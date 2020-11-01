Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/11/2020 12:46:53 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Second economic stimulus package announced

01/11/2020    12:15 GMT+7

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has announced the second economic simulation package which will be used to spur the recovery of the aviation and tourism sectors.

The ministry is gathering opinions about the package from other ministries and agencies.

Second economic stimulus package announced

One of the highlights of the package is to have the government guarantee loans for aviation firms and a mechanism to let the State Capital Investment Corporation invest in aviation firms.

Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong said, "Covid-19 has deeply cut aviation revenues and cut credit. If there's no action, the aviation sector's structure will be badly affected and thousands of people may lose their jobs. It'll be extremely costly to recover then."

He went on to say that the new policy will help improve liquidity. It is estimated that the government will guarantee VND11trn (USD472m) in loans for aviation firms. Many other countries have issued stimulus packages for the aviation sector such as the USD58bn package in the US.

The ministry also proposed to reduce the environmental fee for fuel in 2021 by 70%. However, the state budget will lower by VND2.46trn (USD106m) and the impact on the environment is unclear.

 

Tran Thanh Hien, head accountant of Vietnam Airlines said they were running out of cash soon without new short-term loans. Ho Ngoc Yen Phuong, deputy director of Vietjet Air also hoped to have preferential loans for aviation firms.

The ministry also proposed to lower the margin deposit for travel firms by 80% for two years to ensure that the firms still have operational funds. This will not affect the state budget's revenue.

There are about 2,667 tourism firms that are granted permits to operate both inbound and outbound tours. Over 500 firms were granted permits to operate inbound tours in 2019. The package will help travel agencies overcome difficulties and maintain a business without affecting the state budget's revenue.

According to the proposal, the employees will not have to pay labour union dues for a maximum of 12 months.

dtinews

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses

Taxation body missing out on taxes from sharing-economy businesses

Businesses following the sharing economy model are facing problems in tax declaration. Because of the lack of regulations, the taxation body may be taxing inaccurately or missing taxpayers.

 
 

Other News

.
The drivers for record high trade surplus
The drivers for record high trade surplus
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Few people can realize that Vietnam has achieved a record high trade surplus amid the Covid-10 pandemic.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES NOVEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Trade surplus hits record in 10 months

Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
Having money but not spending is unacceptable: PM
FEATUREicon  2 giờ trước 

The disbursement of public investment from the state budget has reached 60 percent, the highest ever level. The disbursement of ODA has also improved, but is still low.

HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
HCM City receives $4 billion in remittances in nine months
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Remittances flows into Ho Chi Minh City reached 4 billion USD in the first nine months of 2020 despite impacts of COVID-19 pandemic, representing a rise of 2 percent over the same period last year, according to a municipal official.

With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
With business slow, Ben Thanh Market wears deserted look
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Despite Vietnam’s success in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic, the resulting economic slump has left many businesses dealing with significant challenges. 

More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
More thrust to propel foreign investment in aviation
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite expectations to the contrary, Vietnam’s existing rules easing access to conditional business lines in civil aviation have been unable to improve the sector’s investment picture, 

Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
Facing difficulties in US market, ‘Shrimp King’ family still earns big money
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The seafood company of Le Van Quang, dubbed the ‘Shrimp King’, is facing an international lawsuit, and reporting a sharp fall in profit in 2019. However, it still plans to pay hundreds of billion dong worth of dividends.

VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
VN attract US$23.48 billion in FDI in ten months: MPI
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam attracted US$23.48 billion worth of FDI in the first 10 months of this year, equal to 80.6 per cent of the figure in the same period last year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) has reported.

Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
Vietnam to allow banks to use foreign e-wallets for international payments
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a circular regarding cashless payments which might allow domestic commercial banks and domestic intermediary payment companies 

Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
Vietnam needs to improve competitiveness of supporting industry
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam needed to develop a sustainable supporting industry by increasing the competitiveness of its products and advancing the efficiency of the production and automation processes, according to Ambassador of Sweden to VN Ann Mawe.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 31
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Sugar imports from Thailand see upswing following ATIGA enforcement

Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
Budgetary spending reviews to ensure radical thrift
BUSINESSicon  31/10/2020 

Feeling insecure about the national financial situation, the National Assembly and the government have continued highlighting strict management of the state budget this year,

Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
Vietnam GDP exceeds Singapore but per capita income far lower
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

Vietnam has surpassed Singapore in GDP. However, only when the Vietnamese income per capita increases will people be able to truly rejoice.

Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
Vietnam forecast to stay in top 10 remittance recipients in 2020
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

In the East Asian and Pacific region, Vietnam ranked third after China and the Philippines.

VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
VIETNAM BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 30
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

FDI reaches US$23.48 billion in ten months

Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
Vietnam’s electricity output forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Vietnam’s electricity output is forecast to rise to 950 billion kWh by 2045 to meet the growing demand for economic expansion.

Raising growth via public investment
Raising growth via public investment
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The government has proposed a strong 5-year increase in public investment to achieve high economic growth, with more opportunities for private investors to join.

Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
Hourly leased apartments to be regulated by law
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) has proposed amending the Housing Law and 2014 Law on Real Estate Business to recognize short-term leasing of apartments as a legal business.

Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
Interest rates at record low, banks entice clients with car loans
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

Commercial banks are competing fiercely with each other to disburse car loans. Both lending interest rates and car prices are at a record low.

Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
Vietnam leading ASEAN-wide aims
BUSINESSicon  30/10/2020 

ASEAN member states under the chair of Vietnam are beefing up efforts to fight the lingering coronavirus pandemic and prepare a recovery plan that will facilitate investment and trade inflows across the region.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 