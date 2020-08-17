Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/08/2020 08:33:25 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Real estate market on ‘standby’ again

26/08/2020    08:30 GMT+7

Real estate firms are again postponing sales and investment plans after new Covid-19 cases were discovered in late July in Da Nang.

According to experts, bad signs appeared in the real estate market at the beginning of the year. And the Covid-19 outbreak worsened the situation quickly.

Real estate market on ‘standby’ again

Realtors hoped that the market would see a strong recovery after Vietnam controlled the epidemic in April. However, new infection cases and the warning about a second wave have dashed hopes.

Vo Tri Thanh, a respected economist, said the real estate market is facing many problems, including external ones (the pandemic) and internal (policies and supply-demand ‘dephasing’).

Realtors hoped that the market would see a strong recovery after Vietnam controlled the epidemic in April. However, new infection cases and the warning about a second wave have dashed hopes.

He believes the problem lies in the limited supply, not in lower demand, affirming that demand always exists, even during Covid-19.

Can Van Luc, chief economist of BIDV, said his research team's survey of 15 major business fields, which make up 80 percent of GDP, found that real estate is one of the eight business fields suffering the most from the pandemic.

The researchers found that the total value of real estate transfer deals in the first seven months of the year decreased by 0.4 percent compared with the same period last year, while real estate share prices have fallen by 16 percent compared with the beginning of the year. Real estate shares were one of the seven shares seeing the sharpest price decreases.

Meanwhile, the number of real estate businesses suspending operation because of Covid-19 soared by 98 percent compared with the same period last year.

“The figures show how big the impact of Covid-19 has been on the real estate sector,” Luc said.

 

Both investors and consumers are changing their lifestyle, consumption habits and risk tastes. They have become more cautious.

“In the context of the pandemic, cash is king. People tend to be more skeptical when deciding to spend money to buy houses,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the legal framework remains unclear and has improved slowly.

Analysts believe that the industrial real estate segment appears to be the only bright part of the picture this year. The demand for land in Industrial Zones has been increasing as a result of foreign investors’ relocating production bases.

According to Savills Vietnam, the industrial real estate market segment is attractive because Vietnam is seen as one of the three most attractive Asian logistics markets.

Regarding housing products, a report from the Ministry of Construction showed that there were 29,674 successful transactions in 54/63 cities and provinces in Q2.

Chi Mai

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam

Foreigners purchased about 16,000 real estates in Vietnam

Foreigners have bought some 16,000 housing properties across the country since they were allowed to do so in 2015, according to the Ho Chi Minh City Real Estate Association (HoREA).

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments

Real estate developers risking it all in new segments

While flashy profit figures have made the real estate market an attractive target for many developers, the doors remain partly shut for newcomers.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
Vietnam opens seaports to receive new FDI 'wave'
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Development of coastal industrial zones appears to be the right move to take advantage of incoming FDI.

Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
Branded-goods 'king' buys shares of Sasco, capitalization value rises
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Johnathan Hanh Nguyen, known as the ‘branded-goods king’, has succeeded with his bottom fishing deal at a time when the new outbreak of Covid-19 shows signs of weakening.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 25
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Boosting online payments for e-commerce growth

More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
More than 90% of Vietnamese travel firms suspend operations
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Around 90%-95% of travel companies in HCM City have suspended operations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
Dollar billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong restructures his business network
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vuong has made a number of moves recently to restructure his huge business system to shift his development strategy to technology, industry and services.

HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
HCM City to provide second support package to businesses, speed up public fund disbursement
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

HCM City authorities plan to provide another support package for businesses affected by the pandemic, and aim to increase the disbursement rate of public funds to 95 per cent by the end of the year.

Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
Fruit prices in traditional markets plummet as exports remain stuck
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The loyal Chinese market has restricted the import of Vietnam’s fruits, while exports to the US are stuck because of Covid-19.

Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
Breaking the monopoly: key to the power industry development
FEATUREicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs an electricity power policy under which the market rules, investors make a profit, and the poor can afford electricity.

Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
Vietnam records highest rate of SMEs in SE Asia looking for expansion
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

The majority of firms are looking to invest in technologies and employee’s skill development during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
Ministry aims to facilitate gambling industry
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed amendments to the decree about casino businesses to create favourable conditions for investors.

47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
47,000 Vietnamese visited casinos last year
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Revenue from casino businesses has increased significantly over the last one to two years. However, the casinos that are open to Vietnamese still have reported losses.

Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
Vietnam aims for transparent and legal wood industry
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam is aiming to build a transparent and legal wood industry to support exports of timber products and bolster the domestic timber manufacturing industry.

Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
Payment with QR Code increasingly popular in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese are making more payments with QR Code thanks to its utility, security and promotion programs launched by service providers.

Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
Over 225 million transactions made via e-wallets in Q1
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The number of transactions via e-wallets in Vietnam in the first quarter of 2020 increased highly with a total of 225 million transactions.

Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
Vietnam's large corporations seek CEO successors
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Many large corporations have introduced their new CEOs, while others plan to name new CEOs in the months ahead.

Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
Covid-19 disrupts 'rules' of the Vietnamese stock market
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Investors are concerned about the stock market performance, which has become unpredictable because of the pandemic.

Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
Surpassing Thailand, Vietnam becomes No 2 rice exporter in the world
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

With a bumper crop and good export prices, Vietnam’s rice export volume and turnover have exceeded Thailand’s, making the former the second largest exporter amid the Covid-19 crisis.

US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
US partner goes bankrupt, Vietnamese garment company faces difficulties
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

Song Hong Garment (MSH) has yet to make provisions for the hundreds of billions of dong worth of export turnover earned from its biggest client in the US who is declaring bankruptcy.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 24
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

HCM City aiding pandemic-hit businesses

Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
Central business streets deserted in Hanoi, but retail premises still expensive
BUSINESSicon  24/08/2020 

The social distancing in Hanoi has been removed for three months, but many shops on large streets in the central business district (CBD) remain deserted.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 