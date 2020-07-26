Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/07/2020 13:08:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Standardization for agro-value chain

27/07/2020    12:00 GMT+7

When it officially takes effect, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will have a positive impact on promoting Vietnam’s exports, especially agro-products, to the EU.

Standardization for agro-value chain
Compared with rivals, Vietnam enjoys a big advantage in shrimp exports to the EU - PHOTO: LE HOANG VU

However, what the Vietnamese side needs to do is to standardize the value chain in the country.

Along with textiles and garments, footwear, machinery and phone components, agro-products in the Mekong Delta are affording a big opportunity when tariffs are eliminated immediately or reduced gradually after the EVFTA takes effect. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Import-Export Department, the EU market has a huge demand for imports, with about US$2.338 trillion in 2018. Vietnam’s exports made up only some 2% share of this market.

The department said the EU is the third largest market for Vietnam’s fisheries after the United States and Japan, with US$1.25 billion, accounting for 15% of Vietnam’s fisheries exports in 2019. For shrimps, the flagship export of the Mekong Delta, the tariff for frozen tiger prawns under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) will be cut from 4.2% to zero when the EVFTA takes effect. The tax for frozen white shrimps will be reduced gradually to zero after five years.

Compared with rivals, Vietnam enjoys a big advantage in shrimp exports to the EU. Thailand, which does not enjoy the GSP and has no FTA with the EU, is subject to a basic tariff of 12%. India and Indonesia, which have no FTA with the EU, have to pay a tax of 4.2% under the GSP. Ecuador, like Thailand, is subject to the same tax of 12%.

Ho Quoc Luc, chairman of Sao Ta Foods Joint-stock Company (FMC), said the key market for Vietnam’s shrimps after the EVFTA takes effect (August 1, 2020) is the EU. “The shrimp industry will definitely get better growth when the tariff for shrimps is reduced drastically, down to zero for some shrimp products, when the EVFTA takes effect.”

For tuna, the EU will eliminate tariffs for fresh and frozen tuna, except frozen minced and fillet tuna (HS code 030487), over three years. The tariff for steamed minced and fillet tuna (materials to produce canned tuna), currently at 24%, will be scrapped over seven years. Canned tuna products of various kinds will enjoy tariff exemption for an annual quota of 11,500 tons, according to the Import-Export Department.

Under the EVFTA, the tariff for pangasius fish will be cut from the current 5.5% to zero in the third year after the agreement takes effect.

Some processed seafood products subject to a basic tariff of 20%, such as oysters, clams, squids, octopuses and abalone, will enjoy a zero tax when the agreement takes effect. The tariff for frozen squids and octopuses will be cut immediately from 6-8% to zero, for surimi from 14.2% to zero, and other frozen marine fish from 7.5% to zero.

For vegetables and fruit and processed products from vegetables and fruit, the tariff for 94% of the total of 547 tariff lines will be scrapped immediately. Among those vegetables and fruit are a number of products which Vietnam as well as the Mekong Delta have strong advantages, such as longans, rambutans, dragon fruit, pineapples, melons and lychees.

Most of the tariff lines which the EU has pledged to eliminate are those with an average tax of 10%, and some with a tax of over 20%. The tax cut will give Vietnamese vegetables and fruit a strong advantage in prices over those of rivals.

For rice, the EU grants Vietnam a tax exemption quota of 80,000 tons per year, including 30,000 tons of husked rice, 20,000 tons of unhusked rice and 30,000 tons of frangrant rice. In particular, broken rice will enjoy a zero tax after five years the agreement takes effect. For products from rice, the tax will drop to zero after three to five years.

 

Standardization crucial

To seize the opportunity from the EVFTA, the Import-Export Department said it’s necessary to restructure agriculture. The quality of export agro products must be standardized to meet criteria for food hygiene and safety. In addition, the post-harvest preservation technology for fresh vegetables and fruit shoud be applied.

Economic expert Tran Huu Hiep told the Saigon Times that agriculture in the Mekong Delta has made progress, especially in the development of value chains. “Agriculture has obviously received interest in investment and development of material growing areas from some big enterprises,” Hiep said.

However, Hiep noted that it was the progress over the past. For the present, especially with the challenges when Vietnam enters a big market with increasingly stricter requirements under the EVFTA, there is still room for improvement.

First, export products must have perfect quality as per standards and meet the requirement for origin traceability, that is the product value chain must be really connected and accountable for responsibility. Second, participants in the value chain must have close connection, not separation like the situation in the past. “Take for an example,” Hiep said, “agro-product sales contracts in the past might be affected in prices when buyers and sellers broke their promises and turned agaisnt each other.” He noted that it was an extremely loose connection, a weakness that must be rectified to standardize the value chain and make quality products to meet requirements under the EVFTA.

