Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:19:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN rail sector finding way back on track

 
 
22/03/2020    09:13 GMT+7

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

Vu Anh Minh, chairman of the corporation, talked about the legal bottlenecks that impact its operations as well as solutions to increase efficiency and investment  attraction.

Amid the current global health crisis, Vietnam Railways might be hard-pressed to maintain its 2020 targets. What are the latest impacts of the pandemic on the company’s operations this year?

rail sector finding way back on track

Vu Anh Minh, chairman of the corporation

According to a new analysis by the Asian Development Bank, the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic will have a significant impact on developing Asian economies through numerous channels, including sharp declines in tourism and business travel, trade and production links, supply chains, and health effects.

In this situation, Vietnam is not an exception and the railway sector has been hit hard by the falling number of tourists.

According to a recent report, between January 25 to February 14, average revenue of passenger trains fell by 30 per cent on-year.

In addition, between January 25 and February 26, railway transport revenue hit VND418.98 billion ($18.21 million), down 32.5 per cent on-year.

We are working with our existing partners on possible measures to increase the volume of goods per train while seeking new ones to cover losses.

For instance, recently VNR and Vietnam National Chemical Group signed a co-operation agreement on the transportation of apatite, fertiliser, and chemicals in 2020. As planned, this year the volume is likely to hit 1.6 million tonnes, surpassing last year’s figure by 19.7 per cent.

Many other co-operation plans are under discussion, and will come into fruition in the near future.

However, if the fatal epidemic continues to develop more seriously, our revenue might fall by 10 per cent on-year.

For years, VNR has been facing difficulties amid stiffening competition with other means of transport. What is the reason, and how does VNR plan to tackle these issues in the future?

The current hurdles include outdated railway infrastructure and the low state budget for railways. Only 2 per cent of the total allocated sum for the transport sector goes to railways, which is not enough to cover maintenance expenses.

In recent years, we have taken a number of concrete measures to increase our operational efficiency in transportation, manufacturing, and logistics.

As such, we have been focusing more on increasing service quality by improving hygienic conditions on trains and introducing new cars.

Moreover, we have concentrated on increasing train operations on short and medium-length routes, instead of focusing on long routes as we did in the past. This has yielded some initial improvements.

We have also worked with international and domestic firms on co-operation programmes to improve our situation.

 

For example, in 2017, VNR signed a co-operation agreement with Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) to develop inland container depots (ICD) and warehouses at Song Than station in the southern province of Binh Duong and Dong Anh station in Hanoi. VNR is also working with other private investors to build ICDs at the stations in Yen Vien, Dong Dang, Danang, and Vinh.

However, these efforts are blocked by legal barriers, although the Law on Railway 2017 has seen some improvements.

We are waiting for the government’s approval of the draft master plan in line with 2018’s Decree No.46/2018/ND-CP governing the management and use of railway infrastructure assets, thus enabling us to take the next steps with our projects with SNP and other partners.

At present, the Ministry of Transport is still working on this.

More importantly, we have been working on our new restructuring plan since 2017. This will be an important legal framework for us to solve the existing problems in our apparatus and operations, thus increasing competitiveness and gaining market share.

However, the approval of the plan has been delayed for years, causing many difficulties for us to improve our operations.

What is VNR focusing on to increase operational efficiency and attraction for private investors?

While waiting for the approval of the restructuring and master plans, we continue to work on measures to improve service quality and increase efficiency.

Moreover, we work on flexible adjustments of ticket fares to attract passengers, and co-operation with tourism companies, travel agents, and industrial parks to increase the number of passengers, while promoting international transportation and working on new cooperation programmes with giants to increase the volume of goods by train.

However, none of our efforts could speed up trains unless all the impediments are dealt with.

Regarding the attraction of private investment, in recent years, foreign investment in the railway industry has remained modest, not only in Vietnam. Generally, attracting foreign investment to the railway industry is a challenge.

Recently, a number of foreign railway businesses have expressed interest in doing business with us. They include EVRAZ from Russia, the world’s number one producer of rails, Russia Export Centre Group, and others.

We hope that when all the barriers are lifted, we will have more opportunities to co-operate with domestic and international partners. VIR

Bich Thuy

Vietnam plans to develop railway industry

Vietnam plans to develop railway industry

Vu Quang Khoi, director general of Viet Nam Railway Authority, talks about the country's plan to develop railways across the country.  

Unreasonable policy keeps private investors away from railway projects

Unreasonable policy keeps private investors away from railway projects

Many private investors say they want to develop railway projects but have given up because of certain policies.

 
 

Other News

.
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.

VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Many companies have performed well in the first two months of the year despite the COVID-19 outbreak and insist on keeping business targets unchanged.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) must continue to support managers of 12 struggling mega-projects under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the State’s capital investment.

Real estate firms calls for Government support
Real estate firms calls for Government support
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The US Government has no plan to suspend the import of Vietnamese garments-textiles, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 21
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

State Bank approves restructuring plan for Saigon Commercial Bank

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 20
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Garment export value hits US$5.3 billion during Jan-Feb

EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
EVFTA expected to create great pressure on domestic logistics firms
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The expected execution of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement in 2020 will create great pressure on Vietnamese logistics businesses, insiders said.

VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
VN digital payment market reshaped because of new rules
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A new payments market will be created with the presence of more players, including commercial banks, fintechs, telcos and foreign investors.

Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
Ministry cuts, exempts fees of 15 securities services to support stock market
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Finance has cut the fees of nine securities services and exempted fees for six others as from March 19 as part of efforts to support the stock market amid the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
Private helicopters cost Vietnamese businesses big money
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

A source close to Dassault Falcon confirmed that two businessmen with Vietnamese nationality own private helicopters created by the company.

How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
How are Vietnamese businesses managing during the Covid-19 crisis?
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

While tourism, transportation and F&B sectors are suffering heavily from Covid-19, the impact on other business fields has been less severe.

Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
Industrial properties in city neighborhoods thriving
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Industrial real estate is believed to be the only segment which can continue to prosper in the current real estate market.

Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
Supporting industries secure more orders following Chinese supply disruptions
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

A number of local firms in supporting industries have been receiving more orders from foreign partners due to the coronavirus outbreak disrupting supply chains in China.

Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
Office-for-lease market welcomes new players
BUSINESSicon  20/03/2020 

Businesses that previously focused on developing housing projects have begun to lease offices

Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
Vietnam jumps 23 places in economic freedom index
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam jumped 23 places from last year to reach 58.8 points, ranking 105th place in the economic freedom index this year.

VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
VN aviation and transport sector seeks help with downturn caused by COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The aviation and transport sector are facing a range of challenges in the time ahead caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, with many being in need of urgent assistance from the government in order to restore production and business.

Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
Vietnam’s car market cools on Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  19/03/2020 

The domestic car market is gloomy as people are not making purchases despite the sharp price falls.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 