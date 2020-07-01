Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/07/2020 08:18:49 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Retail industry to face being "swallowed" once EVFTA comes into force

 
 
02/07/2020    08:15 GMT+7

With the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement looming, besides providing opportunities, the Vietnamese retail market is anticipated to face numerous challenges, 

with the industry facing the possibility of being "devoured" in the future.

retail industry to face being
The Vietnamese retail market is anticipated to face plenty of challenges when the EVFTA enters into force

A report published by the Nielsen Market Research Company indicates that the country is currently one of the retail markets that is enjoying a high growth rate. Furthermore, the signing of the EVFTA will bring about many favourable conditions for the national economy in general, with the retail market in particular enjoying the benefits.

Representing "fertile" and potential land over recent times, waves of domestic capital and FDI have continued to pour into the Vietnamese retail industry, with foreign retail groups such as Auchan, Family Mart, Lotte, Central Group, Aeon, and Circle K seeking to penetrate and expand into the domestic retail market.

Experts operating within the retail industry regard the EVFTA as an opportunity to boost the circulation of domestic goods through an expansion of the scale and business networks that foreign retailers are able to provide.

The opening of the market will offer Vietnamese retail businesses the chance to enjoy access to a larger market whilst attracting major investment capital and participating in advanced management technology in trade activities with EU nations. In addition, both local firms and consumers will have access to high-quality products and services.

Despite these positives and in parallel with existing opportunities, the race to increase market share between domestic and foreign enterprises within the sector is anticipated to become increasingly fierce in the future.

When the trade deal enters into force in early August the agreement will serve as an "attraction" that will greatly encourage major EU businesses to step up investment in the Vietnamese retail industry.

That represents positive news, although it can be considered a problem due to concerns among many people that the majority of Vietnamese enterprises are small and medium-sized with limited resources, are on a small scale, and have poor levels of competitiveness in terms of being capable of securing a foothold in the retail market.

 

Vu Vinh Phu, an expert in the retail industry, says that when joining the EVFTA, in addition to providing advantages, local firms will be put under great pressure as an array of different kinds of goods will be exported to other countries, while goods from different nations will enter the Vietnamese market much more freely.

Moreover, goods from other countries hold advantages in terms of being high quality, whilst boasting a higher food safety and hygiene standard. In addition, they follow diversified innovative models and are reasonably priced, meaning Vietnamese goods look set to encounter increasingly tough competition.

Upon offering a frank and objective view of the Vietnamese retail market, Phu believes that at present, the cohesion between local manufacturers and the Vietnamese distribution system remains lax, with only 10% of goods meeting Vietnamese supermarket standards. Many domestic goods are not up to the necessary level of quality, have less diverse designs, are expensive, whilst there is a lack of connectivity between domestic production and distribution chains. These are weaknesses that manufacturers must swiftly address.

The Domestic Market Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade predicts that the nation’s distribution market will face plenty of challenges and suffer from the initial impact of the opening process as committed.

It is possible that the country’s system of policies and laws will fail to keep up with market fluctuations, there will be a poor capacity to ensure food hygiene and safety standards in the circulation of imported goods on the domestic market, and difficulties could occur in balancing socio-economic development, trade activities, and environmental protection.

Furthermore, there will be fierce competition between domestic distribution companies that have a limited capacity compared to major distribution enterprises from EU nations. Therefore, it is possible that domestic distribution enterprises will be susceptible to being acquired, therefore losing their market share to foreign enterprises.

In order to be able to stand firm on the home turf, Vietnamese manufacturers must strive to improve designs and labour productivity in order to be capable of competing with goods from other countries right within the domestic market.

In addition to receiving support from the State, Vietnamese retail businesses must build their own retail brands, ensure diversified sources of goods going straight from production to retail, and strengthen production and business links in a responsible manner.

