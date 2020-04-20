Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:26:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends

 
 
21/04/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Economists believe that real estate will remain a safe shelter for investors, and will still bring attractive profits in the post-Covid-19 period.

Many real estate firms said they have had to cancel the events to advertise their new projects and delay launching new products.

Real estate to remain good investment after Covid-19 ends



Some realtors hope they can market new products in the second quarter. However, reports say there will be no improvement in housing supply for people in HCM City. The supply is even insignificant in suburban areas.

Nhip Cau Dau Tu newspaper reported that only 16 commercial housing projects had investment licenses in 2019, a decrease of 64 projects, or 80 percent, compared with the year before.

Some realtors hope they can market new products in the second quarter. However, reports say there will be no improvement in housing supply for people in HCM City. The supply is even insignificant in suburban areas.

According to Nguyen The Diep, deputy chair of the Hanoi Real Estate Club, the urbanization process in Vietnam has been going rapidly, leading to high demand for housing products.

 


But the implementation of real estate projects in Hanoi and HCM City has been going slowly over the last two years because of many inspection campaigns by state management agencies. As a result, the market supply has declined.

In fact, the demand is quite low at this moment. Dang Hung Vo, a respected real estate expert, and former Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and the Environment, said because of the epidemic and the social distancing policy, many people cannot make transactions even if they want to buy houses.

Meanwhile, the realtors who planned to introduce new products in the first quarter of the year had to postpone their plans.

Some real estate firms have begun resuming their operation by opening online trading floors. The number of transactions is expected to soar once the epidemic ends as more realtors will launch new products.

Vo said real estate firms can receive support from the government during the epidemic. Under the newly approved Decree No 41, real estate firms can also enjoy the policy on extending tax and land use right fee payments.

Deputy chair of the Vietnam Real Estate Association Nguyen Van Dinh is optimistic about the real estate market performance, saying that there is high demand, high capital inflow to Vietnam, and increased income per capita.

Sharing the same view that the real estate market will recover after the epidemic, Pham Duc Toan from EZ Vietnam said some market segments will see good transactions such as land or commercial properties for lease.

Chi Mai 

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS

Real estate market has lowest transaction volume in Q1: VARS

The domestic real estate market in the first quarter had the lowest transaction volume in the past four years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam Association of Real Estate Brokers (VARS) said.  

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
Vietnam’s capital of shrimp farming
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The southernmost provinces of Ca Mau and Bac Lieu have recently emerged as Vietnam’s largest shrimp exporters, helping Vietnamese shrimp secure a foothold on the world seafood market.

Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
Rice export still allowed despite pandemic, natural disasters
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on April 20 ordered advancing the export quota of 100,000 tonnes of rice from that set for May in order to ease difficulties for firms that have rice stuck at ports but are unable to submit customs declarations.

Loan policy a true juggling act
Loan policy a true juggling act
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The health crisis has led to huge demand for capital for Vietnam to fuel domestic production activities and medical treatment. 

HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
HCM City assures hurdles faced by property developers will be cleared this month
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong held a meeting with the heads of various government departments to discuss how to rescue...

Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
Transport Ministry rejects proposal of lowering container service charges
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

 The Ministry of Transport has rejected a proposal of cutting container loading and unloading service fees at seaports by 30 per cent, Nguyen Tri Duc, chief of the ministry’s office said.

State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
State Bank of HCM City sets up hotline to support businesses
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam's branch in HCM City has set up a hotline (028) 38.211.230 to provide assistance to enterprises, especially for those badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
VN economy has shifted to a new state: senior expert
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam’s economy continues to obtain high growth rate, but Covid-19 has upset all the key tasks and goals of the government and local authorities at different levels.

US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
US oil prices drop to 21-year low as demand dries up
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
OTT takes advantage of cinema slump
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

National social distancing measures are dragging CGV and other cineplexes down, causing substantital losses.

The economic front needs stronger weapons
The economic front needs stronger weapons
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

As businesses and people need emergency aid, former director of the Central Institute of Economic Management (CIEM) Nguyen Dinh Cung believes that the implementation of economic relief solutions needs to be organized in a quick and inexpensive way.

Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
Transport mainstays in call for policy backing
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

State-owned transport giants Airports Corporation of Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Railways, and Vietnam Maritime Corporation suffered all-time biggest losses in the first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19

Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
Long An Province asks Government to lift restrictions on sticky rice exports
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Long An Province has called on the Ministry of Industry and Trade to scrap all restrictions on the export of sticky rice since it has around 56,000 tonnes of stocks.

Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
Bright prospect for VN construction enterprises despite COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter, construction businesses still firmly believe bright growth lies ahead for the rest of the year.

Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
Inspection team set up to check rice volume stuck at ports
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

An interdisciplinary inspection team led by the Ministry of Industry and Trade has been established to work with agencies to determine how much rice is stuck at ports so that the ministry can come up with an appropriate rice export plan.

Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
Vung Tau: one step closer towards building US$1 billion airport
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

Thriving health apps conquer local market
Thriving health apps conquer local market
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

The international health emergency currently plaguing the world has initiated a surging demand in digital healthcare in Vietnam, opening doors for telemedicine startups offering solutions that go well with social distancing efforts. 

Auto exports target 100,000 products
Auto exports target 100,000 products
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnamese automobile manufacturers are cherishing the dream of entering the world market.

A catalyst for digital change
A catalyst for digital change
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

There is no time when speed matters more than when a pandemic strikes, and what is unfolding with the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide speaks volumes to this. 

VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
VN banks still register encouraging performance amid COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

Many banks are posting optimistic business results as the full force of the disruptions of the global COVID-19 pandemic are not felt in their operations yet.

Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
Vietnam remains attractive destination to investors
BUSINESSicon  20/04/2020 

With COVID-19 and trade tensions driving the shift of production lines from China to Southeast Asia, Vietnam, in particular, seems to have emerged as an attractive destination for investors and manufacturers alike, experts have predicted.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 