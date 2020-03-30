Staff at many firms work from home

Many enterprises, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, have asked staff to work from home.

Be Group, the holding company of the ‘be’ e-hailing app, has started the second phase of its working from home plan. Staff have been allowed to work from home until there is further notice.





Prior to that, in early February, the Be Group had arranged for a week at home.



From March 15 to March 22, Tiki allowed thousands of workers to work from home to protect their health and minimize the coronavirus spread risk.



“Those who are unluckily infected with coronavirus will get support from the company, leaders and thousands of colleagues,” Tran Ngoc Thai Son, founder and president of Tiki, told his staff.



Having closed several offices in the world as per the request of local authorities, WeWork in Vietnam is still open but has postponed or cancelled all community events.



Turochas "T" Fuad, managing director of WeWork in charge of Southeast Asia and South Korea, said WeWork allows the staff to work alternately and restricts traveling.



“WeWork is working to support its members by providing all the things they need to keep their work safe and effective,” he said.



Unilever, ABinBev and Bosch have also allowed workers to work from home at different levels. Go-Viet is also considering this. Meanwhile, the workers of small and medium companies in the fields of mass media, advertisement, event and entertainment have been working from home for one week.



“A worker in my division is an F3, therefore, all the workers of the division have to work from home. We take the roll call at 8.30 am,” an office worker in HCM City said.



Businesses are pursuing different personnel policies. Some of them take roll call every morning through international chat groups, while others apply flexible working hours. Workers fulfill their tasks assigned to them every day, reflected in monthly KPI (key performance indicator) and quarterly OKR (objectives and key results).



Hanoi’s Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, speaking at the meeting of the Steering Committee for Preventing and Fighting Covid-19 on March 18, recommended that people should stay at home. Civil servants, officers and workers are requested to check their temperature regularly and stay home if there are signs of disease. He also encouraged businesses to organize work from home shifts.



Ngo Thi Ngoc Lan from Navigos Search said businesses will ensure normal operations by working at home and taking care of themselves. However, not all businesses can apply this method because of security problems.

An Ha

Domestic airlines reduce flight frequency to fight COVID-19 The Ministry of Transport green-lit the Civil Aviation Authority of Viet Nam’s proposal to limit domestic flights from Ha Noi and HCM City to other cities and provinces to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).