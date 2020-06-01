Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
02/06/2020 10:00:32 (GMT +7)
Supporting start-ups to adapt to new normal

 
 
02/06/2020    09:54 GMT+7

Le Toan Thang, deputy director of the National Start-up Support Centre, talks on assisting Vietnamese start-ups in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase.

Le Toan Thang.

Could you elaborate on investment in Vietnamese start-ups in the first five months of 2020? Has it experienced any changes due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic?

Investment in Vietnamese start-ups in the first five months of 2020 was still rather positive.

Since early this year, there were 36 start-up investment cases. Among those cases, 15 cases had investment of more than US$54 million.

In the context of COVID-19 over the past few months, what bright spots are there in the general picture of Vietnamese start-ups in the first months of the year?

In Hanoi, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first three months of this year, more than 6,300 new businesses were established with total capital of VND103 trillion ($4.5 billion). It was an increase of one per cent in terms of the number of new businesses compared to the same period last year but a surge of 98 per cent of registered capital.

Hanoi has become a bright spot, having more newly-established businesses than businesses which stopped operations. Meanwhile, on the national scale, the number of bankrupt companies was higher than new ones.

This result came from effective start-up promotion campaigns thanks to an open business climate and non-stop reform of local authorities, which created trust among investors.

 

The city has approved an innovative start-up assistance project in the 2019-25 period which offers funds for establishing new businesses and training start-up human resources.

How has the Ministry of Science and Technology supported start-ups to overcome difficulties posed by the pandemic and adapt to the 'new normal'?

During the pandemic, start-up offline activities were limited, however, it also created opportunities for localities to connect through online platforms. The National Start-up Support Centre and Sai Gon Innovation Hub (SIHUB) are working with Binh Duong Province’s community start-up idea centre to build an inno-tech platform which connects mentors, start-ups and investors. We want a series of start-up events will be organised on this platform to develop new ideas, offer training, connect with international markets and call for investment.

This kind of activity will be organised more this year and next year, looking towards the national and global innovative start-up festival (Techfest).

Training and networking for investment are key contents that we will work on in collaboration with national and international start-up assistance centres.  VNS

South Korea, not the US or Singapore, is the market where many Vietnamese startups will call for capital, according to Pham Ngoc Huy from Vietnam Silicon Valley.

This year continues to witness a wave of investments in Vietnamese startups, with millions of dollars of money announced.

 
 

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

The National Assembly has begun scrutinising a plan to adopt the hallmark EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement, marking a milestone in the process of translating the deal into reality.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

New firms up 36 percent in May

BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) capital flows over the recent five months of 2020 only decreases compared to the same period last year but rises against the same period of the previous years.

BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Gaining great achievements in the fight against Covid-19 with membership in many FTAs, Vietnam can attract FDI but it is not the only country competing for projects.

BUSINESSicon  3 giờ trước 

The absorption fell 57% on-quarter and 51% on-year to 17% during the quarter.

BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

A new period of EU investment development in Vietnam is right around the corner, as the historic EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to be adopted by the National Assembly early next month. 

BUSINESSicon  14 giờ trước 

Hunger and malnutrition were an increasing problem worldwide before the pandemic. Restrictions imposed to curb disease spread have disrupted local and international food supply chains, making the problem even more urgent.

BUSINESSicon  16 giờ trước 

The upcoming implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) is expected to transform the competitive landscape of Vietnam’s pharmaceutical and medical industry. 

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

The sector saw a softer contraction than in April as the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam.

BUSINESSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s export s are expected to bounce back as many partners are gradually exiting lockdown, in addition to the positive effects of free trade agreements.

BUSINESSicon  13 giờ trước 

European and Vietnamese banks alike could gain the upper hand down the road thanks to upcoming ratification of the historic trade deal between Vietnam and the EU.

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

As the Covid-19 epidemic is now under control in Vietnam, domestic flights have been operational again, with seat distancing no longer applied. 

BUSINESSicon  20 giờ trước 

ThaiBev affirms that Vietnam “continues to be one of ThaiBev’s core markets."

BUSINESSicon  21 giờ trước 

The average gross rent decreased by a slight 1% on-quarter but increased 1% on-year.

BUSINESSicon  18 giờ trước 

Both enterprises and workers need new recruitment methods to optimize human resources, experts say.

BUSINESSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s beer market would have great changes in 2020 as the country has always been a potential market for domestic and foreign beer enterprises.

BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

Japanese experts are set to arrive in Vietnam on June 3 to examine and supervise phytosanitary measures for the lychees destined for the Northeast Asian market, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.

BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam must not sit still and wait for FDI to come. If it does, the best will be skimmed off by other countries, according to Nguyen Dinh Cung, a respected economist.

BUSINESSicon  01/06/2020 

The Vietnamese stock market may move marginally up as investors look forward to foreign exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to complete their quarterly investment reviews.

