13/10/2020 12:13:11 (GMT +7)
Tax cut welcome but not enough: businesses

13/10/2020    12:08 GMT+7

The Government's 30% corporate income tax cut was a step in the right direction but it could have been more inclusive by offering support to small businesses that were in desperate need of cash due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at a textile factory in HCM City

Workers at a textile factory in HCM City
 


The tax cut, signed into effect on September 25 for businesses with revenue under VND200 billion (US$8.8 million) in the 2020 financial year, has been widely welcomed by the business community. 

In a recent survey conducted by HCM City's Business Association, 84% of the city's businesses said they had experienced difficulties due to falling market demand, disrupted supply or lack of cash.  

Do Phuoc Tong, Chairman of Duy Khanh Engineering Co. Ltd, said the tax cut had offered huge relief to small-and-medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including those in the electrical and electronics industries.

Despite not being hit as hard by the pandemic as the tourism and service industries, Tong said his firm was hit by a sharp fall in demand in the domestic market, and a disrupted supply chain that resulted in numerous orders being cancelled. By his estimation, the industry suffered a 10-20% income decline in the first nine months of the year compared to the same period last year. 

"A large number of businesses are having difficulty maintaining cashflow. The tax cut will be a tremendous help in keeping their operations alive and for paying workers," he said.

Pham Van Viet, Vice Chairman of HCM City's Textile and Garment-Embroidery Association, said the tax cut should apply to all businesses. The association also called for a reduction in value-added tax from 10% to 5% in a bid to support businesses across the country. 

Viet cited a sharp fall in demand for Vietnamese textile products in traditionally large markets such as the EU and the US, with the number of orders reduced by half in the last quarter of 2020. Even the price for protective equipment and masks had seen a sharp dive as global supply had been steadily on the rise.  

For the tourism industry, however, the tax cut didn't offer much as most businesses had been without income since March this year, according to Tran Doan The Duy, CEO of Vietravel, one of the country's largest tour operators.

"There is no income this year so the tax cut was not of much help. What we really need is the Government to give us more time to pay taxes and land use fees," said Duy. "For example, extending the deadline until June next year instead of by the end of this year. We could really use the cash to keep our businesses running." VNS/VNA

 
Income tax cut will help big businesses only: expert

Professor, Doctor Pham The Anh talks on the proposal to reduce 30 per cent of income tax for all Vietnamese amid the pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam expects to welcome more investors next year
BUSINESSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam is still regarded by investors as an attractive destination thanks to its stable politics and macro economy, favourable geographical location, and advantages in land and human resources.

Big coffee chains compete with pavement sellers
BUSINESSicon  2 giờ trước 

Covid-19 has forced coffee chain owners to change their approach. Like small shops on the pavement, they now have to attract different segments of customers.

Long Thanh Airport project awaits disbursement of funds
FEATUREicon  0 giờ trước 

The government’s report to the National Assembly on the implementation of the Long Thanh International Airport project on October 9 shows that little has been done over the last five years.

Japanese enterprises want to expand supply chains in Vietnam
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

About 15 out of 30 Japanese firms with overseas production bases say they want to expand and diversify their supply sources in Vietnam, according to a survey by the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO).

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 12
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

Vietnam-UK trade relations will change

Experts unhappy with cement exports, but industry says unavoidable
BUSINESSicon  22 giờ trước 

In the first eight months of the year, cement companies exported more than 23.5 million tonnes of cement and clinker, an increase of 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

The last quarter’s momentum
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

If the Covid-19 pandemic will continue to be well put under control as it is now, Vietnam’s GDP growth in the fourth quarter is likely to be higher than the first three quarters.

Solar power: projects line up, policy under consideration
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

Tens of solar power projects are awaiting to be added to the list of power generation projects to be developed. Meanwhile, ministries are still discussing the new pricing mechanism after the preferential FIT expires.

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

There remains plenty of room to accelerate economic growth moving into the fourth quarter of the year, with domestic consumption and investment set to be the key drivers for Vietnam’s growth during the remainder of the year, according to insiders.

SOE equitization: state takes loss, and investors lose money
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

Many state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been equitized but have not seen considerable changes as the state's ownership ratio remains high. Many of them are still taking losses and struggling to survive.

Vietnam to develop livestock sector
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to develop the livestock sector for the 2021-2030 period with a view to 2045.

VIETNAM'S BUSINESS NEWS HEADLINES OCTOBER 11
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Vietnam tourism lacks quality human resources

Government names regulations that ‘hinder development’
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The government on October 1 released a report on legal documents, showing many overlapping, contradictory, inadequate, and impractical regulations.

Special moment for Vietnam: time to rise as opportunities open up
FEATUREicon  11/10/2020 

As the global production network has been seriously disrupted, now is the time for Vietnam to reposition itself in the supply chain.

VN eyes boosting processed meat industry
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

The husbandry industry is hoped to become a modern economic sector industrialised in all stages from production, processing, preservation and...

Vietnamese businesses wait for new rescue package
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

Most enterprises say they are still experiencing a sharp decrease in revenue, cash flow imbalance and decline in confidence.

72% of EU businesses plan to expand in Viet Nam
BUSINESSicon  11/10/2020 

A majority of European businesses in Viet Nam expect to increase their operations in the country, the sixth Business Sentiment Survey of the EU-ASEAN Business Council released on Thursday shows.

Half of local businesses use IFRS
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

More than half of companies in Vietnam have been adopting international financial reporting standards to meet investors’ expectations and improve their corporate governance, a survey showed.

Party Resolution boosts marine economy and defence
BUSINESSicon  12/10/2020 

The sustainable development of the marine economy in association with the consolidation of defence and security is among the important sections of a resolution from the Communist Party of Vietnam

Vietnam vows to develop eco-friendly chemical industry
BUSINESSicon  10/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Thanh, director general of the Vietnam Chemical Agency, speaks about some of the strengths and weaknesses in the 2007 Law on Chemicals.

More News
. Latest news

