lists of housing projects open for foreign ownership
BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 