Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 12:18:08 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA

09/08/2020    12:16 GMT+7

Vietnam needs to reform its trade mechanisms while local businesses are advised to be more proactive to take advantage of the European Union - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment before the COVID-19 outbreak, the EVFTA will boost Vietnam’s economy 2.18 to 3.25% in the first five years after the deal takes effect in August 1, or about 0.5% of GDP growth per year. This would be more than any previous FTA Vietnam has signed.

Reform urgently needed for Vietnam to make use of EVFTA

In addition, 99% of tariff lines will be gradually eliminated to increase trade between Vietnam and the EU. The World Bank also predicted that 800,000 Vietnamese will escape poverty more quickly thanks to the EVFTA.

Institutional reform

The EVFTA will require state agencies and businesses to reform drastically to optimize the benefits of the agreement. The government will need to accelerate administrative reforms and fine-tune policies and institutions.

Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vu Tien Loc said institutional reform will make EVFTA implementation more effective.

“I think institutional reform will play a decisive role in implementing the EVFTA," Loc stressed. "Stronger institutional reform will improve global competitiveness. Without institutional reform, we will depend on imported materials and added value will not be high,”

Dr. Dang Kim Son, former Director of the Institute of Agriculture Institutions and Markets, said regulations are needed to establish standard production-to-market chains that will maintain Vietnamese goods’ share of the domestic market.

“It’s time to revise the list of Vietnam’s strategic items and billion-dollars earners and establish value chains," he suggested. "Institutions will decide our success. We also need to strengthen our business associations, cooperation, and value chains to take advantage of the trade deal.”

 

Businesses need to be proactive

Vietnamese businesses need to consider the EVFTA a starting point of a new business path where stronger competition will motivate them to reform and develop. At the same time, increased international cooperation will be needed to attract more direct investment into Vietnam to capitalize resource and technology transfer.

Economist Le Duy Binh, Director of private sector consulting firm Economica Vietnam, said the deal has stricter regulations than other FTAs Vietnam has signed in terms of standards, quality, origins, labelling, and the environment.

Therefore, stakeholders in the Vietnamese economy need to be aware of these regulations as Vietnamese goods will likely be subject to anti-dumping lawsuits and trade disputes, Binh noted.

“It’s now time for associations to work closely with banks and businesses to increase added values of Vietnamese enterprises," said economist Le Dang Doanh.

With a small-scale economy, Vietnam needs to optimize all regional and global trade and investment opportunities while tapping its inner strength to boost growth. By accelerating institutional reform, creating an international standard business environment, and promoting innovation, Vietnam hopes to optimize all the benefits of the EVFTA.

VOV

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
Vietnam stock market predicted to be resilient amid Covid-19 resurgence
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The stock market still proves to be quite attractive in the context of redundant liquidity and other investment channels having not fully recovered.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 9
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Provisions now in place via EVFTA for Vietnamese labour advances

Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
Vietnamese peppercorn containers stuck in Nepal eligible to return home
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The customs of Nepal has issued a "No Objection Certificate" (NOC) allowing Vietnamese exporters' peppercorn containers that have been stuck in the country for several months to return home, 

Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
Facebook and MPI launch “Vitality of Vietnam” programme
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment and Facebook on Friday launched the "Vitality of Vietnam" programme, aiming to promote national image, encourage investment, and develop human resources for businesses

Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers became the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 per cent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
Vietnam becomes second most optimistic country in Q2 2020: Nielsen
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After one year, Job security overtook Health to become No.1 concern of Vietnamese consumers.

Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
Pork supply and demand to be in balance by year-end: official
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The domestic short supply of pork is expected to be offset by imports, but it is difficult to import pork now because of a decline of 12 percent in global supply of pigs, mostly caused by Asian Swine Fever (ASF).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 8
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Industrial production declines in HCM City in seven months

Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
Vietnamese startups encountering challenges in IPO process
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

After a successful funding round to prove its strengths, a startup usually aims at the initial public offering (IPO) in order to expand its activities and increase its value. 

IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
IZs outside major cities becoming popular investment
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Instead of projects with a small scale, realtors are now developing large projects in areas away from the city center.

Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
Higher unemployment rate: the dark side of the economy
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

More businesses have had to suspend their operations or shut down, bringing about a high unemployment rate.

Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
Vietnam may see negative GDP growth rate this year
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

Economists have predicted that Vietnam’s GDP may be negative this year as the possibility of a second outbreak exists.

Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
Vietnamese consumers become the most avid savers globally
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam topped the world in terms of having the most avid savers with 72 percent, followed by Hong Kong (68 percent) and Singapore (65 percent), according to the Conference Board Global Consumer Confidence Survey released this week.

Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
Singaporean imprint in the Vietnamese property market
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Singaporean property developers are maintaining consistency with their ventures in Vietnam, based on generally healthy economic growth and an emerging middle class.

VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
VN firms export products to Japan via retail channel
BUSINESSicon  08/08/2020 

As demand is very weak now in the world market, Vietnam needs to respect every new opportunity to boost exports.

Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
Getting legal framework up to speed with EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

With the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement coming into force, Vietnam’s investment and trade ties with the European Union are expected to receive a new boost.

Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
Industrial property proves most resilient to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

It has been a tough year so far for property investors, but one segment is weathering the storm better than most: industrial property.

Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
Nikkei Asian Review: Samsung Electronics looks to shift production to VN
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Samsung Electronics will end personal computer production in China as it looks to shift production to Viet Nam to cut costs and remain competitive in the PC business, according to the Nikkei Asian Review. 

Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
Southeast Asian companies to accelerate IPO plans
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Southeast Asian tech and consumer durables companies are mulling over applying for IPO in 2020 while startups in Vietnam are looking at choppy waters.

Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
Vietnam’s proptech startups favored by investors despite Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  07/08/2020 

Many Vietnam’s startups have died young during Covid-19, but startups in the real estate sector, or proptech, appear to have been unhurt by the epidemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 