Nguyen Minh Toai, director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Can Tho City, said with the EVFTA, enterprises will have to trace the origin by themselves. If the traceability is executed well, their exports to the EU will be very favorable. “However, if only one enterprise performs wrongly, the entire export industry may be banned. So, there must be a roadmap and control of the authorities to prevent the case that one poor performer may tarnish the national reputation,” Toai noted.

For aquaculture products, besides origin traceability to meet the requirements under the EVFTA, enterprises must improve product quality and leave no antibiotics. “The EVFTA is an advantage for Vietnam, opening a large market for the country. But to make full use of the advantage, enterprises must meet the requirements,” he said.

Pham Dinh Vu, chief office manager of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), thought that the EVFTA is a “highway” to connect Vietnam and the EU market. However, to join the highway, apart from the removal of institutional barriers, enterprises must upgrade themselves to meet the international commitments and regulations. “Drivers on the highway must meet standards, especially legal regulations, for smooth traffic,” Vu said, suggesting that enterprises should upgrade their management capacity. SGT

Trung Chanh

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA

Many businesses indifferent to EVFTA

EVFTA is expected to pave the way for Vietnam’s enterprises to exploit the EU market and its 500 million consumers and GDP of $18 trillion.

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?

Can Vietnam’s enterprises take full advantage of EVFTA?

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Quoc Khanh, speaking at a recent conference, expressed his concern about the indifference shown by many Vietnam’s enterprises to EVFTA (EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement).

 
 

Other News

.
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
Improved quality and higher demand boost Vietnam rice export outlook
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

In the first half of this year, rice export value jumped 18.6% year-on-year to US$1.71 billion.

Downhill likely after climax
Downhill likely after climax
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

Rice is a rare spotlight in Vietnam’s agro-product exports in the first half of this year. However, the good performance may not be maintained in the second half of the year.

Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
Vietnam imposes tariffs on foreign plastic film
BUSINESSicon  15 giờ trước 

The ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has applied anti-dumping measures on some products with biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) film originating from China, Thailand and Malaysia.

Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
Vietnam gov’t to offer extraordinary incentives for high-impact FDI projects
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

By fulfiling certain criteria, some foreign investors would receive special treatment, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
Vietnam construction industry stays positive during Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

The construction industry grew 4.5% year-on-year during the first six months of 2020, which was higher than the GDP growth rate of 1.8%.

Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
Korean multinationals suggest solutions to ease difficulties in Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam Airlines’ airplanes which have been left idle because of Covid-19 could be used to carry cargo, offering benefits to both the air carrier and export companies.

Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
Australian firm alleged of transfer pricing worth over US$116 million
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam requested the police to investigate the case.

EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
EC allows Vietnamese exporters to extend deadline of REX applications
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The European Commission (EC) has given the green light for Vietnam’s exporters to extend the deadline of applying for the registered exporter system (REX) until late 2020, 

Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&amp;A deals
Southern Vietnamese real estate market: emergence of large M&A deals
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The southern real estate market has witnessed a series of impressive mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals. This trend is expected to be more vibrant in the near future. 

Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
Will technical barriers imposed by the Philippines create difficulties for Vietnam’s rice exports?
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

It will be difficult for Vietnamese businesses to keep stable rice exports to the Philippines in large quantities as currently seen, experts said.

E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
E-wallet providers ask to extend deadline of verification
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

 E-wallet service providers want to extend the deadline for users to complete identity verification.

Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
Pandemic ravages household businesses and MSMEs: survey
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially reduced revenue for both household businesses (HBs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), 

VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
VN textile and garment industry warned of big difficulties
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Covid-19 epidemic which broke out six months ago has seriously affected textile and garment companies.

VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
VN Government urged to open economy to 17 partners
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The 17 economies determine 90 percent of Vietnam’s foreign investment, 80 percent of international trade and 80 percent of foreign travelers to Vietnam.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 26
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Standard Chartered Bank forecasts Viet Nam’s 2020 growth at 3%

Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
Ministries disagree on legalizing condotels as houses
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) does not want condotels converted into houses and does not want to grant ‘red books’ (land-use right certificates) to all apartments.

Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
Japanese firms choose Viet Nam for production expansion
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

Fifteen Japanese firms chose Vietnam as the destination for their production expansion within the Japanese government’s programme to support Japanese firms to diversify their value chains in foreign countries, according to JETRO.

Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
Vietnam Banks Association urges MIC to reduce telecommunication charges
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Vietnam Banks Association has just sent a dispatch to propose the Ministry of Information and Communications lower charges for banking services via SMS.

Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
Ministry launches PayGov to upgrade national public portal
BUSINESSicon  26/07/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) launched a national payment support gateway (PayGov) yesterday in Ha Noi in the latest move to boost e-government in Vietnam.

R&amp;D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
R&D spending key to join global supply chain: executives
BUSINESSicon  25/07/2020 

Challenges will overwhelm opportunities for Vietnamese part suppliers if they are unable to find ways to upgrade technology and meet international production standards, business executives said on July 24.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 