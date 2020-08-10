Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification

10/08/2020    17:55 GMT+7

Vietnamese exporters can now make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect.

Shipments worth below 6,000 euros to EU entitled to origin self-certification
File photo of shipping activities at a port. Vietnamese exporters can make origin declarations for their shipments, valued at less than 6,000 euros (US$7,100) each, to the European Union after EVFTA takes effect - PHOTO: TL

According to the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, after the EVFTA officially came into force on August 1, Circular 11/2020 regulating the rules of goods origin in the EVFTA also becomes valid.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has sent associations and enterprises instructions on the issuance of certificates of origin (C/Os). Accordingly, after declaring the origin of consignments, exporters must upload the C/Os and other documents relating to their consignments on www.ecosys.gov.vn.

As for shipments worth more than 6,000 euros, exporters must have the C/Os form EUR.1 granted by agencies authorized by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The declaration for and granting of C/Os will be carried out similarly to those of the current C/Os.

Exporters of goods sent to the United Kingdom will declare the origin of their products in line with the C/Os form EUR.1 or issue the C/Os until December 31.

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said EVFTA was made based on the win-win principle. If the EU exempts taxes for Vietnamese products, Vietnam must also open its market to the EU’s goods. As a result, it is a must to increase the competitiveness of local products.

However, EU’s products do not directly compete with Vietnamese goods in the same segments. The EU’s machines and equipment, while being imported to Vietnam, will support local production, thus reducing the prices of products and increasing their competitiveness.

 

To help enterprises make the best use of opportunities ushered in by the deal, it is necessary to remove obstacles facing enterprises by enhancing administrative reforms, issuing policies to facilitate enterprises and ensuring transparency and fairness for all enterprises.

Management agencies at all levels must issue policies in an enterprise-centered manner and based on international standards.

New generation free trade agreements, such as EVFTA and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, always include strong commitments on sustainable development. Moreover, the production and business must be attached to environmental protection.

Exports, especially seafood and wooden products, must meet requirements on product origins and traceability and export firms and farmers should know these requirements. SGT

Lan Nhi

