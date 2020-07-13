Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Stocks to struggle on mixed Q2 earnings report releases

13/07/2020    15:22 GMT+7

As companies are about to release their second-quarter earnings reports, mixed performances will continue across sectors and keep the market struggling in the coming week.

A facility of the PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemical Corporation in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province's Tan Thanh District.

Vietnam’s benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange gained a total of 2.78 per cent last week to finish at 871.21 points.

But a 0.6 per cent drop on Friday put an end to the benchmark’s five-day rally of total 4.04 per cent.

“Investors may think about holding onto their cash right now as the market has entered the last stage of its recovery since the VN-Index bottomed at a three-year low of 650-660 points in late March,” SHS said.

After touching a five-month high of 900 points on June 10, the VN-Index has lost as much as 8.33 per cent. Despite the growth, there were still some struggles with the index in the last month.

One of the main factors that have propelled the market since the end of March is the strong domestic purchasing power of unexperienced, unprofessional individual investors, known as 'F0' buyers.

However, because the VN-Index is now near its short-term peak and the upcoming days may create the last wave of the recovery phase, shareowners are advised to cash in if the VN-Index falls back to 855 points, SHS said.

Attention is now on companies’ second-quarter earnings reports, brokerage firms said.

Listed companies and unlisted public firms are expected to publicise their Q2 earnings reports within 20 days of the end of June. They may ask the market regulators for a deadline extension of a maximum 10 days.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic and its severe damage to the global economy, some groups of companies may have found a way to thrive.

Consumer staples, utilities and banking were the main drivers of the stock market last week as the three industries grew 4.9 per cent, 4.1 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively, Sai Gon-Ha Noi Securities (SHS) said in its weekly report.

Other sectors that also advanced included industrials (up 3 per cent), information and technology (up 2.9 per cent), financials (up 2 per cent), materials (up 1.2 per cent), and oil and gas (up 1.1 per cent), SHS reported.

Companies in consumer staples and utilities are expected to keep performing well in the second quarter despite the one-month nationwide social distancing in April as their products are necessities.

Driving the two sectors up last week were brewers Sabeco (SAB) and Habeco (BHN), dairy producer Vinamilk (VNM), feed producer Dabaco (DBC), PetroVietnam Gas (GAS) and PetroVietnam Power Corp (POW).

 

Banks also had strong gains on expectations for more stimulus from the Government to boost the economy and lending activities.

Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Vietinbank (CTG), VPBank (VPB) and Asia Commercial Bank (ACB) were among the biggest gainers, rising between 4.3 per cent and 6.7 per cent.

Some textile companies are also forecast to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their business thanks to increased demand for medical protective gear from the US and European markets.

In addition, the collapse of oil prices in early April helped fertiliser and petrochemicals firms cut production costs and maximise profit margins.

PetroVietnam Fertiliser and Chemicals Corporation (DPM) has reported total production kept increasing in the second quarter on lower production costs. Total revenue in the first half was estimated to rise 14 per cent year-on-year to VND4 trillion and pre-tax profit may soar 334 per cent year-on-year to VND425 billion.

Listed brokerage firms such as SSI Securities (SSI), HCM City Securities (HCM), VNDirect Securities (VND) and VietCapital Securities (VCI) also benefited from the surge of new investors.

Divided second-quarter earnings reports will keep the market swinging around 870 points, BIDV Securities Corp (BSC) said in a report.

The local market will also be supported by the growth of international stocks, which benefited from individual purchasing despite the surge of new coronavirus cases, BSC said, adding the trend shows no signs of ending.

However, the strong gains of large-cap stocks last week may trigger some profit-taking in the following days.

“The market is forecast to experience volatility early next week before continuing its upward trend later at the end of the week,” Bao Viet Securities Co said.

In addition, prolonged net foreign selling will still weigh on market sentiment, SHS forecast. Foreign investors last week net-sold total VND567.5 billion worth of local shares, up about five times from the previous week. — VNS

Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
Belt-tightening goes on as business attempts recovery
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Despite a five-year high in first-half consumer price index, Vietnam is expected to bring inflation under control this year due to feeble demand for production and consumption, as well as shrunken demand in global markets.

Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
Real estate expert proposes policy allowing foreigners to own land
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

A policy allowing foreign individuals and organisations to buy and own houses and construction works in Vietnam will help lure investment and high quality human resources from the outside to the country for national development, 

New immigration law looks to attract investment
New immigration law looks to attract investment
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s new immigration law includes a new type of visa for foreigners who come to Vietnam to conduct activities as part of international agreements Vietnam has signed.

Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
Capital in oversupply, banks slash interest rates
BUSINESSicon  4 giờ trước 

Commercial banks have slashed the deposit interest rates by 0.25-0.5 percent per annum as credit growth continues to be sluggish.

Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
Foreign capital funds find ways to enter Vietnamese retail market
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

With a scale of nearly US$180 billion and an annual two-digit growth rate, the Vietnamese consumer retail market is being squeezed by foreign investors.

HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
HCM City seeks developers for nearly 300 PPP projects
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City is expected to reconsider projects under the public-private partnership investment form meant to combat flooding and land subsidence and resettle people living along canals when new regulations for PPP come into effect.

Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
Vietnam initiates anti-dumping investigation on corn syrup
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on high-fructose corn syrup originated from China and the Republic of Korea.

Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
Local airlines' punctuality in H1 ranked
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAA) released a report on the operation of flights on time (OTP) as well as delayed and cancelled flights across Vietnam in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 13
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s public investment estimated at VND156 trillion in first half

Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
Vehicles providing transport services will have yellow licence plates
BUSINESSicon  7 giờ trước 

All vehicles providing cargo and passenger transportation services must change from white licence plates to yellow ones with black letters and numbers from August 1, according to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security.

Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
Capital flow to startups still strong after Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  6 giờ trước 

As soon as COVID-19 subsided in Vietnam, startups began to again receive capital.

Water sector draws investment
Water sector draws investment
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

The water supply and drainage sector is drawing investment thanks to its high profit margins and good growth potential.

Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
Southern region to face severe electricity shortage
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

The southern region may face severe electricity shortage starting from 2021, according to the Electricity of Vietnam Group (EVN).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 12
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Israeli businesses keen to import medical supplies from Vietnam

Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
Vietnamese automaker boosts sales of passenger cars to Thailand
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Truong Hai Auto Corporation (THACO), a leading automaker in Vietnam, has sold 80 Kia Grand Carnival cars to Thailand.

Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
Rice importers try to force prices down, Vietnam needs long-term export plan
BUSINESSicon  8 giờ trước 

Earlier this month, when Mekong Delta’s farmers were harvesting the 2020 summer-autumn crop, rains and storms affected rice quality and caused the market price to fluctuate.

Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
Real estate firms spend trillions of VND to buy land plots
BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

The real estate market has not recovered well after COVID-19, but property firms are now in a position to buy land plots at reasonable prices.

Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
Businesses in distress, unemployment rate on the rise
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Thousands of businesses have suspended their operation or filed for dissolution because of Covid-19, causing tens of thousands of workers to become redundant.

Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
Non-life insurers complain as premiums plunge during Covid-19 crisis
BUSINESSicon  12/07/2020 

Flights were canceled, people stayed at home instead of traveling, and import/export activities became stagnant because of the pandemic. As a result, insurers experienced tough days in the first half of the year.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES JULY 11
BUSINESSicon  11/07/2020 

Vietnam's coffee exports up in H1

