Sky-high livestock prices may breach competition law

03/08/2020    19:01 GMT+7

Although many livestock companies could face an inspection to ensure they follow through on commitments to cut their prices, the market outlook still looks dreary in spite of the government’s call to stabilise the selling cost of live pigs.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade wants to see stabilisation of the selling price of live pigs in order to avoid unfair competition.

At a recent seminar on the situation, Cao Xuan Quang, head of the Consumer Protection Division at the Vietnam Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (VCCA), stated that the hike in pork prices has created difficulties for consumers.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition agency of Vietnam has already drawn attention to the issue, and the VCCA is gathering information to learn about the collective increase of the price offered by husbandry companies across the country.

Although the high price of pork was previously attributed in part to African swine fever, there has been increasing scepticism that some companies have been taking advantage of their dominant position to exploit consumers by charging irrationally high prices for live hogs. It suggests a potential breach of Article 27 under Vietnam’s Law on Competition.

The total number of pigs slaughtered by the 15 largest enterprises accounts for 35-40 per cent of the total supply, while the rest comes from local farms and households.

 

Pursuant to the Law on Competition, an enterprise is deemed to hold a dominant market position when it has substantial market power or has 30 per cent or more of the market share in the relevant market.

The substantial market, known as the ability of a company to raise price profitably above the competitive level, is determined by a variety of factors, including market shares in the relevant market; financial strength and size; barriers to market entry and expansion to other enterprises; ability to obtain, assess, and control the goods distribution and consumption market or sources of supply; advantages in technology and technical infrastructure; right to own, obtain, and assess infrastructure; right to own or use subject matters of intellectual property; and ability to transfer to other sources of supply or demand associated with other goods and related services.

A breach of Article 27 of the Law on Competition by engaging in prohibited acts of abuse of dominant position would see the violator given a fine ranging from 1 to 10 per cent of their total turnover earned from the relevant market in the financial year preceding the year in which the violation is committed.

In addition, the profits illegally obtained from the violation of the enterprise engaged in the prohibited conduct also may be confiscated. The company that abuses its dominant position may also be forced to carry out restructuring.

Violators of the Law on Competition, depending on the nature and seriousness of the violation, can be prosecuted for criminal liability. Under the Penal Code, criminal penalties in the field of competition include fines of up to VND3 billion ($130,000) and a term of imprisonment of up to five years. Additionally, if loss or damage is caused to other parties, compensation must be paid. VIR

Tieu Quang Khanh

 
 

Aligning with trade remedy principles
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The EU-Vietnam Free Agreement (EVFTA) is a giant leap for Vietnam in international integration.

Ministry seeks to further open petroleum retail market
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has called for allowing all foreign investors to further participate in the petroleum retail market.

F&amp;B firms prepare for possible second round of social distancing
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Though local F&B businesses don't want social distancing to return in August, the experiences they had in April are helping them prepare.

Vietnam factory activity dips in July as Covid-19 impacts grow
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite a drop in output in July, firms remained confident in the 12-month outlook for production.

Vietnamese startups bag millions of US dollars despite COVID-19 pandemic
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A slew of Vietnamese startups managed to secure millions of US dollars even in the midst of the rapidly escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

Electricity of Vietnam suggests not to extend deadline for wind farm FiT
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In order to ensure transparency and stability in the selling price of wind power, EVN opposes the Ministry of Industry and Trade's proposal to extend the deadline on the current feed-in tariff (FiT) scheme for wind power projects

An electricity competitive retail market for Vietnam? It’s still far away
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

With the Party Politburo’s Resolution No 55 on the national power development strategy by 2030, Vietnamese hoped there would be a competitive electricity market.

Vietnam fulfills international commitments as EVFTA takes effect
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to fulfill its international commitments so that it can take full advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and recover its economy amid a resurgence of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietjet reports loss of over VND2.1 trillion for H1
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company has reported a loss of over VND2.11 trillion (approx. US$90.5 million) in air transportation business in the first half of this year.

Shares to correct on worries of virus surge
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

 Vietnamese shares may continue to fall this week as a spike in fresh coronavirus cases fuelled concerns that the path to economic recovery could be hindered.

VN businesses seek low-cost capital to develop infrastructure
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam needs to consolidate the capital market and banking system to seek capital, including foreign capital, at reasonable costs needed for infrastructure development, experts say.

Vietnam Airlines, ACV suffer heavy losses due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely dragged down revenues of the Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines) and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in the second quarter of this year.

Economic growth projected to reach about 7 percent in 2021
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a directive on the building of plans for socio-economic development and State budget estimate for 2021, with a target of about 7 percent of economic growth for the year.

Covid-19 holding Vietnam’s economic growth back
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Asian economies in general, including Vietnam’s, won’t see high growth rates if other economies continue to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic, experts have said.

Enterprises in industrial parks urged to use hi-tech equipment
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

 Enterprises in export processing zones (EPZs) and industrial parks (IPs) should use high technologies to better manage manufacturing processes and improve product quality.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES AUGUST 3
BUSINESSicon  10 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City listens to EU businesses

Vietnam emerges as popular industrial property destination: CBRE
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Vietnam has emerged as a popular destination for industrial property projects as increased labour costs, trade disputes and COVID-19 prompt global manufacturers to vary their supply chains throughout Asia, according to CBRE.

Ministry of Construction eyes building low-cost housing
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

 The Ministry of Construction (MoC) is completing a draft resolution to encourage the development of low-cost commercial apartments to submit to the Government in the third quarter of this year.

Vietnamese billionaires pour money into non-core business fields
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 

While billionaires have been expanding their business fields, other businesspeople have scaled down their operations and sold some subsidiaries.

Condotel market faces gloomy prospects
BUSINESSicon  02/08/2020 

 The condotel market has faced a gloomy period due to low absorption rate while inventory has been on the rise, experts said.

