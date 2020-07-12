Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/07/2020
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage

12/07/2020

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

The problem was discussed during a conference about sustainable development of grid-connected renewable energy and rooftop solar power held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 9 in HCM City.

The report by EVN shows that from 2021 to 2025, the southern region will face worsening electricity shortage. It is predicted that the southern region will face a shortage of 3.7 billion kWh in 2021, nearly 10 billion kWh in 2022 and 12 billion kWh in 2023. In 2019 and 2020, EVN said that they had to use oil-fueled thermal power plants which are very costly to produce 1.7 billion kWh in 2019 and 5.2 billion kWh in 2020.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong said as demand for electricity increased by 7.5% to 8% a year, the power sector has faced many difficulties especially when they have already highly exploited hydropower plants. Vietnam also has to import coal and gas while many thermal power plant projects are stagnant.

Vietnam's total power capacity is 55,000MW. If 2020 projects are completed as scheduled, the total power capacity will reach 60,000MW. Meanwhile, the Power Plan VII adjusted for the view to 2025, Vietnam's power capacity must reach 90,000MW.

 

"That means renewable energy like wind and solar power is especially important to serve socio-economic development and help ease the pressure on the national power grid," Vuong said.

He went on to say that the government has issued many incentives to encourage investments in renewable energy. Up to 4,500MW has been contributed to the national grid and the local people installed rooftop solar panels to produce 500MW. Many renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 5,000MW are being completed in order to go into operation in 2021.

However, there are still many challenges such as outdated infrastructure. Many wind and solar power projects in Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan provinces can't run at 100% capacity during certain hours. Meanwhile, solar power panels are expensive for local people and firms. Tienphong/Dtinews

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Vietnam takes the fourth position in the access-to-electricity index in 2019 in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with 82.2 points, according to the World Bank’s Doing Business report. ​

 
 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

The National Advisory Council on Financial and Monetary Policies had a meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on July 9.

Big C has reported a 67 percent increase in the number of transactions during the Covid-19 period, while Vinmart saw a 30 percent and Co-opmart 16 percent increase.

Vietnam’s plywood exports, despite good growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, are facing allegations of dumping and evading trade remedies in two largest markets namely the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the US.

Fiscal and monetary tools and policies should be governed in a more proactive and flexible manner from now to year’s end in order to maintain macro-economic stability and boost growth, 

As demand is weak, the goal of curbing the inflation rate at below 4 percent is reachable. The concern now is that people do not want to borrow capital, according to Can Van Luc from BIDV.

The General Department of Taxation inspected 72 enterprises suspected of indulging in transfer pricing, collecting taxes and imposing fines of VND212 billion, 

There are many listed real estate firms with capitalization value of up to trillions or hundreds of trillions of dong.

The national electricity plan for the 2011-2020 period with a vision toward 2030 or the seventh electricity plan has failed to meet progress requirements, 

Fewer orders have been placed during the COVID-19 crisis, so Vietnam’s exporters have had to become more creative, introducing new products to choosy markets to boost sales.

Having overcome the Covid-19 crisis, pharmacy firms are expected to have greater opportunities to thrive.

National retail sales, service revenues up in June

The Ministry of Construction (MOC) has proposed offering preferences to real estate firms that develop low-cost housing with the selling price of no more than VND20 million per square meter.

Vietnam’s air cargo market is still being dominated by some giants, especially at the capital’s Noi Bai International Airport, leaving no room for interested private players to join the race.

Iman Pambagyo, Director General of International Trade Negotiations at the Trade Ministry of the Republic of Indonesia and Chief of the RCEP Trade Negotiating Committee of ASEAN, 

Vietnam's shrimp industry expects to increase exports this year end because of a rise in demand, according to the Viet Nam Association Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Newly-licensed large-scale projects which can attract satellite ventures in the supporting industries are expected to reinforce Vietnam’s initial target of almost $40 billion in registered foreign investment capital for the whole year.

Based on what Vinamilk, Nestle and Nutifood are currently doing, analysts believe the three big companies will focus on the mid- and low-end market, especially the takeaway food segment.