Tran Duy Dong, director of the Domestic Market Department, notes, "In order to fully utilise the potential of the EVFTA, it is essential to revamp policies to attract foreign investment, put measures in place to protect domestic enterprises in the direction of establishing technical barriers, strictly controlling the operation of foreign enterprises, not letting foreign enterprises have advantages to access business resources more than domestic ones. It is considered imperative to step up communications regarding regulations under EVFTA commitments.” VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
Vietnam to create “Miracle on the Red River” with implementation of Doi Moi 4.0
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Government has made bold and reasonable decisions to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and be proactive with comprehensive initiatives for economic recovery.

Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
Vietnam sees greater budget transparency
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s Open Budget Index (OBI) increased rapidly in 2019 compared to 2018, according to a survey released on July 1.

Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
Administrative reforms would help unlock EVFTA's potential: EuroCham
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

 Administrative procedure reform is the key to unlocking the full potential of the Europe-Viet Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), said participants at a conference on Tuesday.

Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
Consumer lending expected to rise in Vietnam after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The number of borrowers is expected to increase, but this also poses higher risks for finance companies.

To pave the way for attracting giants
To pave the way for attracting giants
FEATUREicon  11 giờ trước 

Many international institutions, investors and economic experts have noted that Vietnam is having an opportunity to attract the huge international capital flow. 

Nation’s economic forecast leads way
Nation’s economic forecast leads way
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

With its success in fighting COVID-19, Vietnam has continued to be the best performer in Southeast Asia, laying a firm foundation for the country to attract more investment and spur on production.

HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
HCM City seeks faster switch to cashless payment
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Nguyen Anh Duc, general director of Saigon Co.op, said the rate of cashless payment at its system, including Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Co.op Smile, has increased sharply since last year from 3-5 percent to nearly 21 percent now.

Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
Selling online: new opportunity for VN micro businesses
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The ‘e-commerce wave’ has opened a new consumption trend in which anyone can create a platform of their own to start a business.

A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
A promising future for Vietnam after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

With an increasingly open business environment, and continuing international integration, Vietnam has long been regarded as a promising destination for foreign investment.

Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
Mid-term rural, agricultural survey to begin on July 1
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

A mid-term survey on rural areas and agriculture will be carried out in Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces from July 1, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has announced.

Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
Old barriers prevent Covid-19-hit businesses from accessing preferential loans
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Small enterprises complain they cannot access the preferential lending program, while banks say hundreds of trillions of dong are ready for disbursement.

Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
Da Nang sees minus economic growth for first time in over 20 years
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The central city of Da Nang saw its GRDP for the first half of the year contract by 3.61 percent from the same period in 2019, the first time since the city became a centrally-run locality in 1997.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 1
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Local farming production needs reforms for higher export value

Construction materials industry faces challenges
Construction materials industry faces challenges
BUSINESSicon  01/07/2020 

Thai Duy Sam, vice chairman of Vietnam Building Material Association, speaks  about challenges and shortcomings in production technology and environmental protection for the construction materials industry.

Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
Vietnam Railways estimates a $60 million loss due to pandemic
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam Railway Corporation (VNR) estimates a loss of nearly VND1.4 trillion (US$60 million) after tax in 2020, a massive blow to the company due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
VN records positive growth amid gloomy global forecasts
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 1.81 per cent year-on-year during the first half of this year, the lowest six-month growth pace since 2011, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
Patents in Vietnam increase 56 percent
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The number of patents has increased by 56.7 per cent in the first five months of this year compared to the same period last year.

Big relief for businesses’ concerns
Big relief for businesses’ concerns
FEATUREicon  30/06/2020 

On May 8, the National Assembly approved the Eurpopean Union-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), with 460 out of 461 deputies (95.65%) voting yes for the pact. 

EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
EVFTA a big opportunity for firms after COVID-19 shock: ministry
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

The European Union Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will create significant opportunities for Vietnamese firms to recover and develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, 

Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
Kweichow Moutai: 'Elite' alcohol brand is China's most valuable firm
BUSINESSicon  30/06/2020 

Kweichow Moutai's share price rockets thanks to its popular and sought-after baijiu drink.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 