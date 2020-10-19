Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
19/10/2020 14:29:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam

19/10/2020    14:26 GMT+7

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
An oil rig of the Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture Vietsovpetro. Photo courtesy of the company 

A press release from the republic’s government said Udmurtia has high hopes for cooperation with Vietnam. The webinar, entitled Udmurtia Calling, is part of a series of similar events which have already been held in Germany and Italy.

The press release emphasised that Vietnam is among potential markets for Udmurtia’s food products, beverages, agricultural materials, chemicals and light industry products.

At the webinar, Udmurtia authorities will select Vietnamese partners to attend B2B events with its enterprises, which will be held in November and December.

Vietnam is an important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia as bilateral trade makes up about one-third of the total ASEAN-Russia trade value.

 

Vietnam has poured nearly US$3 billion into 22 projects in Russia, especially those in oil and gas, dairy farming and the Hanoi-Moscow multipurpose trade centre. More than 200 small- and medium-sized enterprises are operating in the East Asian nation.

Meanwhile, Russia ranks 24th among 129 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.  VNS    

Vietnamese brands affirm their position in Russia

Vietnamese brands affirm their position in Russia

The 29th WorldFood Moscow international trade fair for food and beverages has been held in the Russian capital. 

Vietnam, Russia discuss celebrations of bilateral ties

Vietnam, Russia discuss celebrations of bilateral ties

Deputy PM Trinh Dinh Dung had working sessions with representatives of Vietnamese and Russian ministries and departments in Moscow on May 23 to discuss activities to celebrate the Vietnam Year in Russia and vice versa.  

 
 

Other News

.
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Domestic travellers help boost tourism recovery

VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam has been seen as an ideal destination for foreign companies looking for elsewhere to relocate production channels in a bid to diversify their supply chains in the post-Coronavirus pandemic.

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
Rooftop solar power popular in southern provinces
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

According to the Electricity of Vietnam (EVN), the total capacity of rooftop solar power projects in southern provinces now makes up 60 percent of its total solar power capacity nationwide.

Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
Special day for two billionaires: mountains of money pouring in
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Techcombank share prices have soared, while the Hoa Phat Group of the billionaire Tran Dinh Long has reported a record 30-year profit. The prosperity of these enterprises has helped their owners earn more money despite Covid-19.

MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
MoIT helps enterprises deal with increasing trade remedy cases
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam’s export goods face more trade remedies in the process of deep economic integration, so the Ministry of Industry and Trade has developed solutions for the situation.

Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
Vietnam to become the 4th largest economy in Southeast Asia: IMF
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnam's GDP is estimated to reach US$340.6 billion this year, making it the fourth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

M&amp;A activities signal promising fortunes
M&A activities signal promising fortunes
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Although merger and acquisition levels dropped in 2020 across Vietnam, the prospect for such activities remain bright for next year as overseas investors look to local businesses in order to improve market access.

Online exports require professionalism
Online exports require professionalism
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Using online platforms to boost exports is the fastest way to bring Vietnamese goods to the world, said business leaders and industry experts.

Real estate stocks await cash flow
Real estate stocks await cash flow
BUSINESSicon  17/10/2020 

Domestic and foreign capital flow is expected to bolster real estate shares after the COVID-19 pandemic as many investors are paying attention to the industry.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 