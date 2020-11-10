Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Remittances to fall for first time in 11 years

11/11/2020    06:45 GMT+7

Remittances to Vietnam are set to fall for the first time since 2009 to $15.7 billion this year over Covid-19 impacts.

However, even though this is a 7.6 percent drop from last year’s 17 billion USD, Vietnam will remain the ninth biggest remittance beneficiary in the world, according to a recent report by the World Bank.

In the East Asia and Pacific region, the country is forecast to rank third behind China (59.5 billion USD) and the Philippines (33.3 billion USD).

 

This year’s remittance is estimated at 5.8 percent of Vietnam’s GDP, compared to 6.5 percent last year.

The dip reverses an upward trend that’s lasted two decades, starting at a mere 1.3 billion USD in 2000./.VNA

 
 

.
Banks need to be cautious of bad debts
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The financial statements of the third quarter of this year of commercial banks showed that more than two-thirds of banks posted fairly high growth in their profits amid the context that the economy was still facing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Super committee fails to report SOEs' performance on time
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has said the supervision of financial results from State-owned enterprises (SOEs), carried out by the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises, (or Super Committee) was “very slow”.

Cash finds its way to stock market
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Margin rates offered by securities companies have been steadily lower since the beginning of the year. They have even declined faster than the rates of bank loans, a trend reinforced by foreign securities players.

Aiding digital growth via ambitious EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam is taking a number of actions to accelerate digital transformation to adapt to the global health crisis and to develop in the new normal.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 10
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Korean enterprises satisfied with Vietnamese entry process: survey

GDP growth 6 percent in 2021 feasible: economists
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam's GDP may achieve a growth rate of 6 percent or greater in 2021, according to economists and industry experts.

Standards: impetus for improving business competitiveness in international integration
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Careful consideration must be given to developing appropriate standards for enterprises to improve their product quality competitiveness in the context of rapid and intensive international integration, experts have said.

Public investment, exports to ensure Vietnam 2020 GDP growth at 2.5%: Expert
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Domestic production and exports are key driving forces for Vietnam’s economy this year, state an expert.

Pandemic weighs on budget
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic will continue to weigh on socio-economic development and State budget in 2021 and the years that follow, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung said.

Vietnam still dreams of becoming an automobile production base
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

Some foreign automobile manufacturers and car part producers are considering setting up manufacturing facilities in Vietnam. Will Vietnam take advantage of the opportunity to become a production base in the region?

The 'hidden' rich kids of Vietnamese billionaires
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Unlike other rich kids, these sons and daughters of the billionaires don’t often appear in the media.

Local tyre producers suffer small impact from US tariff
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Local companies do not have to worry about a preliminary anti-subsidy tariff imposed by the US Department of Commerce on car and truck tyres from Vietnam, executives told local media.

Gov’t Inspectorate proposes PM stop licensing new condotel projects
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As many localities have granted licenses to a series of condotel projects that may pose high risks of disputes and lawsuits, the Government Inspectorate has proposed the prime minister stop licensing these new projects.

60 percent of online orders in Vietnam made on social networks
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnamese people are shopping on social networks more than on e-commerce websites. The payment methods for goods exchanged on the social networks, however, remains very ‘primitive’.

Real estate investors from HCM City look to Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Legal transparency is believed to be one of Hanoi's strengths.

Shares to expand growth this week, less affected by election than predicted
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese shares are forecast to move positively this week, less affected by the US presidential election than initially assumed.

Billions of dollars flow to Vietnam through M&As
FEATUREicon  20 giờ trước 

Analysts say a series of large M&A deals will be made in 2021.

Businesses diversify products to enter EU market
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Plenty of local firms have weathered the COVID-19 crisis by selecting niche markets and diversify products to enhance their competitiveness and gain access to the EU market.

VN firms need to meet foreign firms’ requirements to enter global supply chains
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Vietnamese companies need to meet the requirements of foreign firms if they want to participate in global supply chains from mid-2021 when the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to be under control, experts said.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 9
BUSINESSicon  09/11/2020 

Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City rise despite pandemic

