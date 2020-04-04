Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19

 
 
05/04/2020    00:34 GMT+7

The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID -19) pandemic has cost many real estate firms trillions of VND from their market capitalisation value.

Real estate companies lose trillions of VND due to COVID-19 hinh anh 1

The Dat Xanh Group Joint Stock Company's Opal Skyview project in Hanoi. (Photo centralland.com.vn)

Dat Xanh Group Joint Stock Company (DXG) is one of those to have suffered the greatest impacts of the pandemic, leading falling share prices.

The price of DXG dropped strongly from 14,300 VND per share on January 2, 2020 to 7,770 VND on April 1, costing the group over 3.4 trillion VND (145.2 million USD) in its market capitalisation value.

LDG Joint Stock Company (LDG), has lost 1.13 trillion VND in market capitalisation value due to falling share prices during the outbreak. LDG has decreased from 8,850 VND per share on January 2, 2020 to 4,160 VND on April 1.

Meanwhile, An Duong Thao Dien Real Estate Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company (HAR) was at 2,250 VND per share on April 1, down by 1,700 VND compared to the beginning of the year. As a result HAR's market capitalisation value has plunged 185 billion VND, reported Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper.

Hoang Quan Real Estate Joint Stock Company (HQC) also fell by 80 VND per share to 1,070 VND per share on April 1 against the start of this year, with market capitalisation value declining by 38 billion VND.

An Gia Real Estate Investment and Development Joint Stock Company’s (AGG) shares have also plummeted from 30,400 VND per share on January 9 to 26,500 VND on April 1. AGG has lost nearly 300 billion VND in the last three months.

 

According to economist Nguyen Minh Hoang, the real estate market this year has been facing many difficulties due to low supply and the impact of COVID-19. Therefore, real estate stocks were unlikely to resume growth quickly so investors should be cautious.

Financial expert Bui Quang Tin from the Banking University of HCM City told Tien Phong that the domestic stock market was difficult to forecast for the next few months so investors should follow the market closely and avoid sell-offs or bottom-fishing.

“The stock market will have recovery when the pandemic ends. After this pandemic, enterprises will resume production and stabilise business activities. At that moment, capital in the stock market will increase and of course, share prices will surge,” Ten said. “But that is the prospect for the next 3-6 months.”

Meanwhile, Truong Hien Phuong, brokerage director at KIS Vietnam Securities Corporation’s branch in HCM City, said if investors were interested in real estate stocks, they should study who owned those shares and wait until the market had made reasonable adjustments to buy them, Phuong said./.

Real estate firms calls for Government support

Real estate firms calls for Government support

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Real estate sector to suffer short term amid COVID-19

Real estate sector to suffer short term amid COVID-19

 Real estate companies will suffer in the short term due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the overall outlook remains positive, according to a CBRE report.  

 
 

.
4 giờ trước 

The price of pepper and cashew in southern Viet Nam is falling as demand has dropped due to the COVID-19 crisis, affecting farmers and businesses. 

0 giờ trước 

Singapore’s Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) declined 3.3 points to 45.4 in March, the lowest level since 2009, said the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM).

11 giờ trước 

More measures and policies should be introduced to support enterprises, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the context of a growing number of businesses temporarily ceasing operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

10 giờ trước 

The European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion and ratification at the NA’s next meeting expected to open on May 20, and preparations are well underway.

10 giờ trước 

Incomplete statistics show that businesses have enjoyed cuts of at least 100 trillion VND (4.25 billion USD) to support them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

7 giờ trước 

Businesspeople say the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on enterprises has been ‘beyond imagination’.

12 giờ trước 

Loss-making projects unable to revive must be dissolved: Deputy PM

12 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has suggested adding four sectors into the list of industries eligible for extension of tax and land lease payment deadlines with a total sum of 180 trillion VND (7.82 billion USD).

03/04/2020 

Up to more than 200 airplanes have been left unused at Vietnamese airports as local airlines have had to restrict flights due to the worsening Covid-19 epidemic.

03/04/2020 

Vietnam Airlines will lose some VND50trn (USD2.1bn) in revenues while 10,000 staff are without work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

03/04/2020 

Brewery companies have lowered their profit targets due to a severe drop in sales consumption caused by COVID-19 and strict new penalties for drink drivers.

17 giờ trước 

The race to increase the CASA portion among commercial banks has become fierce.

03/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed to resume rice exports from April, with a volume of 400,000 tonnes, after the ministry has...

03/04/2020 

 The Hi-Tech Park and Industrial Zones management board has put into operation the central building offering one-door administrative procedures and support to investors at the park from April 1.

03/04/2020 

 About 80 per cent of responding members are very concerned about the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, according to a survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Ha Noi (AmCham).

03/04/2020 

Modern retail channels have been invading the domain of traditional markets.

03/04/2020 

Vietnam’s crude oil and natural gas production face downside risks, in light of a double-whammy of global oil price collapse and sluggish demand due...

03/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economic growth rate is expected to slow sharply to 4.8 per cent this year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a new Asian Development Bank (ADB) report released on Thursday.

03/04/2020 

Vietnam Customs has reaffirmed it only handles procedures for exporting medical face masks with the State’s permission.

03/04/2020 

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic forces many businesses to halt operation, there are opportunities for business development, particular in supplying equipment needed to work from home.

