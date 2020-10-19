Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

An oil rig of the Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro. Photo courtesy of the company

A press release from the republic’s government said Udmurtia has high hopes for cooperation with Vietnam. The webinar, entitled Udmurtia Calling, is part of a series of similar events which have already been held in Germany and Italy.

The press release emphasised that Vietnam is among potential markets for Udmurtia’s food products, beverages, agricultural materials, chemicals and light industry products.

At the webinar, Udmurtia authorities will select Vietnamese partners to attend B2B events with its enterprises, which will be held in November and December.

Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia as bilateral trade makes up about one-third of the total ASEAN-Russia trade value.

Vietnam has poured nearly US$3 billion into 22 projects in Russia, especially those in oil and gas, dairy farming and the Hanoi-Moscow multipurpose trade centre. More than 200 small- and medium-sized enterprises are operating in the East Asian nation.

Meanwhile, Russia ranks 24th among 129 countries and territories investing in Vietnam. VNS

