12/04/2020 16:55:24 (GMT +7)
PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption

 
 
12/04/2020    16:52 GMT+7

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

A woman buys petrol for her motorbike at a station in HCM City. The Viet Nam Oil and Gas Group has asked relevant ministries to halt petrol and oil imports as domestic sales struggle 

Inventories at PVN’s refineries at Dung Quat and Nghi Son now stand at 90 per cent as petrol wholesalers cancel orders.

PVN also asked for products made from crude oil to be exempt from value added tax to help increase exports and reduce inventories.

In response, the Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said PVN’s proposal would be put under consideration.

The department also said that many global oil producers had lower production costs, making imports cheaper than local products, adding that any decisions made at this time must be considered carefully to ensure compliance with market mechanisms and joint interests.

Tumbling oil prices in the first quarter of this year together with the COVID-19 pandemic have weighed heavily on petrol and oil producers and distributors.

Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited said it was considering a temporary halt to production at the Dung Quat Refinery. With tumbling petrol and oil demand in the domestic market coupled with high stockpiles, Binh Son was facing a loss in the first quarter of this year.

Despite PVN’s high stockpiles, imports of petrol and oil have continued. Customs’ statistics showed that more than 1.85 million tonnes petrol and oil was imported into Viet Nam in the first quarter of this year.

 

Together with an output of 3 million tonnes from the Dung Quat and Nghi Son refineries in the first quarter, domestic supply surpassed demand by 35 per cent, according to PVN.

In a recent report to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises said that PVN was one among those heavily affected by COVID-19 and tumbling oil prices.

PVN’s financial statistics showed that its revenue was estimated at VND88.3 trillion in the first quarter of this year, nearly VND13.2 trilllion lower than the same period in 2019. After-tax profit was estimated at VND4.4 trillion, dropping by VND4.58 trillion.

Dung Quat and Nghi Son normally meet around 70-80 per cent of domestic demand for petrol and oil.

As of March 30, crude oil inventories at Dung Quat and Nghi Son were 384.256 cu.m and 533.500 cu.m, or 76 per cent and 64 per cent, respectively. Petrol inventories at Dung Quat totalled 138.242 cu.m, or 87 per cent, and at Nghi Son 167.52 cu.m, or 81 per cent. — VNS

PetroVietnam may buy crude oil to store

As Covid-19 has been escalating and the oil price has fallen, the national oil and gas group PetroVietnam is considering several possible scenarios, including mine closure. It is also considering buying crude oil to store.

Ex-PetroVietnam Chairman to be prosecuted for violations in Phu Tho ethanol case

The Security Investigation Agency has proposed prosecuting Dinh La Thang, former Chairman of PetroVietnam on charges of violating regulations on construction works, causing serious consequences at the Petrochemical and Bio-Fuel JSC.

 
 

Other News

.
VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The warnings about bad air quality in Hanoi and HCM City given by forecasting centers in late 2019 could lead to a stronger electric motorbike market.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

EU ministers reached the deal after long talks, pledging support for countries hit hard by coronavirus.

Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has suggested suspending exports of low-grade rice until June 15 to ensure purchase for the national reserves.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 10
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

German firms optimistic about VN economy’s recovery in the medium-term

Coronavirus: Western economies slow to react to crisis, says leading economist
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

A top economist says western economies can learn from Asia as they face a severe economic downturn.

Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The group will cut production by 10 million barrels a day from May to combat a fall in demand.

VN autos, textiles and garments, wooden furniture businesses suffer during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The number of garment orders for the next two months has decreased by 70 percent, while wooden furniture enterprises have cut capacity by 70 percent for next week. Automobile manufacturers have closed factories.

