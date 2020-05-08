Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Strong price cuts predicted for VN real estate market

 
 
10/05/2020    14:00 GMT+7

After a tough 2019, the real estate market has continued experiencing many hardships because of Covid-19.

BIDV has announced the selection of the institution to organize an auction of debts incurred by Tai Nguyen Construction, Production and Trade Co Ltd. The total value of principal and interest by auctioning time will be VND4 trillion.

The assets mortgaged for the loan include the property rights for the quarry in Quoc Oai district in Hanoi, valued at VND855 billion, and the right to use land and properties on the land in the future at Kenton Node project, located in Phuoc Kien commune, Nha Be district in HCM City.

Kenton Note was mortgaged by the borrower at many banks, including BIDV, MSB and PVcomBank (58 percent of the asset value was mortgaged at BIDV). The value of the collateral was VND7.836 trillion, of which VND4.545 trillion belongs to BIDV.

Kenton Note has had a poor fate. This is a complex with total area of 9.1 hectares, comprising more than 1,600 high-end apartments, a shopping center, 5-star hotel, marina and water stage.

Because of the investor’s limited capability and market upheavals in the last 10 years, the complex has unfinished buildings.

In 2018, Kenton Node was rescued by TNR. The name of the project changed to TNR Kenton Node and banks pumped trillions of dong into the project. However, the project has not been revived as expected.

BIDV has also foreclosed on the mortgaged assets of Thuan Thao Group. Its 2019 finance report showed that the group still had an unpaid debt worth trillions of dong. BIDV has been joining forces with the Vietnam Asset Management Company (VAMC) to sell the collateral but still cannot find buyers.

These projects are just the tip of the iceberg. Many other smaller projects, valued at between tens and hundreds of billion of dong, are being distrained by banks to ensure the system’s liquidity.

Analysts believe that as revenue of many resorts, hotels and condotels has been affected by Covid-19, the rest of the year will continue to see bargaining away of properties to stop losses.

A report from Jones Lang LaSalle Vietnam (JLL) found a downward trend in real estate prices in the primary market (prices quoted by real estate developers) in the first three months of the year. The average price dropped by 15 percent compared with Q4 2019 to $2,452 per square meter.

JLL commented that investors were still trying to maintain prices they set before the epidemic outbreak. However, if the situation becomes worse, investors may consider lowering prices.

Chi Mai 

Measures fit for real estate recovery

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has upended economies worldwide, and Vietnam must take urgent measures to handle this period of instability.

Experts: industrial real estate faring well in 2020

Foreign investors are planning to expand their operations in Vietnam this year, creating an opportunity for industrial property development despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

 
 

Other News

.
High logistics costs reduce competitiveness of Vietnamese goods
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Inflated logistics costs were hampering the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods, according to Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) Vu Duc Giang.

Vietnam to export more chicken products
BUSINESSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam is preparing to ship the first batches of chicken to Russia after the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance allowed imported chicken from Vietnam.

Russian Railways to organise trains to Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

JSC RZD Logistics, a subsidiary of Russian Railways, said it will organise trains from Russia to Vietnam’s Yen Vien station through China.

Cars unsold, Ministry asks for rescue action
BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The inventory index of the automobile industry is 122.5 percent in Q1 compared to the same period last year, though the output has decreased by 10.4 percent.

VN travel firms shift to sell food online to survive Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Some restaurants and hotels owned by Saigontourist have begun selling food online, while iVIVU, the online hotel room booking platform, has started selling combo lunch and Hue Smile local specialties.

Despite Covid-19, Vietnam still attracts foreign direct investments
BUSINESSicon  09/05/2020 

Despite the 21 percent decrease in FDI decrease in Q1, Kizuna, which leases ready-made workshops in Long An province, is still moving ahead with its plan to expand production.

Vietnam aviation industry will not be able to recover until 2021
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

The aviation sector can only recover in 2021 according to an official from the Ministry of Transport.

Pandemic recovery public investment must be monitored, says committee
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

As Vietnam employs unprecedented measures to recover from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic with hastened disbursement of public investment, supervision must be enhanced to prevent profiteering, politicians have warned.

Moody's places five Vietnamese financial institutions on review for downgrade
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Moody's Investors Service has placed the long-term ratings and assessments of three Vietnamese finance companies and two Vietnamese banks on review for downgrade.

Cashew export expected to recover strongly after pandemic
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Cashew exports are expected to surge in the latter half of the year once the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control.

Vietravel Airlines plans to take off in early 2021
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietravel Airlines, belonging to Vietravel - one of the country’s largest tour operators - plans to launch its first flight early next year.

Honda Vietnam plans to switch to importing vehicles
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Honda Vietnam said the company plans to shift from manufacturing to importing vehicles due to manufacturing interruptions and market stagnation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tra fish industry may fully recover in Q3: directorate
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam’s tra fish exports fell 29.3 percent year on year to 334 million USD in the first three months of this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the industry – a big foreign currency earner – may fully recover in the third quarter.

Greenback cools, pressure on VND/USD exchange rate eases
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

As the dollar price has decreased in the international market, the official exchange rate announced by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and dollar market price have also decreased slightly.

Successful property transactions lowest in last four years: Ministry
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Successful property transactions accounted for 14 percent of the total existing units in the first quarter of 2020, marking a decrease of 60 percent from the same period last year and also the lowest in the past four years, according to a report.

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam faces increasing tax evasion and avoidance as policies have not kept up with reality, according to a report by the Vietnam Institute for Economic and Policy Research (VEPR) and Oxfam.

Vietnam's GDP growth to decline because of COVID-19
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

VinaCapital has predicted a 3 percent GDP growth rate reduction because of Covid-19, while Fitch has projected a modest growth rate of 3.3 percent, and ADB 4.8 percent.

VN businesses redirect production to adapt to Covid-19
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Some large corporations have shifted to making products that can be useful in the fight against Covid-19. Vingroup has promised to make ventilators, and garment companies are making face masks from antibacterial fabric.

Vietnam Airlines to increase flight frequency from May 16
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Members of the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific and Vasco plan to increase the frequency of flights from May 16 to meet the increasing travel demand of passengers after the COVID-19 outbreak ends.

Minister of transport calls for resumption of international flights
BUSINESSicon  08/05/2020 

Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has called for the resumption of international flights in and out of the country. 

