Science and technology keys to long-term economic growth

19/10/2020    18:15 GMT+7

Vietnam must maintain its growth momentum in the next two decades in order to escape the middle-income trap by 2045 - a key objective set by the government's development vision for 2030 - and the only way to do so is to invest

 in the development of science and technology, said economists and policymakers. 

A wind farm in southern Bac Lieu Province. — VNA Photo

Dr Bui Quang Tuan, head of the Vietnam Institute of Economics, said only with scientific and technological innovations can the country create new economic drivers, to improve productivity and to add more value to its products, elements that are keys to maintaining rapid GDP growth. 

In recent years, the country has seen a shift from an agriculture-based to an industrialised economy with the growth of its processing and manufacturing industries. The Vietnamese workforce also saw one of the fastest productivity growth rates in the region. The country's labour productivity for 2019 was US$4,790, a 6.2-per-cent increase from the previous year. 

Vietnam, however, still trailed behind other ASEAN economies at 45.6 per cent of Indonesia, 56.9 per cent of the Philippines, 19.5 per cent of Malaysia and just 7.6 per cent of Singapore.

"Science and technology is our only hope in raising labour productivity," Tuan said. 

Hong Sun, vice-president of the Korea Chamber of Business in Vietnam, said there are certain similarities between Vietnam today and South Korea in the 70s. The South Korean government was among some of the first to invest in and encourage the development of science and technology. 

"The keys to rapid growth lie in science and technology," he said. 

 

At the same time, the country must invest in strategic areas such as education, infrastructure and development policies, said economist Pham Chi Lan. She insisted those are key to unlocking the country's potential for scientific and technological advancement. 

Middle-income trap

Vietnam's income per-capita in 2019 was $2,800 or $3,000 if the informal economy was included, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam, effectively putting the country in the low-middle income group.

In order to become a high-income country by the year 2045, the country must meet its target of $12,000 income per-capita, Lan said. In other words, Vietnam would need to quadruple its current GDP in just a quarter of a century, a goal as ambitious as it is challenging.

As the size of the economy grows, it will become increasingly difficult to maintain a high growth rate, said Lan. While it was feasible to achieve annual 7-8 per cent GDP growth in the 2000s when Vietnam's economy was relatively small it will require a tremendous amount of effort to stay on that course as the country's GDP nearing the $200 billion mark. 

In addition, Vietnam must build a resilient economic model, especially in the context of a globalised world, and support the development of the private sector.  VNS

How to keep the sun always shining?

How to keep the sun always shining?

Vietnam is setting specific economic timelines and targets with a desire to become a high-income country - something not many countries can do. How should that aspiration be energized?

Vietnam needs to new growth model to escape middle-income trap

Vietnam needs to new growth model to escape middle-income trap

Building a reasonable growth scenario and finding out ways to achieve the goal is how that Vietnam can escape the middle-income trap.

 
 

Other News

.
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
Government support needed for investment in cold storage, says VASEP
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the shortage of cold storage space in HCM City and surrounding areas as goods pile up as a result of lack of demand.

Preparing nation for the digital era
Preparing nation for the digital era
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The business community in Vietnam is waiting for clear legal documents on digitalisation development for them to perform better in the country.

Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
Pork prices fall as VN steps up imports, demand declines
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The imported pork and declining meat consumption have pushed pork prices down, helping stabilise the consumer price index.

Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
Retail property expected to recover significantly in first quarter of 2021
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite the slow recovery of retail property in the last quarters of the year, remarkable recovery is expected from 2021.

‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
‘EVFTA highway’ now open, orders pouring in
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

More and more Vietnamese businesses can satisfy the requirements to export products to the EU, one of the world’s choosiest markets.

A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
A peak at the past: Night-time economy in pre-modern Hanoi
FEATUREicon  5 giờ trước 

The night economic activities first arose in Thang Long at the end of the 13th century, but it was not until the 18th and 19th centuries that such activities were practically observed.

Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
Russian locality hopes to boost trade ties with Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Udmurtia Republic, a federal subject of Russia, is planning a webinar on November 17 to promote its export and investment potential to Vietnamese businesses and agencies.

Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
Investors see agricultural processing sector as ripe for plucking
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

On September 27 construction of a US$66 million hi-tech agricultural complex began in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak.

Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
Struggles forecast on ending earnings season, rally lock-in
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The market will struggle in the coming days as the third-quarter earnings season is near its end and investors will try to realise their profits following recent rallies.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 19
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Vietnam receives over 3.68 million foreign tourists in nine months

New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
New FTAs puts logistics in limelight
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

New-generation free trade agreements are increasing the importance of domestic logistics groups, with Vietnam emerging as a safe yet high-return market for overseas parties pouring money into new developments.

Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
Long Thanh Airport: investment rate high, ACV may lack money
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has warned about problems with the Long Thanh International Airport project, citing capital arrangement capability.

Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
Surprising figures about private sector investment in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Which enterprises - state-owned (SOE), state-invested, foreign-invested (FIE) or privately run - operate more effectively?

Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
Macadamia nuts ripe for billion-dollar expansion
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam wants to earn around $1 billion from growing macadamia by 2030, and although some plantations have achieved partnerships with domestic buyers, 

Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
Many state-owned groups see big losses amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Many enterprises have reported big losses because of Covid-19, including large state-owned groups.

Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
Exploitable security plagues digitalisation
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Disruptive technologies spur the evolution in the financial landscape, with comprehensive applications providing convenient access to customers’ banking needs.

Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
Boeing to bring more technologies to local airlines
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

To cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeing has sped up its ecoDemonstrator programme to support its partner airlines, including those in Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 18
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Domestic travellers help boost tourism recovery

VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
VN has been active as foreign companies plan investment relocation
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

Vietnam has been seen as an ideal destination for foreign companies looking for elsewhere to relocate production channels in a bid to diversify their supply chains in the post-Coronavirus pandemic.

The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
The dark future of hotels on 'golden land' in Hanoi
BUSINESSicon  18/10/2020 

A series of hotels have had to cancel their opening plans this year because of Covid-19. Many hotels have been put up for sale because of poor patronage.

