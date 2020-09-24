Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/09/2020 23:39:42 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value

26/09/2020    13:09 GMT+7

Sacombank’s capitalization value has soared by VND1.3 trillion following the news that Thaco billionaire Tran Ba Duong has bought shares of the bank.

STB shares of Sacombank on September 22 saw a sharp price increase of 7 percent to VND12,550 per share with the strong liquidity of 46 million units.

Rumors about billionaire’s investment increases bank capitalization value

The sharp increase helped the capitalization value of the bank increase by VND1.3 trillion to VND22.6 trillion, or nearly $1 billion. Sacombank’s president Duong Cong Minh and investors have seen big benefits from the strong rise.

The STB price increased amid the rumor that Thaco, the automobile manufacturing corporation of billionaire Tran Ba Duong, bought 180 million STB shares, or 10 percent of shares of the bank, from Kien Long Bank (KLB).

However, a representative of Thaco affirmed that Thaco has no plan to invest in Sacombank at this moment.

Many institutions and banks are holding STB shares and some of them have sold STB to collect debt. In June 2020, Eximbank was allowed by SBV to sell 75 million STB. Meanwhile, Kien Long Bank has not succeeded in selling STB after recent attempts.

Sacombank has been undergoing restructuring recently after Minh took the post of the chair of the bank. In H1, Sacombank reported pre-tax profit of VND1.4 trillion, nearly the same as the same period last year.

There have been rumours about businesses’ moves in the stock market recently which have affected investors’ decisions.

 

Hoa Phat Group has denied a rumor spread on Google’s advertising system which said the president of the group Tran Dinh Long had invested in bitcoin.

In late May and early June, investors speculated that the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) would buy back Sabeco from the Thai billionaire in the context of the sharp Sabeco share price fall.

Rumor had it that Thaibel wanted to transfer Sabeco shares, but foreign brewers including Budweiser APAC and Saporo did not show interest, while MOIT would buy Sabeco shares at VND130,000 per share, much lower than the VND320,000 per share at which Thaibev bought some years ago.

Hoa Binh Construction is one of the enterprises with many rumors, including the rumor about relations with KhaiSilk, Vu Nhom and FLC, and most recently, the rumor about the sale of HBC shares by president and CEO Le Viet Hai for mortgage lien release.

Prior to that, rumors about The Gioi Di Dong, the mobile phone distribution chain of Nguyen Duc Tai, and BIDV’s Tran Bac Ha had a big impact on share prices and the VN Index. Billions of dollars evaporated just because of rumors. 

V. Ha

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US

Four Vietnamese-born billionaires in the US

These are the most famous businessmen of Vietnamese origin in the US.

 
 

Other News

.
VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
VN aviation sector rebounds with reopening of air routes
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Vietnamese airlines have recently unveiled plans to resume air routes following the containment of the second coronavirus outbreak, showing the fact that the aviation market has begun to pick up again.

Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
Government pushing forward with post-pandemic activities
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Despite the aftermath of the global health crisis in Vietnam, an optimistic growth scenario is formulated for the next year, with proposals for heavy investment in infrastructure and practical support for the private sector

Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
Multinational companies keen to sign up VN parts suppliers
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Foreign manufacturers who have factories in Vietnam are increasingly looking for local parts suppliers to optimise their production costs, according to the Centre for Supporting Industries Development in HCM City.

Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
Banks struggle to sell cars to collect debts
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Hundreds of cars serving as collateral for bank loans have been put on sale by commercial banks to collect debts.

Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Mobile World shoots for breakthrough growth in Cambodia, eyeing other oversea markets
Englishicon  3 giờ trước 

Bluetronics - Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG)’s household electronic appliance chain in Cambodia, similar to the Dien May Xanh chain in Vietnam - will celebrate its 20th store to then start gunning for 50 stores before the year ends.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 25
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

EVFTA gives fruit exports a boost

Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
Vietnam’s farm produce gears up for EU under new trade agreement
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Meeting quality standards and enjoying preferential tariffs from the new EVFTA, Vietnam’s key farm produce such as rice, fruit, coffee and seafood are rushing to head for the EU market.

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and...

Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
Businesses unable to access Govt support package, experts call for simpler application procedures
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Procedures for accessing the Government’s credit package for enterprises and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic must be made simpler and more rational, experts have said.

Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
Institutional reforms needed to support enterprises' development
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Phan Duc Hieu, deputy director-general of the Central Institute for Economic Management under the Ministry of Planning and Investment, talks about young Vietnamese enterprises’ need for Government support.

Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
Experts warn of ‘bond bubble’
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Businesses are creating virtual assets by issuing corporate bonds, but experts warn that during the Covid-19 pandemic, a ‘bond bubble’ will bring high risks to the economy.

Policy improvements to become rising star
Policy improvements to become rising star
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

As a promising land for foreign direct investment, Vietnam could grow into the most advanced country in the region – as long as more flexible mechanisms in granting special incentives to large-scale projects are realised.

Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
Vietnam’s rice exports to EU sell at good prices
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

With the new EVFTA, more and more Vietnamese rice is being shipped to the EU. Scented rice in particular is being sold at high prices.

Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
Vietnam needs to develop raw materials production to take advantage of EVFTA
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

A shortage of raw materials remained an obstacle that needed to be removed if Vietnamese textiles and garment enterprises want to seize export opportunities in the European Union under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Vietnam has great potential for wind power
Vietnam has great potential for wind power
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Around 10 gigawatts of offshore wind power could be in operation in Vietnam by 2030, according to studies carried out by the Danish Energy Agency and the World Bank.

Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
Vietnam’s businesses ‘swim against the current’, boost exports during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

The enterprises of US dollar billionaires have been thriving despite the pandemic. They are doing well in Vietnam, and making their mark in the world market as well.

Tax management needs realistic solutions
Tax management needs realistic solutions
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

The 2020 white book on e-commerce released last month by the Department of e-Commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade provides some legal updates relevant to e-commerce, the focus of which is the 2019 Tax Management Law

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 24
BUSINESSicon  24/09/2020 

Employees finding new jobs in midst of COVID-19

What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
What makes Kinh Do mooncake unique for over two decades
BUSINESSicon  25/09/2020 

Kinh Do Mooncake has been a brand of love and choice by Vietnamese consumers for the Mid-Autumn Festival indulgence for the past 22 years. 

'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
'Surfing investors' fail after chasing big realtors
FEATUREicon  24/09/2020 

When information about huge investment projects is spread among the public, land prices often soar by three or four times.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 