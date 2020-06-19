Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/06/2020 12:19:57 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Resolutions on highway projects, corporate income tax cut approved

 
 
19/06/2020    16:46 GMT+7

The National Assembly on Friday approved a resolution that will turn three public private partnership (PPP) sub-projects of the North-South Highway to public-invested.

National Assembly deputies vote to approve the resolution that slashes 2020 income tax rate by 30 per cent for firms hit by COVID-19. 

The three sub-projects are Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet, Mai Son-National Route 45 and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay highways.

No investors qualify for the Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet Highway project, so it must be funded by the State, a government report says.

Meanwhile in the two other projects, the State capital remains humble so it may be difficult to ask investors to take the risk, the report says.

The two projects must be completed as quickly as possible to resolve transport issues and connect various economic zones, the report says.

“The transformation of the two projects will make sure they are successfully completed,” according to the report.

After construction is completed, the three projects will be operated by private investors so the Government can cover its spending.

Extra funding for the three projects is set at a maximum of VND23.46 trillion (more than US$1 billion). Extra capital is taken from the State budget.

The extra capital will be allocated upon the Government’s annual and medium-term public investment plans to minimise the impact on public debt.

The other five sub-components of the North-South Highway will still be built in the form of PPP projects.

Investors are encouraged to take part in the projects so that the State budget will be spent on other essential and urgent matters.

 

Corporate income tax slashed

Under another resolution passed by the deputies on Friday, local firms with total 2020 revenue of maximum VND200 billion will enjoy a 30 per cent cut in corporate income tax.

Most of those firms operate in the fields of agriculture, forestry, aquaculture, industrials, construction and services.

Subject to the decision are companies, co-operatives, public non-business agencies and other organisations, which produce and trade goods and services.

The decision will take place in 45 days from the signing date.

The resolution would benefit small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are likely to suffer a prolonged downtrend in business performance, NA’s finance and budget committee chairman Nguyen Duc Hai said.

“Those companies often lack capital accessibility and technological background, and have low earnings, tepid market shares and small staff,” he said.

If all four proposed criteria regarding the number of employees, earnings, capital and sector are applied to address the beneficiaries, it would take a long time for the firms to enjoy the tax exemption, he added.

In addition, if only firms reporting annual earnings declines are subject to the policy, it would be unfair for those that have started operating since the beginning of the year, Hai said.

“The tax exemption is forecast to raise the State budget loss in 2020 to VND23 trillion from the expected VND15.84 trillion,” the chairman said.

“If the Vietnamese economy is still struggling at year-end and early next year, the NA Standing Committee will propose deputies extend the validity of the resolution,” he added. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
Insurers keep cash bonus, but rates get lower in 2020
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Non-life insurers have cut back cash dividend rates for 2020 by maximum five percentage points as they prepare for a global economic downturn.

M&amp;As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
M&As are restructuring Vietnam's e-commerce field
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

After Tiki and Sendo complete their merger, the e-commerce market will be controlled by three big players – Tiki-Sendo, Lazada and Shopee.

FDI into electronics should promote local companies
FDI into electronics should promote local companies
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The electronic industry of Vietnam is heavily dependent on FDI.

Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
Vietnamese PM asks to manage solar power projects for national security
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The Prime Minister has requested the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) propose suitable management solutions for solar power projects.

Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
Legislature adopts resolution on reducing corporate income tax
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly on June 19 passed a resolution on reducing corporate income tax in 2020 for enterprises, cooperatives, public non-production agencies and other organisations, with 91.1 percent of votes.

Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
Guest workers scheduled to work abroad stuck at home
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Nguyen Canh Viet, 29, from Ha Tinh province, still cannot leave fir Japan to work despite the scheduled departure in early May.

NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
NA passes EVIPA, Public-Private Partnership Law
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The National Assembly passed the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) Thursday morning in Ha Noi.

Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
Enterprises need legal counsel on 'force majeure' during COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Enterprises should carefully study the “force majeure” clauses in contracts and consult experts in assessing their rights and obligations pertaining to the clauses to resolve any disputes on contract performance obligations

Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
Vietnam's “lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets
FEATUREicon  15 giờ trước 

Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world, Japan, 

Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
Vietnam sees surge in popularity of contactless payments
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popularity of contactless payments has rocketed in Vietnam over the last few years, with banks launching more options for customers to enjoy going cashless.

What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
What's the real cost of the North-South Expressway?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The estimated cost of the North-South Expressway in 2018 was VND16 trillion lower than the initial estimate made in 2017 when the National Assembly decided to develop the project.

Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
Colgate reviews China's Darlie brand amid race debate
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The popular Chinese brand features a caricature and translates as "black person toothpaste".

VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
VN stock market attracts new investors as deposit interest rates drop
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Disappointed by modest bank deposit interest rates, people are rushing to trade securities to seek higher profits.

VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
VND16 trillion credit package inaccessible to businesses
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

The Vietnam Bank for Social Policies (VBSP) is ready to disburse VND16 trillion for enterprises that need money to pay to workers. But none of them have accessed the package.

Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
Working group established to promote foreign investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

A working group has just been founded under the Prime Minister’s decision to promote foreign investment in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 19
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

Vietnam enjoys sharp increase in export of rice and medical masks

COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
COVID-19 could shake up realty rent market in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Le Thu Cuc pastes a notice in her cafe to tell her customers she will continue serving them in a cafe 500m away.

Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
Vietnam credit growth slows to 2.13% in 6-month period
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Credit demand in Vietnam is expected to stay low in the foreseeable future as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be complicated globally, said a central banker.

Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
Vietnam warned of troublemaking transshipment from China, S.Korea to US
BUSINESSicon  18/06/2020 

Vietnam should take stronger measures related to origin of goods and products to avoid risks of lawsuits or being taken advantage of by other countries to evade US import tariffs.

High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
High pork prices in Vietnam blamed on suppliers who control the market
BUSINESSicon  19/06/2020 

While government officials attribute the high pork price to the low supply caused by the African swine fever (ASF), experts say they can see signs of oligopoly.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 