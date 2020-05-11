Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/05/2020
Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year

 
 
12/05/2020

The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’.

The Covid-19 situation has created big changes in production, consumption and investment. Undervaluation has helped the market attract new investors, while bank deposit interest rate cuts have prompted people with idle money to invest in assets with higher risks and higher promised profits.

In March, 31,832 individual accounts were created, a two-fold increase compared with the average monthly number in 2019, which was just lower than that of March 2018, when the VN Index reached its peak.

Nguyen Kim Chi, director of Pham Ngoc Thach Branch of KIS Vietnam, confirmed the significant increase in the number of accounts opened in March 2020. More new investors have joined the market, while former investors who left the market some years ago came back. This shows the investors’ ‘bottom fishing’ tendency.

KIS Securities believes that seasonal effect may not work this year and advises investors not to sell stocks in May. It hopes that the market will see slight recovery in the time to come thanks to the new domestic cash flow.

In April 2020, the VN Index regained half of the points it lost in March after the short-term bottom of 649.1 points was fixed in the last trading session of March.

Many economic relief packages have been approved by the government, which brings the hope that the economy will recover soon. This explains why the VN Index soared by 16.3 percent in April compared with the month before, the best growth rate in the last 10 years, though economic activities were pale during that month.

Ironically, the finance, real estate and energy sectors all affected the recovery of the market. The sectors only grew by 13.5 percent, 12.6 percent and 15.6 percent, respectively, in April.

With the collapse of the oil price and the increased bad debts because of Covid-19, investors have reasons to hesitate to buy the shares of the businesses in the sectors.

Even the healthcare sector, which had the best results in the first phase of the pandemic, had a low growth rate of 14.7 percent in April compared with the month before.

Meanwhile, the business fields which saw high growth rates in April included non-essential consumer goods (30 percent), essential consumer goods (23 percent), industries (22.2 percent), IT (23.7 percent) and materials (29.5 percent).

In April, the trading value maintained at the average level of VND4.3 trillion per trading session on HOSE. However, the amount of traded stocks and liquidity soared because of low stock prices. Around 285 million shares were traded each session, the highest ever level.

Mai Lan 

The Vietnamese stock market regained nearly 100 points after a gloomy March, producing one of the best performances among stock markets around the globe.

The number of newly opened accounts has reached a record high at a time when the stock market has fallen sharply.

 
 

.
The Ministry of Construction (MoC) has asked the Prime Minister to strictly control corporate bond issuances made by real estate enterprises, especially small and medium enterprises, to reduce risks.

Vietnam may not be meeting its development potential to exploit wind power to provide energy to the country.

The Ministry of Finance has decided to set up a research group which would be in charge of studying and proposing policies to manage virtual assets and cryptocurrencies.

The cashew industry had just overcome the crisis in late 2018 and early 2019 when it was dealt another blow from Covid-19.

Many wood processing firms have managed to operate despite the COVID-19 pandemic and many have even chalked out measures to take advantage of the opportunities on offer when the pandemic is over.

Investors suffered losses with all 19 covered warrant codes that expired in April, data on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) showed.

Ownership rights and risk-sharing mechanisms must be clarified in public-private partnership (PPP) law to encourage the participation of private investors and ensure efficiency as well as transparency of PPP projects.

Eight Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects for the North-South Expressway’s eastern section during the 2017-20 period have finished the preliminary selection of investors, according to the Ministry of Transport.

While villages making food enjoy good sales and business households work day and night to fulfill orders, other villages which serve tourism are idle.

Cutting costs is critical for the maritime transport sector, which is seeing a slowing down in activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

The inventory index of the automobile industry is 122.5 percent in Q1 compared to the same period last year, though the output has decreased by 10.4 percent.

Some restaurants and hotels owned by Saigontourist have begun selling food online, while iVIVU, the online hotel room booking platform, has started selling combo lunch and Hue Smile local specialties.

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

