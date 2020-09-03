Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 14:05:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties

04/09/2020    14:00 GMT+7

The enterprise of Doan Nguyen Duc, or Boss Duc as he is known, is still in doubt, though the businessman, once the richest man in Vietnam, has sold many assets to restructure his company.

Hoang Anh Gia Lai Group (HAG) has released the H1 reviewed finance report which showed a net profit, instead of a loss as seen in the previous report.

Selling assets to pay debts, 'Boss Duc' still cannot escape difficulties

Doan Nguyen Duc (left) and Tran Ba Duong



However, HAG is facing many difficulties as a large proportion of the total assets is long-term work in progress with total value of over VND11.4 trillion and inventories worth VND2.3 trillion, while short- and long-term receivables continues to increase to VND10.8 trillion.

Auditors have given their opinions about the possibility of collecting outstanding debts reaching VND7.3 trillion, an increase of 29 percent compared with VND5.67 trillion as of early this year.

Auditors said they could not collect sufficient evidence to determine the ability to recover outstanding debts of nearly VND7.3 trillion. They also stressed that the short-term debt as of June 30 had exceeded the short-term assets of the company.

Prior to that, HAGL in early August was fined and asked to pay tax arrears of VND822 million because of inaccurate tax declarations, which it had made repeatedly.

HAGL’s CEO Vo Truong Son in the last six months sold all the 803,000 HAG shares he held.

As such, Boss Duc’s joy in late 2019 and early 2020 did not last. The price of HAG has turned around and decreased, now hovering around VND4,300 per share.

In 2019, Thaco, the auto manufacturer of Tran Ba Duong, spent VND13 trillion to buy some subsidiaries of HAGL.

Thadi, a subsidiary of Thaco, in charge of agriculture projects, spent VND7.6 trillion to acquire three subsidiaries of HAGL Agrico – Dong Duong Rubber, Trung Nguyen Rubber and Dong Penh Company. The three companies are exploiting 22,500 hectares of agricultural land in Cambodia and Gia Lai.

Thadi, a subsidiary of Thaco, in charge of agriculture projects, spent VND7.6 trillion to acquire three subsidiaries of HAGL Agrico – Dong Duong Rubber, Trung Nguyen Rubber and Dong Penh Company. The three companies are exploiting 22,500 hectares of agricultural land in Cambodia and Gia Lai.

 


In addition to the transactions, Thaco also converted bonds into shares, which allowed it to hold 26.29 percent of shares in HAGL Agrico.

HAGL now has high hopes for agricultural production, while Boss Duc places his hopes in billionaire Duong.

In the agricultural sector, the group of shareholders related to Duong includes Thaco which holds 26.3 percent of HNG; and Tran Oanh Production and Trading Co Ltd holding 4.9 percent of HAGL Agrico. Duong holds 3.8 percent.

As such, the shareholders related to Thaco hold 388.05 million HNG shares, or 35.5 percent. 

V. Ha

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields

Pocketing trillions of dong, businessmen succeed in new fields

A number of businessmen returning from Eastern Europe have been making great marks in the banking sector.

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?

What do local businessmen think about the effects of the second Covid-19 wave?

Anticipating difficulties ahead, businesspeople believe that it is not the time to leave the market.

 
 

Other News

.
90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
90 percent of Vietnamese millionaires invest in real estate
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While COVID-19 continues to impact the whole economy, most millionaires in Vietnam have been investing in the real estate market.

Vietnam retaining fast-growing status
Vietnam retaining fast-growing status
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Over past decades, Vietnam has weathered all difficulties to orchestrate economic miracles, with its deepened international integration bringing about massive opportunities to expand trade and investment.

Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
Farm produce deficiency in China offers opportunity for Vietnamese exports
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Northern farmers have been advised to increase the winter crop growing area and increase exports to China, in anticipation of a farm produce shortage there caused by severe floods.

SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts
SMEs want sharper interest rate cuts
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) need capital to revive their production, but cannot access bank loans or receive support from local credit guarantee funds.

Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing
Interest rates drop, but loans are not increasing
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Lending interest rates have decreased significantly, but many businesses still cannot access bank loans at low costs.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 3
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 3
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Red River Delta to be logistics centre of the country

Anti-dumping lawsuits looming over exporters
Anti-dumping lawsuits looming over exporters
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Trade protectionism is on the rise around the world, as governments attempt to limit the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas
Hanoi tightens management over condotels, officetels and resort villas
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee recently issued a written request to tighten the management of the investment, construction and business of condotels, tourist villas and officetels.

JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative
JICA proud to be part of Vietnam’s development progress: Chief Representative
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is proud to be part of Vietnam’s socio-economic development progress, said Chief Representative of JICA in Vietnam Shimizu Akira in an interview with VNA.

HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact
HCM City office market begins to feel COVID-19 impact
BUSINESSicon  03/09/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City’s office market has started to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with grade A buildings impacted more than grade B, experts have said.

The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
The multi-billion dollar empires that exist outside the stock market
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Many large corporations, valued at billions of dollars, do not intend to list their shares on the bourse.

Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
Japanese retailers rouse Vietnamese market, despite pandemic
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

While most enterprises have had to scale down their business during Covid-19 and give back their retail premises to landlords, Japanese retailers have continued to open more shops in Vietnam recently.

How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
How have the so-called ‘iron fists’ performed after restructuring?
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Having been driven onto the right track, unprofitable state-owned economic groups and general corporations, informally called ‘iron fists’, thanks to their important role in the economy, have recovered strongly.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 2
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

Volume of goods through seaports up 6 percent in eight months

Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
Ministry proposes PM not approve Kite Air establishment project
BUSINESSicon  02/09/2020 

The Ministry of Planning and Investment has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc not to approve plans to open a new airline in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
Vietnam’s economic success story attributed to effective FDI attraction
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Vietnam has become one of the world’s fastest growing economies since the country first opened up to foreign trade and investment more than three decades ago, 

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES SEPTEMBER 1
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Mechanism needed to boost cashless payments in Vietnam

VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
VN farmers beginning to sell directly to consumers online
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

Farmers have been successfully utilising online channels such as Facebook to promote their produce directly to consumers amid the COVID-19...

Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
Pork price high, livestock companies pocket high profits
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

The pork production cost is just VND50,000 per kilogram for closed husbandry chains, while the live pork price in the market is VND80,000.

Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
Large corporations appoint new CEOs, run ESOP programs to retain talents
BUSINESSicon  01/09/2020 

A number of large corporations have launched programs offering preferential shares to employees as part of their plans to seek talents for key posts.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 