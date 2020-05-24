Share set to increase, facing corrections

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese stock market is forecast to move higher this week, where correction and volatility is expected.

A steel production line of Hoa Phat Group (HPG). HPG rose 16 per cent last week. — Photo hoaphat.com.vn

The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) decreased 1.16 per cent to end at 852.74 points.

The index had gained 3.1 per cent last week.

An average of 308.2 million shares were traded on the southern exchange during each session last week, worth VND5.5 trillion.

“The VN-Index is forecast to head toward resistance 860-880 points early next week, where there could be adjustments,” said Nguyen Duc Hoang, market strategy analyst at Bao Viet Securities Company (BVSC).

“The market is also expected to fluctuate widely next week with the review session of EFTs tracking MSCI,” Hoang said.

“Foreign investors have also balanced out their net buying and selling activities recently,” he added.

“Stock exposure should be maintained at 30-40 per cent of the portfolio. Investors should continue to hold current positions and hold off on buying new stocks. They should consider selling short-term positions at the resistance 860-880 points zone,” he said.

Since the beginning of April, the VN-Index had increased by 30 per cent, said Nguyen Hong Khanh, head of market analysis at Viet Nam International Securities Joint Stock Company (VIS).

“It can be seen that VN-Index recorded strong gains during the first four sessions last week but the cash flow was gradually weakened. The collapse in the last session of the week was inevitable when the ability to absorb stocks decreased while profit-taking pressure increased,” Khanh said.

 

“Investors wait for some notable events on the international market this week, including rising conflicts between the US and China over Hong Kong and Taiwan issues. The US has just passed a ban on Chinese companies from listing shares on the US exchanges or raising money from US investors if they do not obey Washington's audit standards,” Khanh said.

According to Ngo Quoc Hung, professional senior market researcher, Market Strategy Division, MBS Securities, the domestic stock market had witnessed the third increasing week in a row.

“A new large cash flow has been poured into the market thanks to the new trading accounts opened in March and April. Therefore, it is likely that the market will continue going up this week but the profit-taking pressure will increase when the market enters the area of 863 points,” Hung said.

“The VN-Index increased by 3.11 per cent last week but the liquidity decreased in most index groups, showing that investors have become more cautious,” Hung said.

“In Q1, most of the industries were strongly affected by the coronavirus crisis, with the most significant ones being retail, aviation, textile, fishery, transportation and banking,” said Nguyen Hong Khanh, head of market analysis at Viet Nam International Securities Joint Stock Company (VIS).

Last week, the banking group was the main pillar leading the market up. Most stocks in the industry marked a successful trading week such as Vietcombank (VCB), Vietinbank (CTG), Techcombank (TCB) and Bank for Investment and Development of Viet Nam (BID).

The steel group also outperformed last week. Big players of Nam Kim Group (NKG), Hoa Phat Group (HPG) and Hoa Sen Group (HSG) made impressive breakthroughs. HPG led the way with a strong increase of 16 per cent, HSG recorded an increase of nearly 10 per cent.

The minor HNX-Index on the Ha Noi Stock Exchange (HNX) rose 1.23 per cent to close Friday at 107.04 points.

The northern market index had lost a total of 1.82 per cent last week.

An average of 62.9 million shares were traded on the exchange during each session last week, worth VND640 billion. — VNS

 
 

VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
VN needs to change its ways to attract FDI leaving China: experts
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has some great advantages while competing with regional countries in attracting capital flows moving out of China after the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
E-commerce titans step up fake product fight
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Overseas e-commerce companies Lazada and Shopee may lose their positions in Vietnam if they keep demonstrating limitations in protecting consumers from low-quality and fake goods.

US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
US becomes Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits, vegetables
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The US has become Vietnam’s largest supplier of fruits and vegetables in the first four months of the year, recording a 44% increase year-on-year in export value to $102.1 million, according to the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association.

Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
Vietnam to launch mobile money in June
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Mobile money is about to be launched in Vietnam despite worries about management methods.

Over half of population to shop online by 2025
Over half of population to shop online by 2025
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam is aiming to have 55 percent of its population shopping online by 2025, with average consumer spending rising to 600 USD per year, according to a master plan on e-commerce development for 2021-2025.

Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
Deadly new seafood virus should be prevented: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has called for strengthening the management of seafood transportation across the border.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 25
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Japanese newspaper: EVFTA to lift Vietnam’s post-pandemic growth

World-famous resilience keeps up M&amp;A appetite
World-famous resilience keeps up M&A appetite
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Although the current pandemic is spreading rapidly in many countries and causing severe damage to the global economy, Vietnam continues to effectively control the situation while ensuring that economic activities are not interrupted.

EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
EVFTA implementation requires local firms to thoroughly grasp regulations
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Businesses and management agencies should be fully aware of the regulations and rights included within the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) before the trade deal fully comes into effect.

Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
Covid-10 sparks new competition in fresh food market
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Selling fresh food online is a service provided by supermarkets, but e-commerce firms and technology platforms have jumped on the bandwagon recently.

Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
Commitment level of tariffs in new-generation FTAs comes under scrutiny
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Up to 99% of tariff lines with partner countries are poised to be eliminated over the course of the 10-year roadmap set out in new-generation trade pacts 

Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
Resort real estate anticipates quick rebound
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Resort real estate is one of the segments expected to see the fastest pace of recovery in the post-pandemic times.

Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
Vietnam’s economy likely to have V-shaped recovery after Covid-19: SSI
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Saigon Securities Incorporated (SSI) believes that the highest probability for Vietnam's economy is a V-shaped recovery.

Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
Fate of five of 12 loss-making projects uncertain with EPC contractors out of reach
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

The fate of five of the 12 notorious loss-making projects remain uncertain because the Chinese contractors cannot be taken to court.

Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
Vietnamese retail to be at heart of post-pandemic recovery
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

If the Vietnamese economy is able to successfully enjoy a rapid economic recovery following the conclusion of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the retail industry will be one of the driving factors in this revival process.

Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
Vietnam in favourable position in new int’l economic order thanks to EVFTA: expert
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Associate Professor, Dr. Chu Hoang Long from the Australian National University (ANU) on May 23 expressed his belief that the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), once effective, will boost two-way trade thanks to eased tax barriers.

Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
Vietnam told to prepare for new foreign investment wave
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam will have to compete with many rivals to attract foreign investors who are considering relocating their production bases out of China.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 24
BUSINESSicon  24/05/2020 

Pork prices reach record high

Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
Vietnam’s first private IT museum inspires young generation
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam’s first information technology museum was established by Doctor Nguyen Chi Cong, former Head of the Department of Science and Technology under the Vietnam Information Technology Association.

Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
Real estate firms gear up for the race after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  23/05/2020 

 Property firms are gearing up to tap opportunities from the post-pandemic recovery of the real estate market, which was predicted to soon get back on its feet.

