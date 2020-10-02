Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/10/2020 19:10:26 (GMT +7)
Railway sector faces unprecedented difficulties

02/10/2020    19:07 GMT+7

The Vietnam Railways Corporation (VNR) has projected losses of more than VND1.2 trillion (US$51.7 million) this year.

Railway sector faces unprecedented difficulties
Vietnam Railways Corporation should cooperate with marine and road transportation companies and airlines to develop a master transportation strategy and build a multimodel transport system. — baodautu.vn

The company earned a revenue of VND4.08 trillion in January - August, equivalent to just 77.8 per cent of the same period last year and 64.4 per cent of its expected revenue for the full year.

Its subsidiaries are also in difficulties, with Hanoi Railways projecting a loss of VND410 billion, while Sai Gon Railways is set to lose VND357 billion.  

Vu Anh Minh, VNR’s chairman, said that slow innovation coupled with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had pushed the railway industry into difficulties unprecedented in more than a century of its history although the company has made efforts to attract passengers and increase revenues in recent years.

VNR was calling for the Government’s supports to overcome the difficulties, Minh said, adding that it could take three to five years for the railway industry to recover.

VNR hopes to be provided with exemptions and reductions in fees for using railway infrastructure, land use fees, extensions of deadlines for debt payment and interest rate cuts.

 

By 2021, VNR must raise about VND6.8 billion to invest in new train carriages and locomotives to replace degraded ones. The company proposed the deadline for the replacement to be extended as it was facing financial difficulties and had not been provided with preferential loans for these investments.

Nguyen Hoang Anh, Chairman of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises which manages VNR, said that the company must work with marine and road transportation companies and airlines to develop a master transportation strategy and build a multimodel transport system.

VNR earned revenue of VND8.38 billion and pre-tax profit of VND180 in 2019.  VNS

Private investors lack interest in railway projects

Private investors lack interest in railway projects

Hundreds of trillions of dong of private capital have been mobilized for transport development, but most of these have been for roads and none for railways.

Vietnam plans to develop railway industry

Vietnam plans to develop railway industry

Vu Quang Khoi, director general of Viet Nam Railway Authority, talks about the country's plan to develop railways across the country. 

 
 

Utilising the cloud for new innovation
Utilising the cloud for new innovation
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Cloud computing is acting as an enabler for businesses to modernise their operations and gain agility to respond to competitive pressures in the ASEAN region amidst the devastating effects of the global health emergency.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 2
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Nine-month CPI grows fastest in five years: GSO

US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 set to open on October 9
US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 set to open on October 9
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Hanoi is scheduled to host the US - Vietnam Business Summit 2020 on October 9 with a range of topics up for discussion, including energy and the state of digital supply chains in the period following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Steel industry expects consumption recovery by year-end
Steel industry expects consumption recovery by year-end
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The implementation of many large projects after the social distancing period and disbursement of public investment for infrastructure until the end of this year are expected to support growth in construction steel consumption.

Restrictions curbing success of pharma groups of all sizes
Restrictions curbing success of pharma groups of all sizes
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Amid a lacklustre picture in the market, domestic pharma giants are attempting to cut costs to weather the storm of COVID-19, while multinational corporations are making new preparations.

Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
Waiting for govt rescue, airlines struggle to survive
FEATUREicon  4 giờ trước 

Flights to other countries bring 50 percent of Vietnam Airlines’ total revenue, but the number remains modest. And domestic air transport has just begun to recover.

Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister
Vietnam enters third wave of business reforms: Minister
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam is entering the third wave of reforms, with the goal of slashing at least 20 percent of business regulations in the next five years, said Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung.

Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
Vietnam looks to attract foreign investment in equitisation of SOEs
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

As the Government is focusing on accelerating the privatisation and divestment of State-owned enterprises (SOEs), attracting foreign investment is important to the success of the progress,

Adjusting trade promotion strategies
Adjusting trade promotion strategies
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Trade promotion activities have helped Vietnam to not only reach export surpluses throughout most of the last decade but also extend its reach towards 12 times the amount of countries and territories in 2000.

Export prospects rise though forestry decree
Export prospects rise though forestry decree
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

With the EU being among the largest importers of Vietnam’s timber products, a fresh decree on legal assurance has marked an important step towards the full implementation of the Forest Law Enforcement,

HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
HCM City unveils $517 million aid package for SMEs
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City is set to roll out a second COVID-19 aid package worth 12 trillion VND (517 million USD) exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
Smuggled electric bicycles, bicycle components dominate market
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

About 700,000 electric bicycles and 50 cc motorbikes are sold every year, but analysts believe the real figure is actually 1 million.

Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
Hotels throughout Hanoi fall quite due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The majority of hotels located in the capital have been left virtually deserted in recent months despite remaining open, largely due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 which has stopped foreign visitors entering the country.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

New incentives to favour innovative startups in Vietnam

Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
Vietnamese textile and garment products may face EAEU safeguard duties
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Many Vietnamese textile and garment products may face safeguard duties in 2020 from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) 

Vietnam's nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
Vietnam’s nine-month economic growth lowest in 10 years
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The gross domestic products (GDP) of Vietnam grew 2.12 per cent in the first nine months of this year, the lowest nine-month growth rate in the 2011-2020 period, the General Statistics Office said.

$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
$4 billion LNG project helps Bac Lieu lead in FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Bac Lieu ranked first among 63 provinces and cities in term of foreign direct investment attraction in the first nine months of this year, with projects including an LNG-to-power project worth US$4 billion from Singapore.

Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
Vietnamese spend more at home on int'l fashion brands as travel abroad remains restricted
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Customers wore protection masks lined up and had their temperature checked before selecting products during the opening of the fashion store of a brand from Japan this year.

Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
Vietnam needs consultation to push up economic development
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

Vietnam urgently needs consultation from international organisations, ministries, partners and scientists to ensure recovery and sustainable, inclusive growth post-COVID-19 pandemic, 

VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
VN central bank further cuts benchmark interest rate to aid economy
BUSINESSicon  01/10/2020 

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 30 announced its decision to lower the benchmark interest rate as part of efforts to support the national economy amid difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

