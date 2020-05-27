Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/06/2020 07:18:24 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Smaller firms to land on tax cushion

 
 
10/06/2020    07:14 GMT+7

Over 700,000 micro- and small-sized enterprises in Vietnam could receive a hefty reduction in corporate income tax payable this year, while more than one million individual taxpayers could be beneficiaries of personal income tax deductions.

1495p20 smaller firms to land on tax cushion

Vietnamese authorities are mulling over providing financial assistance for micro- and small-sized enterprises (MSEs) by slashing 30 per cent of their corporate income tax (CIT). Last week, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee agreed to put this plan up for discussion by the legislature’s members before a related resolution on the plan will be adopted.

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung stated that businesses have braced themselves for a long and steep coronavirus-triggered downturn, while market turmoil has disrupted many companies. Therefore, local administrations hoped to boost MSEs affected by the economic fallout of the outbreak, as well as help the hardest-hit industries through tax reduction and deferrals.

Micro-sized enterprises are defined as those with a maximum workforce of 10 people, with annual revenue or total capital of less than VND3 billion ($130,500), while small-sized enterprises are those with a maximum workforce of 50-100 people, with total annual revenue of VND50-100 billion ($2.17-4.35 million).

The proposed CIT reduction would cost the state budget VND15.84 trillion ($688.7 million) if implemented for MSEs, and VND22.44 trillion ($975.65 million) if extended to mid-sized enterprises.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment previously proposed a 50 per cent cut in income tax for small- and medium-sized businesses and an equal cut in VAT for raw materials, goods, and services.

It has also proposed VAT refunds for businesses in industries directly affected by the pandemic like aviation and tourism and a reduction in fees related to road, port, and airport services, as well as vehicle registration. The final suite of policy proposals has not yet been completed and is still subject to discussions with lawmakers.

Just a few days ago, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee adopted a personal income tax (PIT) deduction based on the number of dependents. The deduction for taxpayers will be raised from VND9 million ($390) to VND11 million ($480) per month, while the monthly deduction after each dependent will be lifted from VND3.6 million ($160) to VND4.4 million ($190).

The new scheme will take effect from July 1 and be applicable for this year’s tax period for employment income only, not for capital gains and investment income.

Nguyen Van Phung, director of the Department of Tax Administration at Large Enterprises from the General Department of Taxation, told VIR that PIT deductions would be applied to all employees, including those who work for foreign-invested enterprises.

 

According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), there are around 6.89 million individual taxpayers, with the total PIT collected reaching over VND79.22 trillion ($3.44 billion) in 2019. However, the MoF estimates that if the proposal is implemented, the annual budget will constrict by about VND10.3 trillion ($447.8 million).

In April, the government enacted Decree No.41/2020/ND-CP on extending the deadline for tax and land use fee payments by an additional five months from the original deadline. Under which, the nationwide deferral is estimated to be VND180 trillion ($7.83 billion) in temporary liquidity, giving more than 700,000 businesses financial cushion as they cope with the escalating tension of the pandemic.

However, the lack of clear guidance could expose taxpayers to more risks, since a mistaken tax deferral can be overturned later on.

“In some cases, it will take three to five years in retroactive assessment to clarify the legality of a tax deferment to a particular company. In the case the extension is unfounded and is turned around, the enterprise will be slammed with a huge bill for unpaid taxes, and of course, further penalties,” warned Nguyen Duc Nghia, chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Agent Club.

A representative of Vingroup – the largest local conglomerate – also emphasised the urgent need to extend the tax deferral to one year instead of the current five months since the virus has brought the economy to its knees.

Do Quang Hien, chairman of the Hanoi Small- and Medium-sized Enterprises Association suggested, “Authorities should provide more relief such as cutting further tax lines, not only for now but also for the time ahead to encourage production and shore up businesses hit by the outbreak.”

“Speeding up the construction of industrial clusters will also pave the way for smaller and mid-sized groups to recover,” Hien added. VIR

Luu Huong

Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July

Vietnam to raise taxable personal income threshold from July

The threshold would now be raised from VND9 million (US$389) per month to VND11 million (US$475).

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam

FIEs try to evade tax in Vietnam

Vietnam plans to enact a law to fight against the transfer pricing tax in an effort to enforce transfer pricing rules more aggressively, according to Cao Anh Tuan, general director of the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
Vietnam’s wind sector to see growing opportunities
BUSINESSicon  11 giờ trước 

Experts forecast Vietnam’s wind power sector would further grow in line with the Government’s stronger regulatory support announced recently and rising investor interest, which has strengthened the project pipeline.

More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
More Vietnamese use livestream, says e-commerce company
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnamese consumers, across ages, are tending to use livestream as a way to connect with sellers and gather information about products while shopping from home, e-commerce giant Shopee said in a report.

Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
Vietnam’s pathway to accessing new overseas investment flows
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam is generally regarded as having great prospects to seize overseas investment flows moving away from China.

Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
Tax relief stimulus may inflate Vietnam's fiscal deficit in 2020: Fitch
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Fitch Solutions’ deficit forecast is wider than the Ministry of Finance’s 5.0-5.1% deficit estimate.

Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
Finance ministry wants to cut 30 per cent of environment protection tax on jet fuel
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Finance has proposed to cut environmental protection tax on jet fuel by 30 per cent, from VND3,000 to VND2,100 per litre.

Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
Vietnam’s ratification of EVFTA makes international headlines
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Major newspapers of German and Austria ran articles on June 8 highlighting the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA)’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during its ongoing ninth session.

Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
Ha Tinh approves $695 million wind power plant
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The People's Committee of the central province of Ha Tinh has approved a wind power project with a total investment of VND16.2 trillion (US$695.3 million).

Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
Ample space for boosting exports of processed agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam exported 166 million USD worth of processed agricultural products in the first quarter of 2020, up 33 percent year-on-year, statistics reveal.

CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
CJ CGV divest from subsidiary in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Korean movie theaters giant, CJ CGV will divest 25% stake in its real estate investment arm in Vietnam namely CJ Vietnam Co., to improve its finance structure, which has been impacted by the break out of COVID-19 pandemic

VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
VN banks upbeat about charter capital hike in 2020
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Banks, especially State-owned banks, are expected to increase their capital significantly this year as they are allowed to retain profits or pay dividend in shares instead of cash as previously.

Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
Private equity funds still interested in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, more private equity funds have been seeking ways to enter Vietnam as investors see bright prospects in the long term.

UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
UK to start post-Brexit trade talks with Japan
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Britain is embarking on negotiations over trade deals with countries around the world including the US.

Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
EVFTA hoped to take effect on August 1
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan reached consensus on the point of time for the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to take effect, during their phone talks on June 8.

Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
Samsung: Court rejects Lee Jae-yong arrest warrant request
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The decision comes after Lee Jae-yong was convicted in 2017 over a political and corporate scandal.

VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
VN condotel market: how long will the hibernation period last?
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

With the number of foreign travelers decreasing sharply and legal problems remaining unsettled, the condotel market is the 'darkest' part of the real estate market.

Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
Consumer lending expected to recover well after pandemic ends
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

Will consumer loans remain a money-spinner for banks post-COVID-19? This was a question recently posed by market observers after witnessing the pandemic’s big economic impact on individuals and households,

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 9
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Foreign ownership ratio in Binh Son Refinery slips

Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
Clever Group president: WeFit may be first of startup bankruptcies in 2020
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

During Covid-19, investors become hesitant to pour capital into the economy in general and startups in particular. The startups living on fund raising will not be able to survive, according to Clever Group president Nguyen Khanh Trinh.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 