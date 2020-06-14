Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/06/2020 09:08:37 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam to encourage construction of cheap apartments

 
 
15/06/2020    09:06 GMT+7

The State of Vietnam will employ policies to encourage the development of cheap commercial houses to remove difficulties for the real estate market and enterprises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

State to encourage construction of cheap apartments hinh anh 1

Social housing projects in Dong Anh district, Hanoi, for workers in Thang Long Industrial Park

The Ministry of Construction made the announcement at a seminar on solutions on restoring the domestic real estate market in the post-COVID-19 period. This event was held by the Vietnam Real Estate Association and Xay Dung (Construction) newspaper in Hanoi on June 12.

The Government recently issued a resolution on providing more capital for social housing development and assigned the Ministry of Construction to work with localities to review social housing projects and housing projects for workers at industrial zones nationwide.

The ministry has also proposed the Government amend Decree 100 on social housing development and management to cut administrative procedures to help businesses invest in this segment, according to Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Van Sinh who attended the seminar.

In addition, to develop housing projects for low-income people, the ministry has also built a draft of a resolution on developing low-price commercial houses. At present, the supply of middle and high-end houses is higher than that of low-price houses, prompting the need for the Government to intervene.

For instance, the State will increase incentives for businesses investing in commercial apartments with an area of under 75 sq.m per each and an offered price of less than 20 million VND (over 858 USD) per sq.m.

This draft of the resolution is expected to be submitted to the Government in the third quarter of this year, according to the Construction Ministry.

In the long-term, the ministry must review overlapping regulations relating to real estate investment and business activities and amend them to create good conditions and clear administrative procedures for investors.

As part of that, the ministry is amending the Housing Law and the Real Estate Business Law as well as decrees and circulars to ensure the consistency and reform of administrative procedures.

"In addition, the ministry needs to improve institutions relating to real estate and have a strategic plan for property market management," said expert Can Van Luc.

 

Expert Le Xuan Nghia said the quick or slow recovery of the real estate market will depend on the recovery of the economy and policies of the Government.

Basic segments such as industrial real estate, affordable housing, land plots, luxury apartments and shophouses might recover soon, while office and resort real estate might recover more slowly.

The Government's current stimulus packages have had a positive impact on the real estate market. Besides that, there are policies on infrastructure development, key economic zones, industrial parks and reform of administrative procedures and adjustment of laws.

However, the property market still needs solutions in regulations and administrative procedures on auctions for public land and leased land, site clearance and change of land use purpose. Those solutions will simplify procedures and keep the stability of those regulations for several years, Nghia said.

In the first quarter, large investors with financial ability continued with their projects, of which 56 projects with more than 20,000 apartments were under construction and 55 projects with 18,000 units were completed.

Suspended businesses in the property sector increased 94.1 percent year-on-year while 80 percent of property trading floors nationwide were suspended.

Meanwhile, the property sector attracted only 264 million USD of foreign direct investment (FDI), accounting for 3.08 percent of total national FDI in the first quarter of this year./.

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects

Foreigners allowed to own homes in 22 Hanoi commercial housing projects

The Hanoi Department of Construction has listed 22 commercial housing projects, some complete and some under construction, where foreigners can own homes.

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives

Social housing projects in Vietnam wait for incentives

Demand for low-priced social houses and houses for long-term rent was high but incentive policies have not yet encouraged investors.

 
 

Other News

.
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 14
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

SBV eyes tightening non-bank credit in corporate bonds, property

Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
Vietnam's automobile market sees 62 percent surge after social distancing
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The sales of automobile surged 62 percent month-on-month in May following the end of social distancing measures, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA).

PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
PV Power to build four new LNG-fired plants
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power), a subsidiary of the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), has completed plans for the construction of four liquefied natural gas (LNG)-fired power plants.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 15
BUSINESSicon  0 giờ trước 

Billionaire Johnathan Hanh Nguyen wants to invest in Bac Van Phong

Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
Vietnam's resort property market to remain stagnant in H2
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The luxury resort real estate business is expected to continue sliding in the coming months because the number of foreign travelers to Vietnam has yet to recover.

Vietnam gears up to export cars
Vietnam gears up to export cars
BUSINESSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnamese manufacturers are taking steps to become the ‘new Detroit of Asia’.

Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
Employee recruitment in Vietnam to pick up strongly post-COVID
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Worker demand is expected to soar after COVID-19. Businesses will expand recruitment activities as they need workers to revive production and grab opportunities from investors' relocation moves.

Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
Banking transactions, mobile payments grow sharply in Vietnam in first four months
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Non-cash payments continue to boom in Vietnam this year as the country has seen a surge in banking transactions and mobile payments in the first four months of the year, according to an official from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
Earnings key for Vietnamese firms to enjoy tax cut: deputies
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The new proposal on tax cuts for local firms should focus on changes of earnings, not personnel, so it benefits the worst-hit companies during COVID-19, National Assembly (NA) deputies said on Thursday.

Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
Vietnam's State Capital Investment Corporation aims to disburse annual investment up to US$690mil.
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

The State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) has targeted disbursing investment of VND13-16 trillion (US$561-690 million) annually to focus capital on key industries and sectors to promote economic growth.

Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
Vietnamese manufacturers urged to take advantage of online platforms to reach global buyers
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnamese manufacturers must enhance their online platforms to increase their adaptability to disruptions and gain access to buyers in both traditional and new markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have said.

VN shares post biggest loss in two months
VN shares post biggest loss in two months
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Vietnamese shares posted the biggest loss in seven weeks as investors oversold on the pessimism of the US central bank about global economic prospects.

Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
Climbing the value chain to maximise investment
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

In general, foreign investors are seeking safe, stable investment environments with established real estate market practices, rule of law, and structured land ownership, with available financial support from banks.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 13
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JUNE 13
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

Huge potential for developing resort property market

East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
East Ho Chi Minh City entices new investors
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

The recent green light for HCM City People’s Committee to set up an innovative hub in the east would make the so-called Vietnam Silicon Valley come to life and attract further investment into the city’s real estate market.

Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19
Economists warn of stagflation because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam needs to keep inflation and interest rates at low levels, stabilize the exchange rate, accelerate public investments, and improve the investment environment, economists say.

Car prices expected to drop in August
Car prices expected to drop in August
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

More people could afford imported cars from the EU when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) takes effect from August 1.

EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers
EVFTA’s openness poses challenges for Vietnamese retailers
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Even as the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which will take effect from August 1, 2020, promises to bring about tremendous opportunities for businesses and consumers of both sides, 

Speedier recovery up ahead for some
Speedier recovery up ahead for some
BUSINESSicon  12/06/2020 

Industrial and residential properties could be the sectors grasping the most upcoming attention in the real estate market of Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines – three of the ASEAN’s fastest-growing economies.

Can Vietnamese startups rise up after painful failures?
Can Vietnamese startups rise up after painful failures?
BUSINESSicon  13/06/2020 

A series of startups have stopped operation within a short period. Will startups still have opportunities to attract capital from investors?

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 