Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 16:20:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion

 
 
23/04/2020    12:00 GMT+7

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years.

A ministry report to the Prime Minister about the possible impact that Covid-19 may have on key industries shows that electronics manufacturing will bear serious impact in the following quarters of the year because of decline in demand from the American and European markets.

What will happen for VN if Samsung lowers export turnover goal by $5.8 billion



The ministry said Samsung’s global revenue and output is predicted to decrease by $5.8 billion to $45.5 billion this year.

In Vietnam, Samsung has been making a great contribution to the country’s GDP over the last many years. Of the GDP value of $220 billion in 2017, $60 billion came from Samsung.

Nguyen Van Nam, former director of the Trade Research Institute, said the decrease is foreseeable, and not only Samsung but the whole economy will be affected by Covid-19.

A ministry report to the Prime Minister about the possible impact that Covid-19 may have on key industries shows that electronics manufacturing will bear serious impact in the following quarters of the year because of decline in demand from the American and European markets.

In the most optimistic scenario, Vietnam’s GDP will grow by 4.8 percent in 2020, far below the target of 6.8 percent.


Asked what Vietnam should do now to minimize the adverse impact, Nam said state agencies need to identify products that have haf the sharpest decrease in production output and exports, and thr reasons behind the decreases (lack of input materials, lack of capital, or low demand).

The analyses will help the government understand which products Vietnam should focus on to obtain the highest possible growth rate.

Rice, for instance, is one of a few products which still can sell well. Some other countries have cut export volumes for their food security policy.

 

Rice production is a great advantage of Vietnam, which hasn’t had severe impacts from the epidemic. Vietnam can gather strength on producing and exporting rice to offset the decreases in other sectors.

Vietnam, which has gained initial encouraging results in the fight against Covid-19, can provide products needed all over the world. Textile and garment companies, for example, can shift to make face masks that meet international standards.

Nam emphasisef the cooperation between the state and enterprises. The state, in addition to support in capital, tax reduction and debt rescheduling, also needs to help businesses survey markets.

Samsung Vietnam’s decision to lower the targeted export turnover in 2020 will affect Vietnam’s export targets and GDP growth. Nam stressed the task of easing reliance on foreign invested enterprises. However, he said this is a long-term strategy and cannot be obtained overnight.

Thoi Bao Kinh Te Sai Gon reported that Vietnam’s foreign trade in the first two months of the year picked up by 2.4 percent year-on-year to reach $74 billion. 

Kim Chi

Over 300 Samsung experts quarantined after landing in Vietnam

Over 300 Samsung experts quarantined after landing in Vietnam

Asiana Airlines flight OZ7737 landed at Vietnam’s Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province on April 17, bringing 308 experts from the Republic of Korea to Vietnam.

Part of Samsung Vietnam isolated after COVID-19 case detected

Part of Samsung Vietnam isolated after COVID-19 case detected

A production unit of Samsung Display Vietnam which produces LCD & AMOLED screens in the northern province of Bac Ninh has been cordoned off after one of its workers was confirmed to contract the coronavirus.

 
 

Other News

.
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
COVID-19 presents opportunities to attract more FDI
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on Vietnam’s economy but it’s also believed to create the conditions to attract more FDI as there have been signs of a switch in capital flows away from China and to ASEAN member countries.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
Credit declines in first half of April due to COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Low demand for capital due to COVID-19 has caused bank credit in the first half of April to drop 0.5 percent compared with the end of March, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
Pandemic-hit garment producers find way to weather crisis
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has left Vietnam’s textile and garment sector in deep trouble because of rising order cancellations and delays, but some producers have found a way around and been able to weather the storm.

Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
Banks looked gloomy amidst COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Financial reports released by some banks in the first quarter have reflected the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business activities, with declining profits and rocketing bad debts.

Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
Seaports struggle as imports drop from Europe, South Korea, ASEAN
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Seaports are bearing negative impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as the major partners of Vietnam are reducing orders. However, experts still see positive prospects.

Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
Firms concerned about legality of online meeting amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Companies in Vietnam are treading on new ground as for the first time ever they must hold annual shareholder meeting online.

Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
Tax cuts proposed for SMEs to accelerate growth after COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked for corporate income tax (CIT) to be cut for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) by half this year in an effort to boost growth when the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
VN real estate investors struggle to find suitable investment channels
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Investors are struggling to find real estate products as the supply is decreasing and other investment channels are no longer attractive.

Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
Netflix gets 16 million new sign-ups thanks to lockdown
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The streaming service behind Tiger King added 16 million subscribers in the first months of the year.

Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
Businesses in dire need of skilled workers
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam’s labour market is in desperate need of high-qualified and skilled workers, experts have said.

Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
Agricultural firms and cooperatives start selling online amid pandemic
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Influenced by the pandemic, many agricultural production firms and cooperatives are developing their online trading channels to boost sales.

Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
Vietnamese woodwork industry: the path to $20 billion goal
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

More and more foreign invested enterprises (FIEs) in Vietnam have begun exporting woodwork products as Vietnamese enterprises increasingly lose market share.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES APRIL 22
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Housing prices unlikely to drop despite pandemic: experts

Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
Oil price plummet impact on budget revenue not too big: official
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The plummeting world crude oil prices will not have too great impact on Vietnam’s State budget revenue, said Vo Thanh Hung, head of the State Budget Department under the Ministry of Finance.

Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
Scenarios charted to recover frozen HCM City real estate market
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Experts and businesses in Ho Chi Minh City’s real estate sector have mapped out recovery scenarios after the COVID-19 pandemic passes, with the local property market having experienced a marked slowdown.

Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
Woodwork exports may see zero percent growth rate in 2020 because of Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam exported $485.40 million worth of woodwork from March 1-15 and $2.07 billion from January 1 to March 15, an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
Survey: 71 pct. of hospitality firms see Q1 revenue down over 30 pct.
BUSINESSicon  21/04/2020 

Seventy-one percent of enterprises in the hospitality industry responding to a recent survey said their revenue in the first quarter of 2020 fell more than 30 percent against the same period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists
Coronavirus: Oil price at 18-year low as turmoil persists
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

Coronavirus downturn has put major pressure on oil prices with demand slumping and storage running out.

VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply
VN government cautious about exporting rice despite plentiful supply
BUSINESSicon  22/04/2020 

The Vietnamese government has decided to resume rice exports, but the debate continues about whether the country should continue to do so.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 