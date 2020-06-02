Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
02/06/2020 15:45:58 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access

 
 
02/06/2020    15:35 GMT+7

The State Bank of Vietnam will consider simplifying lending procedures to help COVID-19-affected firms easily access preferential interest rate loans, SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said.

State bank to remove barriers to preferential-loan access hinh anh 1

Speaking at a seminar last week, Ly Kim Chi, chairwoman of the HCM City Food and Foodstuffs Association, said enterprises need better access to new loans, payment term extensi and lower interest rates.

To access the preferential loans, enterprises must prove losses, and have revenue and profits reduced, but the number of food industry enterprises accessing the loans can be "counted on the fingers of one hand", Chi said, explaining that the procedures were too complicated.

Pham Van Viet, deputy chairman of the HCM City Association of Garment Textile Embroidery and Knitting as well as General Director of Viet Thang Jeans Co., Ltd, said the textile industry had been hit hard by both input and output problems.

To retain workers, enterprises have had to continue production, but goods cannot be exported, leaving large inventories.

Export and domestic markets both face difficulties, while the turnover of businesses is only about 30 per cent compared to the same period last year, Viet said.

 

To support businesses, banks need to provide them loans with preferential interest rates being extended from the current 12 months to 24 months, and keep the exchange rate stable, he added.

Tran Viet Anh, deputy chairman of the HCM City Union of Business Associations, said the city government has tried to help businesses stay afloat by offering support policies related to corporate income tax, value-added tax and personal income tax.

Lowering lending interest rates, deferring repayment of loans, and reducing social insurance and health insurance premiums for employers are all needed.

Many businesses are finding it difficult to access HCM City's 250 trillion VND (10.7 billion USD) stimulus package meant to support those affected by the pandemic, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, Anh said.

The procedures are complicated and official agencies are not providing guidance, according to reports from businesses, he added.

The city should promote the use of information technology to enable businesses to access financial support and continue administrative reforms, Anh said./.VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
Chinese contractor demands US$50m for system operation of Cat Linh-Ha Dong project
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

While the completion date of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project in Hanoi is not yet known and the inspection dossiers have not been completed,

Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
Major infrastructure projects move at slow pace
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Major infrastructure projects, especially in the southern key economic zone, are moving at a snail’s pace due mainly to slow site clearance and capital disbursement, according to a report the Government recently sent to the National Assembly.

Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
Market to grow slowly amid ETF reviews, more selling
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
Productivity should be put at center of Vietnam’s development strategy: WB
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

In a recent report titled “Vibrant Vietnam: Forging the Foundation of a High-Income Economy”, the World Bank has suggested that a productivity-driven development model,

When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?
When will the US become the No 1 foreign investor in Vietnam?
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Large-scale production relocating out of China is offering a golden opportunity for Vietnam to attract high-quality US investment.

Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
Stock market may not enjoy lower lending rate impact: analysts
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

The recent interest rate cuts by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) have little impact on the Vietnamese stock market.

Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
Sci-Tech Ministry promotes tech transfer, investment promotion
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Climate Innovation Centre (VCIC) under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) is implementing programmes to help domestic firms find strategic partners in technology, finance and trade.

Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
Proposal to limit higher-end residences brings controversy
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

The recent proposal from the Ministry of Construction to limit new investment in high-end residential property, including villas and high-rise apartments, 

Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
Mobile app launched to match Vietnamese, Australian enterprises
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A business-matching mobile app called Viet-Aus Trade has been launched by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia to help connect enterprises in the two countries.

Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
Vietnamese agriculture sector takes advantage from COVID-19
VIDEOicon  6 giờ trước 

COVID-19 has prompted many economic sectors and their players to change. Some sectors have done quite well in renovating and made certain achievements.

Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Le Toan Thang, deputy director of the National Start-up Support Centre, talks on assisting Vietnamese start-ups in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
Dutch at forefront of new EU investment activities
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 2
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

New firms up 36 percent in May

FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
FDI attraction - one of five key solutions to post-Coronavirus economic recovery
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
Vietnam vows to 'catch' new FDI flow
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
Hanoi apartment market Q1/2020: Grade B suffers
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
New wave of EU investment whipped up by coming FTA
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
Covid-19 highlights the need for safe, nutritious, and affordable food
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
Gradual but radical changes set to sweep pharmaceutical landscape
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
Vietnam’s manufacturing activity signals improvement in May
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 