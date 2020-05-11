Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/05/2020 12:24:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

State-owned enterprises forecast revenue down due to virus

 
 
13/05/2020    10:56 GMT+7

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations expect to incur losses of some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Workers at PetroVietnam carry out technical checks. PetroVietnam is among nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC). 

Nineteen State-owned groups and corporations under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) expect to incur losses of some VND26 trillion (US$1.1 billion) this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

Their revenues for the whole year were forecast to slump by VND280 trillion compared to the initial target, while their State budget contributions were likely to drop VND33 trillion, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).

In the first quarter of this year, the total revenue of the 19 State groups and corporations fell an estimated VND27 trillion compared to the same period last year.

FDI enterprises were also heavily affected, mainly due to a sharp decline in consumption markets, according to the MPI.

The MPI said 53.8 per cent of FDI enterprises were unable to export in Q1.

“Viet Nam's effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic has helped limit the spread of the disease in the community,” said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

“This will help restore confidence among investors in the Vietnamese market and create opportunities for the economy to recover,” Dung said.

 

Dung also pointed out some potential risks that businesses must be aware of, which included the complicate developments of COVID-19, especially in countries that are important markets for Viet Nam such as the US, Japan and Europe.

“Therefore, the discontinuity of the supply chain and value chain will not be settled the near future and will continue to exert great influence on enterprises, especially those with inputs and outputs heavily dependent on international markets and deeply involved in global value chains such as textiles, footwear, tourism, aviation, restaurants, hotels and logistics,” Dung said.

“As a result, many restaurants and hotels have been put up for sale during this difficult time.”

According to the MPI, if the pandemic became more complicated, there would be more mergers and acquisitions. Businesses with certain market shares may be swallowed by foreign investors.

After the pandemic, large FDI enterprises were likely to restructure the system of raw material providers, selecting new investment locations meeting their requirements for science, technology and biological environment and healthcare services.

This would be a challenge for Viet Nam in the future, the MPI said. — VNS

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation

Ministry addresses land issues to boost SOEs’ equitisation

As issues related to land use rights still hinder State-owned enterprises (SOEs) from executing equitisation on time, the finance ministry has built a draft to amend the current decree regulating land issues.

 
 

Other News

.
Local businesses in foreign bid risk
Local businesses in foreign bid risk
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

While the ongoing pandemic is taking a severe human and economic toll worldwide, deal-making activity in Vietnam is likely to maintain momentum as corporate leaders are being asked to make strategic decisions for hunting capital.

Economists: speed up public investments
Economists: speed up public investments
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

If the huge capital for public investment can be brought into the economy, Vietnam would be able to save GDP growth.

France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam
France to import hundreds of millions of masks from Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

France has announced it would import hundreds of millions of antibacterial cloth masks from Vietnam by air.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 13
BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

VN corporate bond market faces risks: Finance Ministry official

COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online
COVID-19 sends Vietnamese shoppers online
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the shopping habits of Vietnamese consumers, many of whom are moving online, experts said.

Gen Z – the breakthrough generation or the disruptors?
Gen Z – the breakthrough generation or the disruptors?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

At the Top 50 Best Employers of Choice by Vietnam Students 2020 awards, Anphabe provided exclusive talent insights into Gen Z, the next generation of workers.

Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits
Businesses report big losses, but pharmacies, food companies see profits
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Q1 finance reports released by enterprises in nearly all business fields, from manufacturing and real estate to aviation and oil and gas, show big losses. Large enterprises have reported huge losses of trillions of dong.

Modest inflation expected for 2020
Modest inflation expected for 2020
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite a four-month high in the consumer price index, Vietnam will likely be successful in reining in inflation this year thanks to a decline in oil price and public demand, as well as the government’s efforts to stabilise prices in the market.

Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms
Transport Ministry proposes road use fee exemption to help transport firms
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

The burden on transport enterprises will be reduced if a proposal for a three-month exemption of road maintenance fees is approved, the Ministry of Transport has said.

Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
Mobile money pilot project submitted to PM for approval
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

A mobile money pilot project has been submitted to the Prime Minister for approval, marking a bold step for the development of payments using telecommunication accounts in Vietnam, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Le Minh Hung said.

Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?
Is European capital targeting Vietnam’s banks?
BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

JP Morgan says Vietnam’s banks are an outstanding investment opportunity in Southeast Asia, while a report from Bao Viet Securities says the banking sector is very promising.

VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
VN support industry finds it hard to attract foreign investment
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Vietnam's support industry is struggling to attract foreign investment as multinational companies look for alternative options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
Four-month State budget revenue posts drop as Gov’t offers tax relief
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The State budget revenue in January – April was estimated to total VND491.38 trillion (US$21.18 billion), representing a drop of 5.9 per cent against...

Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
Giant retailers hit hard in Covid-19 because of rapid network expansion
BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

Their network expansion strategy in normal conditions offers great advantages to retailers, but it has put a burden on them during the Covid-19 crisis.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MAY 12
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

 Localisation rate of Vietnamese automobile industry remains low

Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
Backbase report: Mobile transactions in Vietnam to grow 400 pct. by 2025
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

Mobile transactions in Vietnam are forecast to increase by 400 percent by 2025 in the Fintech and Digital Banking 2025 - Asia Pacific Report released by Backbase on May 11.

Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
Which business fields re-opened first after Covid-19 lockdown?
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested MPI to build a scenario for economic recovery after Covid-19.

Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
Businesses seek tax reduction to foster recovery after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  12/05/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge for businesses irrespective of sector and size in all regions and countries, including Vietnam.

Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
Vietnam set to welcome dual investment flows following COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  11/05/2020 

Despite FDI shown signs of a slowdown as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19, experts believe that the nation will be able to welcome an array of fresh dual investment after the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 