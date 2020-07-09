Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots

12/07/2020    17:00 GMT+7

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Powerful real estate developers believe they should buy land plots when the market is cool and land prices are reasonable.

One of the biggest topics of discussion at shareholders’ meetings of real estate firms held in April and May was the expansion of land funds.

Shareholders agree that more land should be bought to be able to launch finished products when the pandemic is over and the market heats up.

Nam Long Investment JSC, which owns 680 hectares of land, is one of the real estate firms with the largest land fund. However, it is still expanding by spending VND2 trillion a year to buy more land.

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.
 

Nam Long’s president Nguyen Xuan Quang said at the meeting with investors in mid-June that the firm is gathering strength to enlarge the land fund, targeting large land plots in satellite localities in HCM City and Hanoi.


“It is now the golden time for us to implement the expansion plan,” he said.

“Because of Covid-19, many real estate firms have land but cannot implement their projects as they lack financial capability. Therefore, they have to sell the land and it will be easier to negotiate with them,” Quang said.

The board of management of An Gia Investment JSC at the recent 2020 shareholders’ meeting said An Gia would allocate a budget of VND5 trillion to expand the land fund. The firm will pay more to acquire land plots with "legitimacy", which will accelerate the implementation of projects.

“In 2019, we spent VND2.8 trillion to buy land plots in localities around HCM City. The figure will be higher this year to take full advantage of the current golden opportunities,” said An Gia’s president Nguyen Ba Sang.

Acquiring more land is also one of the to-do things listed in Thuduc House’s annual report.

Low-rise buildings, apartments, and office-shopping mall complexes are the major products of Thuduc House, and HCM City is its major market. However, the firm is also seeking to develop projects in neighboring provinces, including Can Tho, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

In general, it targets small- and medium-scale land plots (1-10 hectares) to develop housing projects at reasonable costs.

Mai Lan 

Real estate firms have had to struggle to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the loss of trillions of dong and job losses to 75-80 percent of workers in the field.

EVFTA expected to give a lift to real estate sector

EVFTA expected to give a lift to real estate sector

Many segments of the real estate market are soon expected to benefit from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, which takes effect in August.

 
 

Other News

.
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

BUSINESSicon  09/07/2020 

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

BUSINESSicon  10/07/2020 

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

