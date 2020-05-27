Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses

 
 
30/05/2020    13:00 GMT+7

Public investment is expected to play a very important role in promoting economic growth in 2020 and the enterprises in the building material sector are the biggest beneficiaries, economists say.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung at the April Government meeting held on May 5 presented a report on the draft resolution on implementing solutions to ease difficulties for production and business, accelerate disbursement of public investment and ensure social security in the context of Covid-19.

Public investment to offer benefits to many local businesses



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasized the need to fulfill disbursement of VND700 trillion worth of capital for public investment this year

In its reports released in late 2019, VNDirect Securities said the disbursement for public investment would not be stepped up much until the end of 2020. However, the Covid-19 outbreak in January 2020 has changed macroeconomic conditions entirely.

The General Statistics Office (GSO) reported that the GDP grew by 3.82 percent in Q1 2020 compared with the same period last year, an 11-year low in Q1, as all business fields were affected by the epidemic.

VNDirect Securities predicted that Vietnam’s GDP would grow by 5 percent in 2020 (it was 7.1 percent in 2019), while industry and construction, service and agriculture would see growth rates of 5.6 percent, 5.3 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

All the driving forces for economic growth are weak. Exports face lower demand because of the epidemic. Meanwhile, FDI witnessed a sharp fall in Q1 with newly registered capital of $8.6 billion, down by 20.9 percent.

In such conditions, public investment will play an important role in economic growth in 2020 and bring big benefits to building material producers.

The securities company estimated that 40 percent of capital for public investment would be disbursed for 11 component projects of the North-South Expressway and My Thuan-Can Tho Highway.

The construction will need VND8.9 trillion worth of bitumen, VND7.6 trillion worth of structural steel and VND3.8 trillion worth of cement.

The building stone providers would be given the biggest push as the stone demand of these project is equal to 30-35 percent of licensed exploitation capacity.

KSB and DHA are the two companies that VNDirect Securities believes would benefit as stone providers have many quarries in advantageous positions, and have large mining capacity and long term mining licenses.

As for bitumen company, PLC, the only listed bitumen manufacturer which holds 30 percent of the domestic market share, has been named by VNDirect Securities.

The other names believed to benefit include Hoa Phat (HPG) in structural steel, which has Dung Quat steel complex, and HT1 and BCC in cement manufacturing. 

Thanh Mai

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

Disbursement of public investment would help lift Vietnam's GDP by 0.42 percentage points

Boosting the disbursement of all planned public investment would help increase this year’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 0.42 percentage points, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).  

 
 

Other News

.
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
IZ developers still make high profits amid Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Industrial infrastructure companies are still thriving amid Covid-19, and are expected to continue to grow as Vietnam is one of the best destinations for investors in the post-epidemic period.

Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
Mekong Delta needs VND5 trillion investment for freshwater supply projects
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

To ensure rural residents have access to fresh water in the 2021-2025 period, localities in the Mekong Delta will require an investment of VND5 trillion.

From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
From containment to recovery: rescuing the ASEAN from crisis
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Strong regionally co-ordinated actions and strong leadership are the key elements required to rescue the ASEAN from economic difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
Catfish sales focus on home market as exports fall
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Catfish products can bring export turnover of $2 billion a year, but, surprisingly, the fish has not been favored in the home market.

Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
Vietnam to import live pigs to cut live hog prices at home
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam will allow the import of live pigs for the first time in a bid to counter the skyrocketing live hog prices in the domestic market, said an agricultural official.

Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
Vietnam domestic pepper prices hit one-year high
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam pepper prices rose to a one-year high on Wednesday, driven by Chinese consumption recovery and higher demands from local businesses. 

VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
VN corporate bond market turns gloomy because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The primary supply of corporate bonds has dropped sharply as the epidemic has upset enterprises’ business plans. Many have postponed bond issuance plans.

Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
Full-scale audit compulsory to all PPP projects: NA deputies
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

A full-scale audit should become compulsory for work carried out under public-private partnerships to make sure they are efficient and benefit all stakeholders, lawmakers have told the National Assembly.

Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
Shrimp exports expected to increase in coming months
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Viet Nam’s pushback of COVID-19 pandemic has helped shrimp exporters raise their competitiveness on the world market, being over other competitors...

HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
HCM City says petrol supply adequate to fully meet demand
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Industry and Trade has assured there is an adequate supply of petroleum products to meet demand and it will prevent any hoarding of these goods.

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
North-South Expressway faces lack of funds
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
Wooden furniture manufacturers face liquidity problems amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Vietnam’s wooden furniture industry was expected to have a prosperous year in 2020 after the US-China trade war broke out in 2019. But hopes have been dashed by Covid-19.

Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
Air passenger transport increases slightly in May
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam reported that the number of passengers through airports nationwide reached 2.88 million passengers this month, down 70 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Man jailed for stock manipulation
Man jailed for stock manipulation
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

 The Ha Noi People's Court on Wednesday sentenced one person to 18 months in jail over stock market manipulation at Binh Thuan Mineral Industry JSC (KSA).

Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
Utilisation of EVFTA requires strict clarity
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The upcoming bilateral free trade between Vietnam and the EU may be a tough nut to crack unless the country can make thorough preparations for fulfilling commitments in the deal to further its trade and investment with the bloc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 29
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Local coffee prices skyrocket on limited supply

Proposal to halt M&amp;A a question of fine balance
Proposal to halt M&A a question of fine balance
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Just a few days ago, Tiki and Sendo struck a hundred-million dollar deal that could redraw the landscape of the entire e-commerce industry,

Investing frameworks can entice even more
Investing frameworks can entice even more
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

Starting with the silent move of global smartphone titan Apple, companies have been shifting their facilities to Vietnam, following the call for more lucrative investment opportunities.

Will Vietnam become important link in global supply chain?
Will Vietnam become important link in global supply chain?
BUSINESSicon  29/05/2020 

The US is planning to remove some of its supply chain out of China and has invited other countries for a dialogue on this issue, including Vietnam.

Seaport ambitions fail to hold water
Seaport ambitions fail to hold water
BUSINESSicon  28/05/2020 

Despite some improvements, seaport joint ventures between foreign partners and state-owned shipping giant Vietnam Maritime Corporation continued to incur losses in the first quarter of this year, 

