State-owned economic groups told to stop complaining

 
 
21/05/2020    16:00 GMT+7

State-owned economic groups, complaining about the losses caused by Covid-19, have asked for financial support at a time when the government is preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

Nguyen Dinh Cung, a member of the Prime Ministerial Economic Advisory Board, commented that the epidemic affects all business fields of the economy.

The epidemic has had a big impact not only on state-owned enterprises, but private enterprises as well. It doesn’t discriminate among countries, nations and economic sectors.

Except for business fields which are believed to bear milder impact from Covid-19 such as healthcare and information technology, all other fields are bearing direct influences, especially service and air transport.

In early April, seven state-owned economic groups and general corporations reported losses of over VND3.7 trillion. Of these, Vietnam Airlines reported the biggest loss of VND2 trillion. The national flag air carrier asked for financial support package of VND12 trillion from the state.

Six other large economic groups in the fields of oil and gas, petroleum distribution, chemicals production, airport management, maritime, railway, food and coffee all foresee big losses.

 


Regarding air transportation, besides the state-owned Vietnam Airlines, other carriers including Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways have also been affected seriously. Vietnam Airlines bears the biggest impact because it only provides air transportation services, while the other two operate in more than one business field.

However, Cung said he hopes economic groups will not complain and ask for the state’s help.

“The state now has to gather strength on the fighting against the epidemic and it would be unreasonable for it to think of supporting state-owned economic groups,” Cung complained.

According to the economist, the epidemic has caused difficulties but has also brought opportunities to develop. Instead of asking for money, the economic groups should ask for reasonable policies to help them become more flexible in coping with difficulties.

Meanwhile, private enterprises are mostly small ones which have high flexibility but low endurance, without large financial reserves. When the epidemic broke out, they ran out of money and didn’t have income.

Vietnamese workers mostly work for small and medium enterprises. I’s the economic sector which receives more sympathy from the respected economist.

Asked about policies to support enterprises, Cung said necessary policies have been set up, but he still considers the size of the economic relief packages.

“I think the tax payment should be delayed for longer than several months. As for trade union fee, it would be better to exempt the fee instead of fee payment delay,” he said. 

Thanh Lich

Instead of following procedures to become nvestors, foreign enterprises are preferring to ‘take a shortcut’ by taking over Vietnamese businesses, which allows them to penetrate the market more quickly.

Seeking new markets, making new products and following new business thinking are actions now being taken by Vietnam’s businesses to overcome current difficulties.

 
 

.
BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Contractors to be chosen for Long Thanh International Airport resettlement area

BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Some experts believe that the government needs to come forward and provide a guarantee for SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to access bank debts.

BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

Commercial banks are rushing to sell immovable properties which are collateral for unpaid debts. But finding buyers has been difficult.

BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

With its early success in containing the Covid-19 pandemic, Vietnam is having a jump-start among potential investment destinations in attracting a new wave of FDI.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With fewer concerns about currency and external stability, Vietnam’s central bank is likely to be more comfortable with delivering interest rate cuts to support growth.

BUSINESSicon  21/05/2020 

In a document to the government, the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises (VAFIE) suggested developing casino services and prize winning games as a solution to recover the economy after the epidemic ends.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

With the new threshold in place, set to take effect from January 1, 2020 retrospectively, there would be more than 1 million people whose incomes are not taxable.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The State Bank of Viet Nam (SBV) has issued licences to two non-banking organisations to provide intermediary payment services.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has said that transferring all or part of a solar power project was normal according to market rules and the Investment Law.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Overall, Vietnam is ranked 77 out of 117 countries and territories, up 14 places against 2017.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

While many businesses have had to borrow money to maintain operation during the Covid-19 crisis, some others have tens of trillions of dong in cash.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreign nationals entering Vietnam are not granted land use rights as enjoyed by local citizens, according to a statement made by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The proposal of temporarily halting the import of petrol and oil must be carefully considered to ensure national energy security and harmonise...

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The decision, set to valid until the end of 2020, would help customers save thousands of dollars.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam is stimulating key transport projects and other infrastructure ones to support development and economic recovery in post-Covid-19. And this is a good opportunity for investors.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The EU-Vietnam trade deal is the largest new-generation free trade agreement in Vietnam’s history in terms of direct benefits.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Foreigners are eligible to own houses in a tenure of 50 years with renewal possibility.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

The fate of 4 million workers in the footwear industry depends on the recovery of exports after Covid-19 ends.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Vietnam ranked second, following Bangladesh, in the top 10 fastest growing wealth markets from 2010 to 2019.

BUSINESSicon  20/05/2020 

Authorities want to maintain the petrol price stabilisation fund as a tool to keep retail prices stable and give them the ability to intervene in the market when necessary.

