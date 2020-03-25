Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
13/04/2020 00:22:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

State-owned groups hard hit by Covid-19

 
 
13/04/2020    00:20 GMT+7

The State Capital Management Committee has revealed reports from 19 state-owned groups and corporations which showed that they are losing some VND279.76 trillion (USD12.16 billion) in revenues this year due to the Covid-19.


The Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group is facing difficulties in getting new orders or exporting the finished products due to the virus outbreak.

 

According to the reports, the eight largest groups in different fields are estimated to face losses of over USD1.1 billion if the epidemic continues.


In the first quarter of this year, the Vietnam National Petroleum Group (Petrolimex) made only VND28.45 trillion in revenue, a fall of VND1.7 trillion compared to the same period last year. This was attributed to the continuous oil price falls due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite efforts, the group incurred losses of VND572 billion in the first quarter and these are forecasted to amount to VND1.1 trillion.

“As the epidemic is still complicated and flights, boats and passengers buses are all suspended, we have a large inventory, which has largely affected our production and business," Petrolimex said.

The Vietnam Rubber Group also reported a fall of VND1.2 trillion and VND44 billion in revenues and pre-tax profit, respectively compared to last year's first quarter's numbers.

According to the group's leaders, the virus outbreak has badly affected their business, which can result in a fall of VND2.2 trillion and VND1.8 trillion (48%) in revenues and profit, respectively against their plan for 2020.

The Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group also reported a fall of about VND1 trillion in revenues in the first quarter. The group will face a shortage in materials supply if the epidemic lasts long.

The State Capital Management Committee said that the Vietnam Northern Food Corporation (Vinafood 1) estimated a fall of between VND2.1 trillion-VND6.1 trillion in revenues depending on the epidemic situation. The Vietnam Southern Food Corporation (Vinafood 2) is also facing the same situation with a loss of VND97 billion in the first quarter.

The Vietnam National Coffee Corporation (Vinacafe) which already made losses in the past two years of 2018 and 2019 will surely see more losses this year.

According to Vinacafe, they are facing difficulties in export even the prices have fallen to their lowest in 15 years. The group reported a loss of VND25 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

The State Capital Investment Corporation said that 81 out of 145 state-owned enterprises that they are managing have reported negative impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic. Of the number, 35 enterprises have been badly affected including the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group which has a large number of employees while being unable to get new orders or export the finished products.

Tienphong/Dtinews

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy

Some SOEs seek to restore state governing policy

Many state-owned corporations (SOEs) have asked to be put under the management of ministries as they were in the past. The proposal has been described by VCCI chair Vu Tien Loc as a "step back in the reform process".

VN to develop large-scale SOEs

VN to develop large-scale SOEs

The Government has asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to build a project on developing large-scale State-owned enterprises (SOEs) to promote their role in the country’s socio-economic development.  

 
 

Other News

.
PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
PVN proposes halt of petrol imports to support refineries amid tumbling domestic consumption
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

PVN’s proposal was raised as sales of petrol and oil products in the domestic market slumped an estimated 30 per cent in the first quarter of this year. PVN also forecast bigger reductions in the coming months.

Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
Trinh Van Quyet resigns from position at FLC Faros
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Chairman of FLC Group Trinh Van Quyet decided to leave his position as chairman of FLC Faros as the subsidiary has been nosediving in the past years.

VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
VN steel producers hit hard by pandemic
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The Vietnam Steel Association (VSA)’s member enterprises suffered a strong reduction in production and business in the first quarter of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: The US clothing firms now making gowns and gloves
Coronavirus: The US clothing firms now making gowns and gloves
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Companies want to help supply medical equipment but a decentralised response can be "chaotic".

Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?
Real estate: oversupply or undersupply?
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

The HCM City Real Estate Association (HOREA) says there has been a sharp increase in inventory and has urged loosening of legal procedures to hasten completion of projects.

Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
Trade Ministry issues rice export quotas this month under PM permission
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has signed on decision announcing the rice export quota for April after the Prime Minister gave the green light to resume exporting the product.

Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
Banks sell mortgaged assets to resolve bad debts
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Many banks in Ho Chi Minh City are selling their mortgaged assets, mainly properties worth trillions of Vietnamese dong, to speed up the resolution of bad debts.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES TODAY
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Imported pork faces slow sales despite cheaper prices

Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
Ministry launches investigation into anti-dumping duties on polyester yarn
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision on investigating anti-dumping duties on polyester filament yarn (PFY) with HS codes: 5402.33.00, 5402.46.00 and 5402.47.00 originating from China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
PM approves rice export resumption, orders guaranteed food security
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved the resumption of rice export provided that food security must be guaranteed amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
Vsmart grabs 16.7 percent of Vietnamese smartphone market share
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vsmart phones now account for 16.7 percent of the Vietnamese smartphone market just 15 months since they were launched by VinSmart, a subsidiary of conglomerate VinGroup.

Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
Moody's places five VN financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
Trade Ministry urges VCCI to speed up registration of REX Code
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has urged the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to speed up the registration of REX codes for producers to facilitate exports to the European Union (EU).

Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
Techcombank offers $1.28-billion package to supports firms
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) has announced a 30 trillion VND (over $1.28 billion) credit package to support its customers to overcome difficulties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
What is the future of Vietnam’s electric motorbike market?
BUSINESSicon  25/03/2020 

The warnings about bad air quality in Hanoi and HCM City given by forecasting centers in late 2019 could lead to a stronger electric motorbike market.

Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
Unemployed workers struggle to survive amid COVID-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The pandemic has caused many workers to take unpaid leave for an indefinite time.

Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
Vietnam imports pork in large quantities
BUSINESSicon  11/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has done what it promised – imported pork in large quantities from the US, Canada, Brazil and Russia to stabilize the pork market.

Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
Clothing makers in Asia give stark coronavirus warning
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

Millions of jobs in Asia’s vital garment industry are at risk due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
Coronavirus pandemic: EU agrees €500bn rescue package
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

EU ministers reached the deal after long talks, pledging support for countries hit hard by coronavirus.

Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
Finance Ministry proposes suspending low-grade rice exports until June 15
BUSINESSicon  10/04/2020 

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has suggested suspending exports of low-grade rice until June 15 to ensure purchase for the national reserves.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 