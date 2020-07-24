Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/07/2020 16:30:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent

24/07/2020    14:20 GMT+7

Standard Chartered Bank expects Vietnam’s growth to slow to a multi-year low of 3 percent this year on soft external demand, with external headwinds set to offset domestic outperformance.

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Vietnam’s 2020 growth at 3 percent

Manufacturing and services sectors are likely to recover and be the main growth driver in the second half of the year (Photo: vcci.com.vn)

The forecast is in the bank’s recently published research report for the third quarter.

“Growth is likely to rebound in the second half of the year (H2) driven by the strength of the domestic economy; global headwinds are likely to partially offset this. Vietnam’s dependence on the global economy is the second-highest in ASEAN after Singapore; its trade-to-GDP ratio of 198 percent is among Asia’s highest, driven by electronics exports. We expect 3 percent growth in Vietnam in 2020; further monetary and fiscal support in H2 could push growth closer to the Government’s target of 4-5 percent,” said Chidu Narayanan, economist for Asia, Standard Chartered Bank.

According to the latest macro-economic report, manufacturing and services sectors are likely to recover and be the main growth driver in the second half of the year. The manufacturing sector growth is estimated at roughly 1.5 percent in 2020, with its contribution to growth down 1.8 percentage points. The services sector’s contribution to growth is likely to fall to 0.5 percentage points from 2.8 percentage points in 2019.

Construction activity is expected to decline on subdued sentiment and declining foreign direct investment (FDI). However, public infrastructure investment is likely to be stronger than in the past 18 months, driven by Government stimulus. A slowdown in tourism and related activities is likely to weigh on consumption, which is projected to pick up in H2 following the reopening of the economy but to remain below 2019 levels.

 

Standard Chartered’s economists anticipate Vietnam’s trade to pick up in H2 as global demand recovers, but a recovery to pre-COVID levels is unlikely. Demand from China should support a pick-up in both exports and imports near-term; however, subdued global demand is likely to impact trade growth. The bank expects trade balance to remain in surplus this year as lower imports offset soft exports.

The study forecasts FDI inflows to decline this year on heightened uncertainty and depressed investment sentiment globally, totalling 13 billion USD. Government measures should support FDI inflows in H2.

In addition, the sustained relocation of low-tech manufacturing to Vietnam amid geopolitical tensions should partly offset subdued sentiment, supporting FDI inflows./. VNA

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market

Public investment to foster VN's growth, heat up local stock market

Public investment is expected to be one of the major driving forces for economic development in the second half of the year. Securities investors have been advised to buy building-material manufacturing shares.

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
HCM City sets growth target of 5 percent for 2020
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The chairman of HCM City People’s Committee has urged agencies to develop solutions to support enterprises and local residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as part of its effort to revive business activities

Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
Officials urge hastened issuance of legal documents to implement FTAs
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam must hasten the process of issuing legal documents and institutional reform to implement free trade agreements (FTAs) and take advantage of these trade deals to boost exports, officials have said.

Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
Ministry proposes loosening conditions to make credit package more accessible
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

The deadline for the disbursement of the government's VND62 trillion support package is nearing, but the number of people who can access the package remains modest.

Economic recovery faces uphill battle
Economic recovery faces uphill battle
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The aftermath of the global health crisis may drive Vietnam to a lower-than-expected economic growth landscape, challenging the government’s efforts to revive the economy and restore production.

Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
Rise in overseas interest sparks takeover concerns
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In light of its safe and stable investment environment despite the ongoing pandemic, Vietnam has emerged as a promising destination for cross-border mergers and acquisitions 

Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
Business community dissatisfied with ministry's policy on admin procedures
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Ministries say they have cut 60 percent of business conditions to simplify administrative procedures that may prevent businesses from joining the market. But the figure is disputed by businesses.

Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
Vietnamese firms increase overseas investment
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnamese firms have been increasing their overseas investments in recent years in an effort to expand their global reach.

Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
Vietnam's oil sector open on back of new eased FOL cap
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Even if the latest proposal for international investors to be able to own up to 35 per cent of Vietnamese oil firms comes true, it may still not be smooth sailing for foreign groups to step up in the market.

Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
Will SCIC invest in Vietnam Airlines?
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The attempt by the government to rescue Vietnam Airlines with investment capital of VND12 trillion raises a question about the equality between state-owned and private enterprises.

VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
VN rubber companies report lower earnings amid falling rubber prices
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Rubber producers reported poor second-quarter business results due to decreasing rubber prices, eyeing industrial zone development.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 24
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

PM approves plan to implement Vietnam-US customs assistance agreement

HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
HCM City proposes PM to bring breakthrough to key projects
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Despite outstanding disbursement of public investment among Vietnam's localities, HCM City has encountered many difficulties that need to be resolved to accelerate the disbursement of public investment

A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
A suite of measures suggested to fuel demand in new normal
BUSINESSicon  9 giờ trước 


The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unpredictable across the globe. 

Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
Local groups forced to figure out expressway finances
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Driven by favours and other advantages, domestic construction giants like Cienco4, Hoa Binh Construction Group, Licogi 16, and Vinaconex Corporation have a high possibility of joining five sections of the North-South Expressway via PPP model.

Business community dubious over draft changes
Business community dubious over draft changes
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The draft amending and supplementing a number of articles of a decree on goods labels has received a mixed reaction from enterprises due to continuing difficulties in doing business and preventing international trade. 

Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
Vietnamese businesses need to reach out to global market: experts
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Vietnam is entering a level playing field in which efficient solutions to maintain economic development always causes headaches for experts and business leaders.

Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
Coronavirus: South Korea in recession as exports at 57-year low
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

It joins a growing list of trade-reliant countries that have seen their economies slump.

Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
Struggling to survive, businesses try to develop niche markets
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Despite the pandemic, some businesses are thriving because they have changed business strategies by developing niche markets.

First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
First housing project in Khanh Hoa allowed to sell apartments to foreigners
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

The Scenia Bay Complex became the first housing project in Khanh Hoa Province allowed to sell apartments to foreigners, according to a recent announcement of the provincial Department of Construction.

Business licences to be required for internal transport
Business licences to be required for internal transport
BUSINESSicon  23/07/2020 

Units, organisations or companies that use internal transport will have to obtain transport business licences if the proposed revised law on road traffic from the Ministry of Transport is passed.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 