Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 00:53:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
BUSINESS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Stocks fall as nations take coronavirus action

 
 
23/03/2020    11:45 GMT+7

Shares in Asia slide on Monday as more drastic action is taken by governments to stop virus spreading.

Global financial markets are set for another turbulent week as more countries take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region fell sharply on Monday, while Wall Street is seen opening sharply lower.

Crude oil prices have also slumped as economies around the world come to a virtual standstill.

Investors are concerned that governments and central banks are struggling to ease the impact of an impending deep global recession.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down by 5.5%, while China's Shanghai Composite fell 3%. 

New Zealand's main share index was down by more than 10%, and the ASX 200 in Sydney lost 7.2%.

US futures have fallen by the maximum 5% allowed under stock market rules.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225, which was closed for a public holiday on Friday, were 07% lower.

 

“It would be a brave, or foolish, man to call the bottom in equities without a dramatic medical breakthrough,” said Alan Ruskin from Deutsche Bank.

Brent crude oil futures fell by 4.5% as the closure of businesses and mass travel bans around the world hit demand for energy.

It comes as fears are growing over what authorities around the world can do to combat the effect of the sharp slowdown in global economic activity.

In the US senators have failed to pass a motion to advance stimulus legislation worth almost $2 trillion to help the world's biggest economy deal with the impact of the pandemic, after congressional Democrats said it would be too generous to big business.

At the same time countries around the world have announced new measures to slow the spread of the virus, including ordering people to stay at home and closing down bars and restaurants.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has warned "tougher measures" could be introduced if people do not take the government's coronavirus advice seriously.

Germany has expanded curbs on social interactions to try to contain the outbreak, banning public gatherings of more than two people

Australia is shutting down non-essential services as coronavirus cases rise rapidly in the country.

US stocks have already fallen by around a third since the middle of last month, while even areas of investment normally seen as safe havens, such as the bond market, are under stress as hard-hit funds are forced to sell good assets to cover losses elsewhere. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
ACV reduces airline service fees for next six months
BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

The Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has announced it will reduce airline service fees for six months from March to August to support airlines suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
EVFTA poses challenges to Vietnamese agricultural products
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Since the EVTFA was approved, experts have been analysing the opportunities for Vietnam to penetrate deeper into the high-value foreign markets. 

4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
4.0 offers opening up for foreign tech transport firms
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Digital transformation is bringing about significant changes in the transport sector, and the upcoming launch of the new 5G network standard will further power new breakthroughs. 

Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
Pandemic has little impact on Vietnam’s shrimp exports
BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The domestic shrimp industry has not faced a great impact from the COVID-19 because now this industry is under production and Vietnam will enter its shrimp harvesting crop in August.

BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES MARCH 22
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

HCM City’s annual awards for innovation, start-ups open

Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
Shopee, Lazada struggle to dominate Vietnam’s e-commerce market
BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Shopee and Lazada have successfully controlled most of the Southeast Asian market. But in Vietnam, Tiki, Sendo and The Gioi Di Dong are preventing them from doing so.

COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
COVID-19 threatens property brokers with unemployment
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The COVID-19 pandemic has become a new challenge for property brokers who have been facing many since last year due to the low supply in the market.

Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
Vietnam’s fish, shrimp exports no longer can enjoy preferences from the US
BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s seafood industry has received bad news: it can no longer enjoy the preferences offered by the US to developing countries.

VN shrimp segment above water
VN shrimp segment above water
FEATUREicon  22/03/2020 

Despite the complexities of COVID-19, shrimp exporters and processors still see a bright future ahead thanks to new markets, and boosting exports to traditional markets which have cut imports from China.

Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
Vietnam makes it into top 5 economic freedom gainers in Asia-Pacific region
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

With the strides in opening its economy, Vietnam has improved its ranking to 105th on the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom by The Heritage Foundation.

Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
Firms to adhere to anti-dumping law
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Pham Duy Khuong, managing director of ASL Law, talked about some important contents related to anti-dumping laws that foreign companies should pay attention to when digging into the Vietnamese market.

Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
Covid-19 crisis can offer opportunity for Vietnam to expand role in global supply chain
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

The difficulties in the global pandemic are opportunities for Vietnam to expand its role in the global supply chain.

VN rail sector finding way back on track
VN rail sector finding way back on track
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Despite strong efforts, state-owned Vietnam Railways may face a downturn this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and challenges from legal barriers. 

EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
EU, US yet to limit garment imports from Vietnam due to COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said on March 20 that EU and US authorities have yet to limit the import of garment products from Vietnam.

VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
VN firms resolute in business goals despite COVID-19 impacts
BUSINESSicon  22/03/2020 

Many companies have performed well in the first two months of the year despite the COVID-19 outbreak and insist on keeping business targets unchanged.

Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
Commercial centres deserted in Hanoi amidst COVID-19 fears
PHOTOSicon  22/03/2020 

With fears surrounding the potential spread of COVID-19 gripping Hanoi, the majority of commercial centres located in the capital have been increasingly quiet in recent days with local people cautious about going outside.

State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
State capital commission to work with struggling mega-projects
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) must continue to support managers of 12 struggling mega-projects under the Ministry of Trade and Industry with the State’s capital investment.

Real estate firms calls for Government support
Real estate firms calls for Government support
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The HCMC Real Estate Association has urged the Government to add the property industry to the list of those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak and are eligible for a five-month postponement of VAT and land-use fee payments.

Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
Textile and footwear firms go local to survive pandemic
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

While most textile and footwear enterprises in Vietnam struggled to find alternative sources of raw materials to maintain production, some with local sources have survived during the COVID-19 pandemic.

US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
US has no plan to suspend import of Vietnamese garment-textiles: ambassador
BUSINESSicon  21/03/2020 

The US Government has no plan to suspend the import of Vietnamese garments-textiles, said Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 